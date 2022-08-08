ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

National average price of gas expected to fall below $4: GasBuddy

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Zach Schonfeld
KSN News
KSN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N4ynD_0h9NlJrJ00

( The Hill ) – The national average price for a gallon of gas fell to $4.01 on Monday and is expected to imminently fall below $4, according to estimates by GasBuddy.

Gas prices have fallen for eight consecutive weeks after briefly peaking at a record high of more than $5 a gallon in mid-June, according to the gas price tracker’s analysis. AAA reported on Monday a nationwide average of $4.059 per gallon.

“The national average is poised to fall back under $4 per gallon as early as today as we see the decline in gas prices enter its eighth straight week,” Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis, said in a statement.

“By the end of the week, one hundred thousand stations will be at $3.99 or less,” he said.

But average gas prices still vary widely by state.

Texas on Monday reported the lowest average gas price at $3.51, closely followed by Oklahoma and South Carolina.

Gas prices in two western states — California and Hawaii — still remain above $5.30, followed by Alaska at $4.97.

De Haan suggested the prospects are favorable for gas prices to continue to fall, though he suggested hurricane season could lead to disruptions.

“The groundwork is laid for a ninth week of decline, with areas of the West Coast soon ditching the $5 per gallon average,” said De Haan. “While I’m upbeat the drop can continue for another couple weeks, we’re starting to see some activity in the tropics, which may increase risk of potential disruption.”

GasBuddy’s analysis indicates diesel prices are also dropping, falling 13.1 cents in the last week and now standing at an average of $5.14 per gallon. De Haan said that average will likely soon dip below $5.

AAA attributed some of the recent drop to falling gas demand, citing recent Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showing gas demand last week was in line with levels at the end of July 2020, when pandemic restrictions kept many drivers off the roads.

Higher gas prices have been a major contributor to inflation, which hit 9.1 percent for the year ending in June, the largest price increase in roughly 40 years.

President Biden authorized releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve beginning in March to decrease prices at the pump following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

After promising to make him a pariah, Biden also met with Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last month in an apparent attempt for the country to increase its oil production.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which includes Saudi Arabia, and other oil producers on Wednesday agreed to boost production in September but at a much slower pace than in previous months.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Couple charged in connection to 2010 cold case murder

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A husband and wife are listed as codefendants in a murder case dating back to 2010. Kristopher and Candace Valadez went before a judge in Sedgwick County District Court Thursday morning. Kristopher Valadez, 32, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old German Clerici of Wichita. Clerici’s body was […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Hawaii State
KSN News

Social Security recipients to see huge rise in monthly benefits

(NEXSTAR) – Social Security beneficiaries are set to see a sizable increase in their 2023 benefit checks thanks to a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) designed to offset soaring inflation. An analysis released this week by nonprofit The Senior Citizens League forecasts a 9.6% raise, which means the average retiree who...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
KSN News

One dead in car explosion near Cheney Reservoir

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person has been reported dead after a crash occurred in Reno County on Friday afternoon. A news release from the Reno County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of E. Parallel Rd. for a vehicle that was driving in and out of the ditch. As […]
RENO COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KSN News

Biden’s new challenge is FBI’s Trump search

The White House has a new messaging challenge on its hands: Donald Trump.  President Biden, wary of appearing to influence the ongoing Justice Department investigation into the former president, doesn’t want to talk about the FBI search earlier this week at Mar-a-Lago. Democrats say that’s the right approach, but it means Republicans hurling accusations and […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KSN News

Wichita man who murdered AutoZone employee sentenced

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Lamontae Lucas, the man who pleaded guilty to murdering an AutoZone employee in July 2020, stood in court and heard his sentence on Thursday. Lucas was sentenced to 267 months, or 22 years and three months, according to Sedgwick County officials. On June 16, 2022, Lucas pleaded guilty to one count […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Victim loses $12K in McPherson phone scam

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Law enforcement officers are reminding people not to fall for suspicious phone calls after someone in McPherson lost $12,000 to a scam. The victim notified the McPherson Police Department about the scam on Saturday. They said they got a call from someone who claimed to be family. The caller said they […]
MCPHERSON COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Twitter announces civic integrity plans ahead of 2022 midterms

Twitter on Thursday said it was rolling out plans to combat misinformation on the platform ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. Those plans include enforcing its civic integrity policy, which prohibits content that contains false or misleading information about the election or content that may suppress voting, preventing misleading tweets from being recommended to users, […]
ELECTIONS
KSN News

KSN News

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy