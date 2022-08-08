ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Fla. Gov. DeSantis to visit Valley in support of Vance

By Gerry Ricciutti
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gsQ1x_0h9NlAum00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is coming to the Valley to help campaign for the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate J.D. Vance.

Turning Point Action will present a “Unite & Win” rally featuring DeSantis and Vance.

David McCullough, Pulitzer-winning historian, dies

The event will take place Aug. 19 at the Maronite Center. Doors will open at 5 p.m.

Though the event is free, tickets are required for entry. Tickets are available on a first come, first served basis. Attendees must show a form of identification matching the information on their ticket.

Video and audio surveillance will be in use. Visibly intoxicated or disruptive individuals will not be permitted to enter.

Prohibited items include:

  • Bags, backpacks, messenger bags
  • Skateboards, bicycles
  • Balloons, laser pointers, umbrellas
  • Sticks, poles, bats, etc.
  • Food, beverages, containers, water bottles
  • Weapons, ammunition, knives, projectiles, pepper spray, expandable batons, firearms (NO CCW in Event Zone) or other hazardous items
  • Tactical gear including but not limited to helmets, body armor, shields, etc.
  • Signs, banners, flyers, posters, stickers
  • Alcohol, drugs, paraphernalia
  • Amplified sound or other noisemakers
  • Animals (service animals permitted)

More information and tickets are available online .

Congressman Tim Ryan issued a statement Monday about DeSantis’ visit:

“San Francisco fraud JD Vance’s last visit to Ohio went so poorly that after leaving the state yet again last week to campaign in Texas, Vance is bringing his out-of-state friends back to the Buckeye State in a desperate attempt to clean up his mess of a campaign.”

Ryan was referring to Vance’s address at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas on Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WFMJ.com

Florida Gov. DeSantis's family roots run deep in Valley

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be coming to the Valley to show his support for J.D. Vance, the Ohio GOP Senate candidate during a rally in Liberty, but the Florida Governor won't need any time to get acquainted with our community, as his family tree has deep roots here. DeSantis,...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Florida State
City
Youngstown, FL
Local
Florida Government
WKBN

Democrats hold edge in key state legislature generic ballots: poll

Democrats are holding an edge over Republicans on a generic ballot for the state legislature in three battleground states, according to a new poll. The poll, commissioned by the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (DLCC) and conducted by the left-leaning Public Policy Polling (PPP) that was shared exclusively with The Hill, shows that Democrats have an […]
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Mccullough
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fla#Dallas#Politics State#Politics Governor#Republican
WKBN

Pa. Senate race: Oz makes campaign stop in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz made a stop in York County as part of his campaign on August 12. Oz went to custom car manufacturer Legacy Innovations, citing his commitment to supporting small businesses in the Commonwealth. Oz argues that his opponent, Democratic candidate John Fetterman, lacks understanding of how […]
YORK COUNTY, PA
WKBN

DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw resigns from governor’s office to join his campaign

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) top spokesperson is moving over to his reelection campaign.  Christina Pushaw began working for the governor’s office as DeSantis’s press secretary a little more than a year ago, but in that time she’s earned a reputation among Florida politicos and journalists for her combative online presence and frequent squabbling with […]
FLORIDA STATE
WKBN

Why Ohio’s attorney general is suing the Biden Administration

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A lawsuit against the Biden Administration, filed last month by Ohio’s top lawyer and 21 other attorneys general, is pushing back on a policy that they said could impact school lunches. In May, the Department of Agriculture announced that it will expand its Title IX protections to include gender identity and […]
OHIO STATE
Register Citizen

FBI agents in Connecticut using ‘extra caution’ after Ohio attack

Federal Bureau of Investigation agents throughout Connecticut are “exercising extra caution” after an armed man tried to breach a security screening area of an FBI field office in Ohio on Thursday ended up in a shootout and standoff with law enforcement, authorities said. The armed man was decked...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Helmets
buckeyefirearms.org

North Canton Removes Illegal No Gun Sign in Price Park After Complaint

Ohio cities cannot ban guns in public parks. That's been the rule for nearly two decades ever since concealed carry became legal in the state. In fact, the Supreme Court of Ohio has ruled that cities cannot ban firearms in municipal parks because it conflicts with a general state law that permits qualifying adults to carry a concealed weapon on any public property other than at locations enumerated in the law.
NORTH CANTON, OH
WKBN

WKBN

41K+
Followers
23K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy