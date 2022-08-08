Battles Continue for Top Spots on Nebraska Defense
Two days after scrimmage, Huskers complete 10th practice of preseason camp
Two weeks before the Nebraska football team departs for Ireland, competition continues to play out at most of the defensive positions.
Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander detailed one battle in particular, where 6-foot-4, 330-pound Nash Hutmacher and 6-foot-3, 305-pound Stephon Wynn are vying for a starting spot on the interior defensive line.
Hutmacher's knowledge of the system is an advantage at the moment, as Alabama transfer Wynn is "kind of catching up to the language we're speaking," Chinander said. That will be "a good battle to watch as the next couple of weeks of camp unfold and we get into another scrimmage," he said.
Much more from Monday's practice, including coaches' and players' thoughts about the closed scrimmage that took place Saturday, is in the links and videos below. Refresh this page to see the latest additions. Asterisk indicates item may require a subscription. Go here for the HuskerMax discussion.
