Beavis & Butt-Head’s Worst Takes on Music
Beavis and Butt-Head have better taste in music than any critic in history, but even MTV’s most beloved duo get it wrong sometimes. Here are some of Beavis and Butt-Head’s worst takes on music. It’s shocking to say, but Beavis and Butt-Head hate death metal. You’d be hard...
Jack Black Remembers When Tenacious D Got Booed Opening for Stone Temple Pilots
Tenacious D, the audiobook? You better believe it. As a musical artist, you have to hold a lot of influence to land your own Audible Original "Words + Music" installment. So it's good to know that Tenacious D have finally reached that level with Tenacious D: The Road to Redunktion. It's the full audio story of the longtime comedy rock duo comprised of actors Jack Black and Kyle Gass, in their own words and with some of their most memorable songs re-recorded for good measure.
Hear Exodus Drummer Tom Hunting Sing on Rock Cover Songs EP
Exodus drummer Tom Hunting, who has fought cancer over the last year, goes from the drum kit to the vocal mic on four new cover versions of classic rock songs. Indeed, the musician usually at the back of the stage takes the lead on his new solo EP, Hunting Party.
Is ‘The Sandman’ Emo? Twitter Reacts to the Netflix Comic Book Adaptation
Is Netflix's The Sandman "emo"? After a wave of Twitter users identified the new comic adaptation's main character, played by Tom Sturridge, as the latest onscreen emblem of emo — and British GQ surmised the same — it seems that might be the consensus. Several tweets tied The...
Def Leppard’s Phil Collen Thinks ‘TikTok + YouTube Crowd’ Is ‘A Problem’ in Rock Today
Def Leppard's Phil Collen thinks there's "a problem" with rock music today and that "the TikTok and YouTube crowd" are to blame for the genre's lack of quality and genuine star power. The hot question for years has been about what rock's future will look like once its multi-platinum mega...
Anne Heche's Cause Of Death Explained
Actor Anne Heche, star of "Donnie Brasco," "Wag the Dog," and "Six Days, Seven Nights," died on Friday after a serious car crash on August 5.
New Box Set Highlights Obscure Hair Metal Bands From ’80s Sunset Strip Era
The Numero Group is the unrivaled archival record label that's dug up the best of the obscure gospel, hip-hop, roots, rock and more music that's been forgotten to time. Now, the imprint will give that same treatment to overlooked '80s Sunset Strip hair and glam metal with a box set called Bound for Hell: On the Sunset Strip.
Queen’s Brian May ‘Got a Bit Emotional’ Over Ozzy Osbourne + Tony Iommi Onstage Reunion
Queen guitarist Brian May, a fervent rock music fan on top of being a pro rock musician, admitted to getting a little "emotional" while watching the Black Sabbath members Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunite to play classic Sabbath material at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in England on Monday (Aug. 8).
Canadian Thrashers Razor Return With New Song + First Album in 25 Years
Canadian thrash lords Razor have been lurking in the shadows over the last 25 years, active in a light capacity but now they've ended the 25-year drought between albums and just announced Cycle of Contempt, an 11-track effort featuring the new lead single "Flames of Hatred." “We are so psyched...
Starz renews 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' for S3 ahead of S2 premiere
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Starz has announced it ordered a third season of its family crime drama, Power Book III: Raising Kanan. "Set in the early 1990s, the third series in the Power Universe tells the origin story of fan favorite character, Kanan Stark, and his entry into the criminal world through his mother, who ruthlessly runs the family's drug empire," Starz said in a synopsis.
Eiffel review – the French engineer’s story as corset-twanging romance
It’s a persistent area of movie myopia – the idea that science or maths or, in this case, engineering is, on its own, not sexy enough to carry a film. Thus portraits of some of the great minds of the 19th century – Mary Anning in Ammonite, and now engineer Gustave Eiffel – are retrofitted with a doomed romance. The way this conventionally handsome period picture tells it, a chance encounter between Eiffel (a tousled Romain Duris) and the long-lost love of his life, Adrienne (Emma Mackey), inspired the tower itself. Adrienne’s challenge to “be audacious” is the catalyst that prompts Eiffel to abandon his pitch for an egalitarian but unglamorous Métro system as his contribution to the 1889 world’s fair, and to dream big instead. Her initial – A – crafted from 7,300 tonnes of wrought iron, is permanently stamped on the Paris cityscape.
‘Parmesan Cheese Guy’ Confuses ‘America’s Got Talent’ Judges + Screaming Vocals Confuses Them More
If we're making a checklist of things that are metal, you can now add "parmesan cheese" and 29-year-old America's Got Talent contestant Ben Lapidus. The singer-songwriter from Doylestown, Pennsylvania left an impression on the viewing audience earlier this season when he debuted one of his original songs, a heartfelt acoustic ballad that he had penned about feeling embarrassed to ask for more parmesan cheese at a restaurant. Initially, the AGT judging panel wasn't having it, as Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel quickly pushed their buzzers to "X" him out of the competition. Even Heidi Klum, who agreed with the sentiment of the humorous song, eventually gave him an "X" as well.
Former Guns N’ Roses Drummer Explains Why ‘Chinese Democracy’ Took So Long to Make
It's no mystery that Guns N' Roses have had a revolving cast of musicians since its inception, but especially during the Chinese Democracy era. Former GN'R drummer Bryan "Brain" Mantia, who played on the majority of the 2008 album, has explained, to the best of his ability, why the record took so long to make.
Photos + Video: Geddy Lee + Alex Lifeson Join Primus + ‘South Park’ Creators Onstage to Cover Rush
A stage filled with South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, the rock bands Primus, Ween and even Rush icons Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson isn't something that happens every day. But that's exactly what occurred at the South Park 25th Anniversary Concerts at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre this...
Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz, Trivium’s Matt Heafy + More to Perform at ‘Metal: Hellsinger’ Concert
Arch Enemy’s Alissa White-Gluz, Trivium’s Matt Heafy, Dark Tranquillity’s Mikael Stanne, Refused’s Dennis Lyxzen and Black Crown Initiate’s James Dorton have all been announced to perform at the Metal: Hellsinger concert at Gamescom 2022. Each vocalist will perform their original song from the Metal: Hellsinger soundtrack with a live band.
How Metallica’s James Hetfield Triumphed Over Childhood Trauma
The public image of Metallica’s James Hetfield had always been that of a beer sucking, hard-case, lone wolf… but as the biggest band in thrash drifted into their Black Album era, Hetfield finally allowed himself to become vulnerable, opening up about his childhood trauma through “The God That Failed” and “The Unforgiven.”
Fans React to Slipknot’s Heavy Melodic Ballad ‘Yen’
Fans are reacting to "Yen," Slipknot's melodic and heavy ballad that has just been released as the third single on The End, So Far, their new album which will be released on Sept. 30. The track now sits near "The Chapeltown Rag," the first taste of the successor to 2019's...
Slipknot Unveil Slow-Burning New Track ‘Yen’
Slipknot have been so giving lately. Just a few weeks ago, they shared "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)" and announced their upcoming seventh album The End, So Far. Now, they've already unveiled another track, a slow-burner called "Yen." We call it a "slow-burner" because it takes a bit to...
Brutal New Revocation Song ‘Re-Crucified’ Features Trevor Strnad + George ‘Corpsegrinder’ Fisher
As we approach the Sept. 9 release of Revocation's new album, Netherheaven, the death metal trio have unfurled another blistering new song, "Re-Crucified," which features guest appearances by late The Black Dahlia Murder vocalist Trevor Strnad and Cannibal Corpse's George 'Corpsegrinder' Fisher. "Normally we tend to close our albums with...
The Pogues’ Bassist Darryl Hunt Dead at 72
The music world has lost another great talent, as The Pogues bassist Darryl Hunt has died at the age of 72. The news was confirmed by the band, who posted on Twitter, "We are saddened beyond words. Our Darryl passed away yesterday afternoon in London. Darryl Gatwick Hunt 04/05/1950 - 08/08/2022," then citing lyrics from their song "Love You Till the End" - "I know you want to hear me catch my breath / I love you till the end."
