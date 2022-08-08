Read full article on original website
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch Preparatory Academy ready to open for its first year
Andrew Cordani, a ninth grader at Lakewood Ranch Preparatory Academy, felt like he is part of the K-12 charter school’s building process, and its future. On Aug. 8, he walked around his "learning village" with his parents, Puli and Mark Cordani, seeing what lies ahead when the school year begins Aug. 10.
‘We are in this alone:’ Sarasota teachers say classrooms are political battlegrounds
Teachers in Sarasota, Fla. said in a recent survey on educator morale that their jobs had been made more difficult by politics entering the classroom.
Single dad US Marine veteran with traumatic brain injury graduates from USF
A United States Marine veteran graduated from the University of South Florida after overcoming the odds, proudly showing his three children age doesn't matter when it comes to education.
srqmagazine.com
New Pass Grill: Mother Nature's Gift to Sarasota
When The Great Gale of 1848 smashed into Florida’s west coast in September of that year, it impacted the coastline from Englewood to Tampa profoundly. Among Mother Nature’s local modifications following the storm was a new pass that divided what was then known as Pine Island, creating Lido and Longboat keys. Sarasota pioneer William Whitaker was likely too busy searching for his lost fishing nets, which he stored on the sandy beach, to come up with a better name for what is known to this day as…New Pass.
Longboat Observer
Country Club home tops sales at $2.5 million
A home in Country Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Stephen Jacobs and Dana Ruth Jacobs, of St. Louis, sold their home at 13623 Legends Walk Terrace to Ralph and Reena Walkling, of Bradenton, for $2.5 million. Built in 2005, it has five bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 4,476 square feet of living area. It sold for $1,449,000 in 2021.
fau.edu
Water Quality Woes in S.W. Florida Linked to Seeping Septic Systems
Brian Lapointe, Ph.D., stands in front of a canal in Cape Coral located in Lee County, Florida. From fecal bacteria to blue-green algae to red tides, Southwest Florida’s water quality has declined as its population has increased. Researchers from Florida Atlantic University’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute took a deep dive into this region’s degrading water quality. Multiple lines of evidence from their multi-year microbial source tracking study point to septic systems as a contributing source for this decline.
Longboat Observer
L'Ambiance condos sell for $6.75 million
A condominium in L’Ambiance at Longboat Key Club tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Maurice Cunniffe and Carolyn Dursi Cunniffe, of Greenwich, Connecicut, sold their Units J-204 and K-205 condominium at 435 L’Ambiance Drive to Joseph Kevin O’Donohue and Laura O’Donohue, of North Salem, New York, for $6.75 million. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, two-and-two-half baths and 5,185 square feet of living area. It sold for $4.8 million in 2017.
Mysuncoast.com
Hot first day of school as storms take a break!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Drier air moves over the Suncoast to start the school year Wednesday and stays with us through Friday. That means afternoon storms take a break. Tuesday storms gave us 0.51″ at SRQ, 0.46″ at Lakewood Ranch, 1.01″ downtown Bradenton and 1.52″ on the south side of Osprey. Look out for and drain any standing water that you can because mosquitoes are going to love the result of the last few days of rain. More moisture returns into the weekend and with it the chance for afternoon storms again.
Longboat Observer
New signals set for intersection at Lakewood Ranch Prep
The traffic on White Eagle Boulevard in front of Lakewood Ranch Preparatory Academy should be a bit frenzied Aug. 10 when the new school opens for its opening day. The school, which will host almost 2,000 students once the high school building is completed, currently has 740 students enrolled. Manatee...
floridapolitics.com
Jason Bearden owned a delinquent military surplus business in Hawaii
The company was delinquent in state filings three years in a row. Manatee County Commission candidate Jason Bearden has touted his career as a veteran and business owner. But there’s a conspicuous gap in his LinkedIn resume. For about four years, he operated a business called Sta-Tactical that ultimately was shut down for delinquency by the state of Hawaii.
invisiblepeople.tv
Homelessness in Venice Beach: Meet Matthew
Robert Karron Shares the Lived Experience of Unhoused Individuals in Venice Beach. Editor’s Note: Robert Karron lives in Venice Beach. He enjoys collaborating with the unhoused people in his neighborhood to create statements that attest to the complexities of their lives. Robert started this project to present details of people’s lives that tend not to come across in standard articles.
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb physician chosen among Atlanta’s ‘Top Docs’
When Atlanta magazine in its July issue released its 2022 listing of Atlanta’s Top Doctors, several DeKalb physicians were on the list, including Decatur resident Bert Chen of Georgia Urology. “This is a great honor and an affirmation of what I do every day,” Chen said. “I didn’t become...
'I want to just be able to live my own life' | UGA-bound freshman says state hasn't delivered funds for disability accommodations
ATLANTA — Jake Branan is three days away from moving into college but he can't do it alone -- he needs a 24-hour personal care aid. Branan uses a wheelchair to get around due to a physical disability he's had since birth. He was accepted to attend the University of Georgia in the fall but the experience comes with the caveat of his accommodations.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Best Face Forward for a Cause: A Cosmetic Fundraiser to Fight Ovarian Cancer
VENICE, FL — Paradise Dermatology, a leader in providing medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatological care to Sarasota and Charlotte Counties, is hosting a community-wide fundraiser to help one of their own team members. The goal is to raise funds for critical medical costs and future financial needs of her family as well as raising awareness of ovarian cancer.
click orlando
🐘Myakka Elephant Ranch offers an ele-phantastic experience in Manatee County
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. – Floridians can get up close to the largest existing land animal and help care for them at the Myakka Elephant Ranch in Manatee County. The Myakka Elephant Ranch is a nonprofit conservation center in Myakka City that strives to educate guests on elephant conservation while providing a memorable experience.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Memorial Hospital Board, Central District 2: Joseph J. DeVirgilio Jr.
Previous public office experience: Sarasota Public Hospital Board member since 2013. I believe I can continue to contribute to the success of the hospital through the application of my past corporate and hospital board experiences. I have and will continue to support the continuation of SMH as a publicly owned hospital with its not-for-profit and safety-net approach to operations. The taxes collected by the hospital and the revenues in excess of expenses provides the financial resources to provide quality health care services to those in financial need and expand services into areas of the county that are currently underserved. As the state continues to reduce healthcare service for the working poor and underprivileged children, I believe SMH’s should continue to address these needs through its strong financial performance and community focused leadership.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Memorial Hospital Board, Northern District 1: Jim Meister
Career: Retired CEO of Kings Super Markets (New Jersey); Former board member of Sygen International, Oxford, England. Public office experience: Hospital board member since 2015; Member of Board of Governors of Friendship Senior Center. Why do you want to serve on the hospital board?. I have been on the board...
Pinellas committee recommends removal of 5 books ahead of school year
Pinellas County Schools' Library Media Specialists have selected 10 books for removal or restriction after an annual review process.
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing Downturn
It's no secret that the Florida housing market has had sharp price increases. Although as a whole Florida saw growth of about 24% year-over-year as of May 2022, some areas such much sharper increases. In fact, some areas saw so much growth that some experts called them "overvalued." According to data from Florida Atlantic University, Ft. Myers, Tampa, North Port, and Sarasota are some examples of these markets.
Longboat Observer
Mr. Robert Thomas Wagner (Bob), 90, of Sarasota, FL, died peacefully on July 21, 2022, with his children by his side. Bob and his late wife, Anne, lived in Sarasota for over 30 years. Prior to that they lived in Glen Ellyn, IL, for over 25 years. Bob was born...
