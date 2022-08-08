CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials with the Charleston County School District say a message to parents from its School Choice application system was an error. "On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, an update was sent by our vendor, beginning at 5:44 p.m., to some families that their students were offered a seat through the school choice portal email. The message was sent in error. The seats offered through this most recent communication cannot be honored as, again, it was in error," officials said in a statement.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO