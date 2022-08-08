Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lowcountry district sees triple-digit shortage in teachers days before start of school
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials for Berkeley County Schools say they’re still looking to hire more than 120 teachers for the new school year. Monday is the first day of school for BCSD, and Dr. Natasha Wright, the Interim Chief of Human Resources for BCSD, says every classroom will be covered.
City to buy Goose Creek Wedding & Prayer Chapel for $185K
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Since late last year, the future of the Goose Creek Prayer and Wedding Chapel has been up in the air. Now, the city of Goose Creek will purchase it. It's a decision current and former pastors of the chapel are happy with. There were...
CCSD appoints new interim Chief of Schools, Dr. Anthony Dixon
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County School District announced a new interim Chief of Schools on Friday. Dr. Anthony Dixon joins the district after serving in Berkeley County for the last two years as Chief of Academics and Innovation and Chief of Secondary Schools. Dixon has experience in...
'It takes the entire county': Berkeley Co. school leaders gearing up for safer school year
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — The countdown is on for the first day of school. Berkeley County students go back Monday, August 15th. Tim Knight, the director of security and emergency management, says his team is ready, and students and teachers will be heading into hopefully safer schools. “Safety...
Mt. Pleasant's own National Champion 'Oyster-Shucking Queen'
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — She's the "Shucker Queen." It says so on her uniform. Since the days following college, Isabella Macbeth has been touting a talent for preparing oysters. She's the "Master Oyster Shucker" at NICO's oyster bar in Mount Pleasant. But, giving folks a great meal is...
CCSD apologizes for School Choice application system error
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials with the Charleston County School District say a message to parents from its School Choice application system was an error. "On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, an update was sent by our vendor, beginning at 5:44 p.m., to some families that their students were offered a seat through the school choice portal email. The message was sent in error. The seats offered through this most recent communication cannot be honored as, again, it was in error," officials said in a statement.
Mt. Pleasant non-profit ramping up efforts after million-dollar donation
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Volunteers and workers busy filling grocery carts full of differing types of food: frozen, canned, boxed. Checking off lists for clients in need. Folks showing up at the East Cooper Community Outreach’s main campus in Mount Pleasant. “First thing in the morning. Trying...
Freak accident causes carriage horse to fall to ground in downtown Charleston, says owner
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Pictures from a passerby showed a horse with Palmetto Carriage Works on the ground after it took a fall Thursday afternoon in the area of Beaufain and Smith Streets in downtown Charleston. ABC News 4 reached out to the general manager of the company, Tommy...
Former North Charleston staffer files lawsuit against mayor, city for alleged harassment
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) -- A new lawsuit has been filed in the case between North Charleston's mayor Keith Summey and longtime city staffer DeLisa Reynolds. The former city staffer claims that she was the target of intimidation, retaliation, and that the City of North Charleston failed to conduct a fair and full investigation of a complaint against Summey.
Beaufort County School District prepares for first day back amidst staff shortages
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County School District will welcome nearly 21,000 students back to the classroom on Monday, Aug. 15. “We’re excited about the new year," District Superintendent Dr. Frank Rodriguez said. "We’re ready to have our students come back to us, and we’re ready for a great year.”
Fake judges, court staff targeting Charleston County residents with scam
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County officials have been informed of a phone scam that is targeting county residents. Officials say the scammers are posing as judges or court staff and demanding payment for fabricated court fees and fines. Charleston County Magistrate or law enforcement staff will never...
CCSO installs free NARCAN vending machine at detention center for inmates
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — There's a new vending machine at the Al Cannon Detention Center, but it's not filled with chips or soda. It's filled with NARCAN -- a nasal spray for use in emergency situations involving an overdose. Inmates at the detention center have access to as...
68-year-old man rescued by Coast Guard after capsizing near Pawleys Island
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A Coast Guard official says a Coast Guard Station Georgetown boat crew rescued Stacy Hicks Thursday after his vessel capsized 9 miles offshore Pawleys Island. Officials said a good Samaritan contacted a Station Georgetown watch stander at 6:08 p.m., stating a vessel capsized with the...
Summerville officials unveil statue honoring John and Joan McKissick
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — A statue honoring football coach John McKissick, as well as his wife, Joan, was unveiled on Friday following a ceremony featuring several speakers who were impacted by the couple. Despite poor weather conditions, the gathering took place at 4 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. During his...
Fight between coworkers leads to 1 shot, 1 detained in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police are investigating a shooting involving coworkers downtown on Wednesday. One person was shot and another detained, police said. Police said the incident was between two employees of the same business on Pinckney Street. They were arguing when one shot the other in the...
Palmetto Digestive
Palmetto Digestive opened a state of the art ambulatory surgery center in North Mt Pleasant this past year. Dr. Derek Feussner, one of the digestive health specialists at Palmetto Digestive, is here to discuss the be benefits of using an ambulatory surgery center. (ASC) vs a hospital.
Tourists tie up alligator while on vacation in Hilton Head: Sheriff's Office
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about three tourists that tied up an alligator and captured it. According to officials, BCSO responded to a call at Sandcastles by the Sea, a rental property located off of Folly Field Road on Hilton Head Island after a concerned resident said they observed three tourists, two 16-year-olds and a 19-year-old, trying to trap an alligator at a pond in the area, according to reports.
GCSO: Juveniles in custody after fleeing from American Marine Institute
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Georgetown County Sheriff's Office deputies say three juveniles are back in custody after fleeing from the American Marine Institute facility on Wednesday. Around 12:50 a.m. Thursday, authorities said the three were being transported to the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. Deputies were...
'Horrendous act': Homicide of elderly Pineville woman under investigation in Berkeley Co.
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County Sheriff's deputies say they are currently investigating the homicide of a Pineville woman. Deputies said they received word about a residential alarm in the early morning hours of Monday, August 8. Upon arrival in the 1000 block of Pineville Circle, a deputy...
Charleston PD: Friday morning shooting at apartment complex leaves Summerville woman dead
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting Friday at a Charleston apartment complex. At 1:30 a.m., officers were sent to the Bridgeview Apartments on North Romney Street after learning of the incident. At the scene, they located a 31-year-old woman who was suffering from at least...
