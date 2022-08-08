ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Yeetus the Fetus
1d ago

You still have a right to choose come November. Republicans have signaled a desire to federally outlaw abortion if they take over congress. Vote Blue to keep your rights and regain those we've lost.

WISH-TV

Dems, Right to Life signal Indiana abortion debate isn’t over

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple Democratic candidates on Tuesday said they will push for a repeal of Indiana’s new abortion ban if elected. Their comments came days after Gov. Eric Holcomb, a Republican, signed legislation Friday that bans all abortions in the state with limited exceptions for rape, incest, fatal fetal abnormalities or serious physical risk to the mother.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Fallout continues as state passes abortion ban

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Whole Woman’s Health has provided abortion services in South Bend for the past three years and has served more than a thousand clients. “Well, we will be open and providing care for patients up until the day that the law goes into effect, at which time then we will unfortunately have to close the clinic,” said Sharon Lau with Whole Woman’s Health Alliance.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Effingham Radio

Pritzker Welcomes Indiana Businesses Affected By New Abortion Ban

Governor Pritzker is welcoming Indiana businesses affected by the neighboring state’s new abortion restrictions. The Democratic Governor said companies looking to expand should know that Illinois will protect the individual rights of their employees. Pritzker’s comments comes after Republican Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a wide-reaching abortion ban into...
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

New Indiana abortion law effecting foster care

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to Indiana Foster care there are 6,200 licensed parents able to adopt. That number more than doubles when looking at the amount of children looking for a permanent home. Indiana's newest abortion law has raised interest for families wanting to adopt children, specifically infants.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Indiana brings states together to fight robocalls

INDIANAPOLIS — Everyone knows robocalls are a problem. Half of all calls in the United States these days, are illegal robocalls. Indiana is no exception. Regulators know that most of the calls come from a few bad actors. But the scale is hard to believe. "The guy we're [taking...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

This is what to expect when the abortion ban takes effect Sept. 15

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has now become the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Beginning Sept. 15, abortions would only be allowed in cases of rape and incest before 10 weeks post-fertilization; to protect the life and physical health of the mother; or if a fetus is diagnosed with any anomalies.
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Did HSE Schools make the grade?

A data-driven analysis of Indiana’s top 20 elementary schools. US News & World Report publishes rankings for Best Colleges, Best High Schools, Best Elementary Schools, Best Middle Schools as well as other educational rankings. The data for schools, kindergarten through 12th grade, can be found at usnews.com/education/k12. Using filters, the data can be sorted by many factors, including school name, grade level, location, and public school type. This provides a valuable data resource for parents as well as school administrators and school board members.
INDIANA STATE
Chalkbeat

Indiana schools aren’t hiring new adjunct teachers

Adjunct teacher permits represent the newest pathway to working in Indiana classrooms, following their approval by the state legislature earlier this year. Yet so far, school leaders don’t seem keen on using them to hire people, even amid fears that districts are starting the academic year understaffed. Adjunct permits require individuals to have only four years of experience in a content area and to pass a background check before they start teaching....
INDIANA STATE
The Week

Major Indiana employers slam new abortion law

Two large corporations based in Indiana — pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and engine manufacturer Cummins — criticized the state's restrictive new abortion law on Saturday, The New York Times reported. Eli Lilly said in a statement that the company "will be forced to plan for more employment growth...
INDIANA STATE
hoosieragtoday.com

4-H Grand Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair

The grand champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Grand Drive presented by Farm Credit Mid-America. “It was a jaw drop. [I’ve felt] absolutely no feeling like that,” said Harper Henney of Steuben County after receiving the banner for her grand champion market lamb. Harper said it’s been a long journey to produce a grand champion.
INDIANA STATE
insightscare.com

A surge in COVID Cases in Indiana

The surge of COVID-19 could be currently seen in Bloomington, Indiana concerning the citizens and health officials. Though the risk noted in the area is medium the increase in number has sent alerts across the region. According to new studies, the SARS-CoV-2 virus is going to have a long stay....
BLOOMINGTON, IN

