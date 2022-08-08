Read full article on original website
Yeetus the Fetus
1d ago
You still have a right to choose come November. Republicans have signaled a desire to federally outlaw abortion if they take over congress. Vote Blue to keep your rights and regain those we've lost.
AOL Corp
Column: Eli Lilly assails Indiana antiabortion law — after plying its supporters with campaign funds
Last month, I wrote that the surge in antiabortion laws in red states might induce working professionals to refuse job offers in those states or even produce a flood of exits. The evidence then was largely anecdotal. Now, thanks to the giant pharmaceutical firm Eli Lilly & Co., there's hard evidence that we stand on the water's edge.
ballstatedailynews.com
Indiana Captial Chronicle: Indiana governor calls special election to replace U.S. Rep Jackie Walorski
Indiana’s governor on Tuesday formally called a special election to fill the congressional seat made vacant after U.S. Representative Jackie Walorski, R-2nd, was killed last week in a car crash. The special election to complete Walorski’s unexpired term will be held concurrently with the general election on Nov. 8,...
WTHR
Lifelong Hoosier medical provider to leave state when new abortion ban takes effect
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's new ban on abortion takes effect in just over five weeks. In the meantime, abortion providers say they are seeing high demand for services. But that demand will end September 15th. A doctor raised and trained in Indiana who is now preparing to take her practice...
Inside Indiana Business
Why did major Indiana companies stay silent on new abortion law—until it passed?
If Indiana’s biggest corporate citizens had wanted to publicly make their feelings known on their state’s plans to dramatically restrict abortion rights, they had plenty of time to do so. On the same June day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Indiana lawmakers indicated they would...
WISH-TV
Dems, Right to Life signal Indiana abortion debate isn’t over
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Multiple Democratic candidates on Tuesday said they will push for a repeal of Indiana’s new abortion ban if elected. Their comments came days after Gov. Eric Holcomb, a Republican, signed legislation Friday that bans all abortions in the state with limited exceptions for rape, incest, fatal fetal abnormalities or serious physical risk to the mother.
WNDU
Fallout continues as state passes abortion ban
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Whole Woman’s Health has provided abortion services in South Bend for the past three years and has served more than a thousand clients. “Well, we will be open and providing care for patients up until the day that the law goes into effect, at which time then we will unfortunately have to close the clinic,” said Sharon Lau with Whole Woman’s Health Alliance.
Effingham Radio
Pritzker Welcomes Indiana Businesses Affected By New Abortion Ban
Governor Pritzker is welcoming Indiana businesses affected by the neighboring state’s new abortion restrictions. The Democratic Governor said companies looking to expand should know that Illinois will protect the individual rights of their employees. Pritzker’s comments comes after Republican Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a wide-reaching abortion ban into...
WTHI
New Indiana abortion law effecting foster care
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to Indiana Foster care there are 6,200 licensed parents able to adopt. That number more than doubles when looking at the amount of children looking for a permanent home. Indiana's newest abortion law has raised interest for families wanting to adopt children, specifically infants.
Indiana brings states together to fight robocalls
INDIANAPOLIS — Everyone knows robocalls are a problem. Half of all calls in the United States these days, are illegal robocalls. Indiana is no exception. Regulators know that most of the calls come from a few bad actors. But the scale is hard to believe. "The guy we're [taking...
The expungement truth: Crimes follow long after people have been punished
For those who have been convicted of the more serious crimes, getting an expungement from a judge doesn’t seal the record from public view.
WTHR
This is what to expect when the abortion ban takes effect Sept. 15
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana has now become the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Beginning Sept. 15, abortions would only be allowed in cases of rape and incest before 10 weeks post-fertilization; to protect the life and physical health of the mother; or if a fetus is diagnosed with any anomalies.
readthereporter.com
Did HSE Schools make the grade?
A data-driven analysis of Indiana’s top 20 elementary schools. US News & World Report publishes rankings for Best Colleges, Best High Schools, Best Elementary Schools, Best Middle Schools as well as other educational rankings. The data for schools, kindergarten through 12th grade, can be found at usnews.com/education/k12. Using filters, the data can be sorted by many factors, including school name, grade level, location, and public school type. This provides a valuable data resource for parents as well as school administrators and school board members.
What we know about state’s plan to send $200 inflation relief payments to Hoosiers
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers can expect to see another $200 in their bank account after Indiana lawmakers approved a second set of payments during the special session. The money comes from the state’s surplus. Gov. Eric Holcomb pitched the idea of a $225 payment in June to help Hoosiers struggling with high gas prices and inflation. […]
Indiana schools aren’t hiring new adjunct teachers
Adjunct teacher permits represent the newest pathway to working in Indiana classrooms, following their approval by the state legislature earlier this year. Yet so far, school leaders don’t seem keen on using them to hire people, even amid fears that districts are starting the academic year understaffed. Adjunct permits require individuals to have only four years of experience in a content area and to pass a background check before they start teaching....
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows nearly 50 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Major Indiana employers slam new abortion law
Two large corporations based in Indiana — pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and engine manufacturer Cummins — criticized the state's restrictive new abortion law on Saturday, The New York Times reported. Eli Lilly said in a statement that the company "will be forced to plan for more employment growth...
hoosieragtoday.com
4-H Grand Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair
The grand champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Grand Drive presented by Farm Credit Mid-America. “It was a jaw drop. [I’ve felt] absolutely no feeling like that,” said Harper Henney of Steuben County after receiving the banner for her grand champion market lamb. Harper said it’s been a long journey to produce a grand champion.
Mother of woman left to decompose at Indianapolis funeral home seeks justice
A mother is devastated after her daughter's body decomposed, while under the care of an Indianapolis funeral home.
Darren Bailey, Illinois gubernatorial candidate for GOP, receives FOP endorsement
Bailey said Gov. Pritzker is soft on crime and anti-police.
insightscare.com
A surge in COVID Cases in Indiana
The surge of COVID-19 could be currently seen in Bloomington, Indiana concerning the citizens and health officials. Though the risk noted in the area is medium the increase in number has sent alerts across the region. According to new studies, the SARS-CoV-2 virus is going to have a long stay....
