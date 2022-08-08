Read full article on original website
Duval County teachers may soon start at $48,700 as shortages continue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools is still looking to fill hundreds of vacancies. The president of the teacher's union says as of Wednesday, there were more than 300 openings, which is down from 450 at the start of this year. "It could be higher or lower on...
‘We need your help’: Community group pleads for more teachers, urges Jacksonville residents to support property tax increase for raises
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local community group spoke out Friday in front of the Duval County School Board to encourage people to support raising property taxes for teacher raises. The Jacksonville Leadership Coalition and concerned Clergy pleaded for Jacksonville residents to support the increase in the mill property tax,...
Substitutes being offered $165 a day to work positions at critical needs schools in Duval County
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools is fighting a teacher shortage days from the start of the school year. A report by the Florida Department of Education shows of all the school districts in the state, Duval County has the highest number of schools critically short of teachers. The report shows 108 schools, including a handful of charters, are short.
Duval County teachers union reaches tentative agreement to raise starting salaries to $48,700
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The union representing Duval County teachers has reached a tentative agreement with the school district to raise starting teacher pay. Duval Teachers United President Terri Brady said if approved by union members and the school board, the agreement would raise starting teacher pay to $48,700. Last year’s starting salary was $47,500.
Nassau County parents concerned after video, pictures surface of students crowding school bus
YULEE, Fla. — School started this week for kids who attend Nassau County School District, but parents have concerns about the overcrowding of their child’s school bus. “The kids are in their care, and they should realize the bus is overcrowded and only allow that many kids," said Joni McDairmant who has a child dealing with overcrowded school buses.
‘A huge loss’: Beloved Raines High School educator honored at memorial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Family and friends on Friday gathered to remember an educator, who served as a guidance counselor at Raines High School for 35 years. Deborah Mosley Norman is credited with changing many lives for the better throughout her life. She was the first winner of the News4JAX Jacksonville Image Award for Education in Excellence back in 2020.
QUESTION: What do you think about raising property taxes for teacher raises?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local community group spoke out Friday in front of the Duval County School Board asking the community to support raising property taxes for teacher raises. The Jacksonville Leadership Coalition and concerned Clergy are asking Jacksonville residents to support the increase in the mil property tax,...
Local elementary school students begin new year with a boost
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Math teacher Tiffany Scott contacted News4JAX excited to share the news that George Washington Carver Elementary School had increased its school grade from an F to a C at the end of the last school year. She was so proud of her students for their hard work prepping for the FSA tests she wanted to share the good news with our viewers.
Highlights from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Debate
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The five candidates for Jacksonville sheriff faced off Wednesday night in a live, televised News4JAX-Jacksonville University Public Policy Institute debate. The candidates answered questions from moderator Kent Justice on stage at Jacksonville University. News4JAX followed along during the debate hour-long debate. You can read the highlights...
State closes on Duval land deal
JACKSONVILLE, FLA — Florida has closed on a $5.8 million deal to acquire 241 acres along Pumpkin Hill Creek in Duval County, the state Department of Environmental Protection announced Monday. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Department Secretary Shawn Hamilton said in a news release that the deal...
Masks will be required again on base at NAS Jacksonville, starting Monday
NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All facilities at Naval Air Station Jacksonville will require facemasks until further notice, starting Monday, because of a rise in COVID-19 cases in Duval County, base officials announced Thursday. The base is shifting to “Health Protection Condition Level Charlie,” which also means ceremonies...
Water quality warning: Alligator Creek in Nassau County
Fernandina Beach, Fla. — The St. Marys Riverkeeper is asking you to avoid swimming or fishing on Alligator Creek for a while. According to the Riverkeeper, unsafe levels of E. coli were found during routine tests on Aug. 3 and Aug. 9 in the creek near Escambia Street. E....
UF announces faculty expansion as it prepares for new nursing students
A 2021 analysis shows that Florida has a need for about 60K additional nurses over the next 15 years. The University of Florida announced it will recruit about 20 new faculty members as it prepares to train and educate baccalaureate-prepared nurses, nurse practitioners and nurse scientists in the coming year to help abate a looming nursing shortage in the state.
13 teens shot and killed in Jacksonville so far this year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thirteen people between ages 15-to-19 were shot and killed so far in 2022, and many of the cases have not been solved. In light of this, a local mother, who still grieves the murder of her son killed over a decade ago, spoke to News4JAX. Her son’s death inspired her to create a wall to honor others shot and killed in Jacksonville.
Brunswick mayor, advocacy group leader hope positive change will follow end of hate crime case
BRUNSWICK, Ga. – The city of Brunswick is focusing on how to move forward and address racial inequalities in the community following the federal sentencing of the three men responsible in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. Arbery is being honored by his hometown after sentences for hate crimes against...
Jacksonville approves Corner Lot multi-family community
Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Jacksonville city council unanimously approved rezoning a 16.4-acre parcel north of I-295 and west of I-95 that will include a new market-rate Corner Lot multi-family community. Located at 12921 Duval Rd., the...
Baby gator taken to safety by officer in Fernandina Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Fernandina Beach police officers helped to relocate a baby gator on Thursday evening. This little cutie was taking a "leisurely stroll" around the island, when police found it on Vernon Street, according to FBPD's Facebook post. Corporal Mazuryk safely moved the gator to Egan’s Creek, which...
'He is out of his mind today': Documents lay out botched procedures Jacksonville surgeon allegedly performed
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Videos, photos and documents obtained by First Coast News to be used as evidence in Dr. Richard David Heekin's trial detail the botched surgeries he is accused of preforming. Over 350 lawsuits have been filed, with at least 100 more expected by the end of the...
‘He was loved’: 25-year old unsolved Jacksonville murder gains new attention
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 25-year-old unsolved murder is getting new attention. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said that Marlon Harris, the victim, was killed in the 1400 block of Steele Street on Nov. 14, 1997. STORY: Florida Department of Education releases official report on teacher shortages for the 2022-2023...
Ring found in Fernandina Beach: Are you the owner?
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – A Nassau County resident found a ring near Sliders restaurant in Fernandina Beach and turned it in to News4JAX in hopes of finding the owner of the jewelry. The ring is silver in color. It has an inscription on the outer portion of the band....
