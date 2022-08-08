Read full article on original website
Related
4 Virginia Counties Named on List of Top 20 Healthiest Counties in the U.S.
(otmman/Adobe Stock Images) U.S. News recently their ranking of the healthiest 500 counties in the country. The article reviewed 3,000 U.S. counties and county equivalents and used 89 metrics across 10 health and health-related categories to make their rankings.
Back to School News for Prince William County
Emergency Cards and annual acknowledgements and consents are online in ParentVUE. The Back to School Packet, where parents/guardians can review emergency cards, update contact information, and complete annual policy reviews and acknowledgements, is now available in ParentVUE. All families should complete the Back to School Packet as soon as possible,...
WJLA
Changes coming to free school lunch programs in DC, Maryland and Virginia this school year
WASHINGTON (7News) — From Fairfax County to Montgomery County and the District, there are changes coming this school year when it comes to free and reduced-price meals. "For the past two years, schools have been able to serve meals to students at no cost regardless of income, and this year that waiver that allowed that to happen has expired," Johanna Elsemore of No Kid Hungry told 7News.
virginialegacy.com
Virginia is seeing a spike in THC-related poison control calls among toddlers and teens
(VM) – The director of the University of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Poison Center said he’s seeing an increase in calls involving synthetic THC products with the same intoxicating effects as marijuana. In a Tuesday presentation to a recently formed state task force, Dr. Chris Holstege said the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC12
Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention
Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the district was “working hard” to overcome a teacher shortage that’s left roughly 3% of classrooms unstaffed ahead of the fall semester.
rewind1051.com
Former parks employee indicted for filming children
A former Shenandoah County Parks and Recreation employee was indicted on charges stemming from filming children in a bathroom. Online records showed that a Circuit Court grand jury returned seven indictments against John Augustine Sims of Front Royal during a hearing yesterday afternoon. In July of 2021, the 37-year-old Sims...
Missing Prince William teen found
Prince William County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing endangered teenager.
As school year nears, larger Central Virginia schools facing teacher shortages
Time is ticking for many school districts to try to hire more staff before students return to learn.
School lunch will no longer be free for all public school students. Here's how that impacts districts in our area
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — As public school students head back to class, they're facing another big change this year: lunch isn't free for everyone anymore. When the pandemic hit, Congress authorized the U.S. Department of Agriculture to waive eligibility requirements for free lunches, allowing any student to eat for free.
Storm brings flooding, power outages to DC, other parts of DMV
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Heavy rain made its way across Maryland, Washington, and Virginia Wednesday afternoon, and that heavy rain caused a lot of problems for drivers and kept emergency workers busy. DC Fire and EMS tweeted that crews were on the scene of a water rescue in the 600 block of Rhode Island […]
Cold case playing cards handed out at Richmond City Jail
Authorities are handing out decks of cards with photos of homicide victims on them to people incarcerated at the Richmond City Justice Center in an effort to help solve cold cases.
WTOP
Former Loudoun Co. golf course to become a park
There’s a new park coming to Loudoun County, Virginia. The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors has bought three parcels of land totaling 134 acres that made up the former Westpark Golf Course in Leesburg for $3.8 million. The land comes from a private owner who purchased the land several...
Maryland Motorcyclist Dies In Fatal Virginia Collision: Police
A motorcyclist died from his injuries after a crash in Fairfax, police said. Dexter White, 32, of Maryland was riding his motorcycle at around 3:30 p.m. on August 8, when he collided with another vehicle in the intersection of Chain Bridge Road and Eaton Place, according to the Fairfax City Police Department.
Woman killed in apartment in Fairfax County on fire when police found her
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said a woman who died at a home in Falls Church on Wednesday was on fire when officers arrived at the apartment where she was. The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said officers were in the 2900 block of Willston Pl. around 2:45 p.m. for a domestic […]
WSET
'Secrecy makes matters worse' | Second lawsuit filed against Youngkin for parent tip line
WASHINGTON (7News) — A second lawsuit was filed Monday against Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin for the release of records related to a tip line he created allowing parents to report “inherently divisive concepts” taught in classrooms, according to a press release. Attorneys from Ballard Spahr's Media and...
theburn.com
NoVA’s first Cook Out could open later this month
Big news for fans of the southern fast-food chain Cook Out. The region’s first Cook Out location is on track to open as soon as the end of August. The signs have gone up at the new restaurant, which is located in Manassas Park, a roughly 30-60 minute drive from Loudoun depending where you live. The exact address is 8502 Centreville Road.
Bay Net
Three Patients Injured During Serious Vehicle Crash In Charles County
WELCOME, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a serious motor vehicle collision in Charles County that has resulted in multiple injuries. At approximately 5:49 p.m. on August 10th, first responders were dispatched to Annapolis Woods Road, in the area of Port Tobacco Road, for a serious vehicle crash with reports that one patient was unresponsive.
cnycentral.com
PHOTOS: 'Rainbow cloud' spotted over northern Virginia
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — A rare "rainbow cloud" was spotted over Loudoun County, Virginia, before Tuesday's storms rolled into the region. Michael Siuta sent WJLA the stunning photos. Siuta said he and his wife spotted the "natural phenomenon" from their back deck in Beacon Hill just west of...
20+ dead animals found in Mechanicsville; 25+ animals rescued
More than 20 dead animals were found Tuesday during an investigation into alleged cruelty at a property in Hanover County, according to authorities.
Rideshare driver murdered in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find who killed a rideshared driver early Wednesday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department said officers were in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Dr. around 6:20 a.m. after they received call to check on the welfare of someone. When police […]
Comments / 0