ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
PWLiving

Back to School News for Prince William County

Emergency Cards and annual acknowledgements and consents are online in ParentVUE. The Back to School Packet, where parents/guardians can review emergency cards, update contact information, and complete annual policy reviews and acknowledgements, is now available in ParentVUE. All families should complete the Back to School Packet as soon as possible,...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Changes coming to free school lunch programs in DC, Maryland and Virginia this school year

WASHINGTON (7News) — From Fairfax County to Montgomery County and the District, there are changes coming this school year when it comes to free and reduced-price meals. "For the past two years, schools have been able to serve meals to students at no cost regardless of income, and this year that waiver that allowed that to happen has expired," Johanna Elsemore of No Kid Hungry told 7News.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Systems#Public Health#Ems1 Staff#Stafford Ems
NBC12

Virginia’s teacher shortage is fueling big spending on recruitment and retention

Since mid-July, teacher shortages have dominated discussions among Virginia’s local school boards. In a meeting last week, Spotsylvania County Superintendent Kelly Guempel described the division’s staffing needs as “severe,” with 114 vacant teaching positions a week before the start of the school year. A few days earlier, Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid informed parents the district was “working hard” to overcome a teacher shortage that’s left roughly 3% of classrooms unstaffed ahead of the fall semester.
rewind1051.com

Former parks employee indicted for filming children

A former Shenandoah County Parks and Recreation employee was indicted on charges stemming from filming children in a bathroom. Online records showed that a Circuit Court grand jury returned seven indictments against John Augustine Sims of Front Royal during a hearing yesterday afternoon. In July of 2021, the 37-year-old Sims...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Former Loudoun Co. golf course to become a park

There’s a new park coming to Loudoun County, Virginia. The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors has bought three parcels of land totaling 134 acres that made up the former Westpark Golf Course in Leesburg for $3.8 million. The land comes from a private owner who purchased the land several...
theburn.com

NoVA’s first Cook Out could open later this month

Big news for fans of the southern fast-food chain Cook Out. The region’s first Cook Out location is on track to open as soon as the end of August. The signs have gone up at the new restaurant, which is located in Manassas Park, a roughly 30-60 minute drive from Loudoun depending where you live. The exact address is 8502 Centreville Road.
MANASSAS PARK, VA
Bay Net

Three Patients Injured During Serious Vehicle Crash In Charles County

WELCOME, Md. — We are receiving reports this evening of a serious motor vehicle collision in Charles County that has resulted in multiple injuries. At approximately 5:49 p.m. on August 10th, first responders were dispatched to Annapolis Woods Road, in the area of Port Tobacco Road, for a serious vehicle crash with reports that one patient was unresponsive.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
cnycentral.com

PHOTOS: 'Rainbow cloud' spotted over northern Virginia

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WJLA) — A rare "rainbow cloud" was spotted over Loudoun County, Virginia, before Tuesday's storms rolled into the region. Michael Siuta sent WJLA the stunning photos. Siuta said he and his wife spotted the "natural phenomenon" from their back deck in Beacon Hill just west of...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Rideshare driver murdered in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were trying to find who killed a rideshared driver early Wednesday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department said officers were in the 5400 block of Chesterfield Dr. around 6:20 a.m. after they received call to check on the welfare of someone. When police […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy