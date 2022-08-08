ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

What’s Trending: From A Hinge Popeyes Date To Marriage, Would You Go On A Date To Popeyes?

By India Monee', Justin Thomas
 4 days ago

A black couple is going viral after they shared that one date at Popeyes led to them getting married. The couple originally met on Hinge and after a couple of failed dates, the two met at Popeyes and fell in love. The New York Times highlighted their story and we’re wondering, would you go on a date to Popeyes?

Cleveland, OH
