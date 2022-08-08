ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

publicradiotulsa.org

Massacre descendants' group: Don't submit your DNA to Tulsa graves investigators

A nonprofit that advocates for descendants of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre is advising people not to heed the city of Tulsa's call for them to submit samples of their DNA. "A few weeks ago, we were notified about the City of Tulsa contracting out the sophisticated job of identifying the 14 DNA samples secured from the mass graves site at Oaklawn Cemetery," Justice for Greenwood said in a news release. "I wish this were news to celebrate.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Rogers Charged with Second Count of First Degree Murder

A Bartlesville man accused in the shooting death of two men at the Kickstand Saloon in December 2021 is now facing a second count of murder in the first degree. Gregory Rogers was arraigned on the felony county in Washington County court. Rogers has already been charged for the shooting...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Washington County Sheriff's Sale on August 29

The Washington County Sheriff's office periodically conducts a sale of items confiscated and collected during regular investigations and while conducting business on behalf of the county. The next sale will be on Monday, August 29 at 10 am in the front lobby of the Washington County Court House. If you...
Motorious

1967 Shelby GT500 Thieves Skip Town

Back in January were covered the story of a 1967 Shelby GT500 stolen in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Then in February the classic muscle car was recovered, only with much of the bodywork and other parts missing. Buried under some bushes with blankets covering the vehicle up, the thieves obviously did an amateur job. Now, the guy who’s accused of masterminding this heist has reportedly skipped town instead of making his court appearance, meaning law enforcement needs your help getting him back into custody.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Couple Warn Others Of Storage Unit Thieves

Items worth thousands of dollars are missing from a Tulsa storage unit. Laurelyn and Alex Diehl are frustrated with a thief who they say slashed through their storage unit at SecurCare near 61st and Garnett. Now they hope others might learn from their experience. Laurelyn says she didn't want to have to put her stuff in storage.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Wife of missing Tulsa man searches for answers

TULSA, Okla. — The wife of a man who disappeared in Sapulpa told FOX23 she just wants to know where he is. Gregory Treace is battling cancer, and he hasn’t been seen since the end of July. Billie Treace, Gregory’s wife, is desperate for answers as she searches...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD: woman dies after crash in east Tulsa Friday afternoon

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a woman is dead after a crash in east Tulsa Friday afternoon. Officers said it happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of 11th and 161st East Ave. According to police, the initial investigation showed a driver ran a stop sign at the intersection, t-boning the other driver. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Woman Charged with Domestic Abuse

A Bartlesville woman is facing charges stemming from an alleged domestic incident that occurred on Wednesday morning. Amanda Allred appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing one count domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor child. According to an affidavit, Bartlesville police responded to an...
KOCO

Body found at Lake Eufaula after abandoned boat discovered

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — A drowning investigation is underway after a body was pulled from Lake Eufaula. Around 3:25 p.m. Monday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers responded after receiving a report of an abandoned boat in the water and a pickup truck at the boat ramp with a trailer in the water. Crews found a body around 6:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to an incident report.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK

