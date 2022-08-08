Read full article on original website
publicradiotulsa.org
Massacre descendants' group: Don't submit your DNA to Tulsa graves investigators
A nonprofit that advocates for descendants of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre is advising people not to heed the city of Tulsa's call for them to submit samples of their DNA. "A few weeks ago, we were notified about the City of Tulsa contracting out the sophisticated job of identifying the 14 DNA samples secured from the mass graves site at Oaklawn Cemetery," Justice for Greenwood said in a news release. "I wish this were news to celebrate.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Supulpa Woman Faces Trial in Washington County for Multiple Counts
Michelle Lucas of Supulpa was in the Washington County court on Friday, August 12 to face charges on three misdemeanors and a hold from the State of Missouri for charges similar to those in Oklahoma. Lucas is accused of identity theft and using the false identity to obtain credit to...
publicradiotulsa.org
Local schools undergo active shooter training as Tulsa County students return to classroom
Tulsa County deputies spent Monday at Keystone Public Schools in Sand Springs educating students and teachers on how to respond to active shooting situations. After the recent tragedies in Uvalde and at Tulsa's Saint Francis hospital complex, officials say this is the most important training the agency can provide. Tulsa...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Rogers Charged with Second Count of First Degree Murder
A Bartlesville man accused in the shooting death of two men at the Kickstand Saloon in December 2021 is now facing a second count of murder in the first degree. Gregory Rogers was arraigned on the felony county in Washington County court. Rogers has already been charged for the shooting...
Oklahoma authorities trying to locate woman for questioning after man’s suspicious disappearance
Oklahoma authorities are asking for the public's help locating a young Delaware, Okla., woman so they can ask her questions about a man's suspicious disappearance.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Washington County Sheriff's Sale on August 29
The Washington County Sheriff's office periodically conducts a sale of items confiscated and collected during regular investigations and while conducting business on behalf of the county. The next sale will be on Monday, August 29 at 10 am in the front lobby of the Washington County Court House. If you...
1967 Shelby GT500 Thieves Skip Town
Back in January were covered the story of a 1967 Shelby GT500 stolen in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Then in February the classic muscle car was recovered, only with much of the bodywork and other parts missing. Buried under some bushes with blankets covering the vehicle up, the thieves obviously did an amateur job. Now, the guy who’s accused of masterminding this heist has reportedly skipped town instead of making his court appearance, meaning law enforcement needs your help getting him back into custody.
Tulsa teen is first in the state to receive tumor removal while awake
A Tulsa teenager has undergone the first pediatric awake brain tumor removal in Oklahoma, a groundbreaking success for the 16-year-old's family, Oklahoma Children's Hospital, and the state.
Tulsa Police Search For Man Wanted In Connection To Deadly Shooting
Tulsa police on Friday are searching for a man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting on Tuesday. According to police, officers are searching for Quentin Caldwell, who is accused of shooting and killing Farron Cooper near 46th Street North and M.L.K on Tuesday evening. Officers say another man was also shot, and a third person suffered a head injury.
Tulsa Couple Warn Others Of Storage Unit Thieves
Items worth thousands of dollars are missing from a Tulsa storage unit. Laurelyn and Alex Diehl are frustrated with a thief who they say slashed through their storage unit at SecurCare near 61st and Garnett. Now they hope others might learn from their experience. Laurelyn says she didn't want to have to put her stuff in storage.
Wife of missing Tulsa man searches for answers
TULSA, Okla. — The wife of a man who disappeared in Sapulpa told FOX23 she just wants to know where he is. Gregory Treace is battling cancer, and he hasn’t been seen since the end of July. Billie Treace, Gregory’s wife, is desperate for answers as she searches...
Police Identify Man Killed In Tulsa Shooting, Investigation Continues
Police released new details regarding a deadly shooting Tuesday evening in Tulsa. Tulsa Police said that Farron Cooper, 23, died at a local hospital after being shot in the stomach and leg near North Frankfort Avenue. Another man was shot in the leg and his condition has not been released.
Former Rogers County Commissioner Arrested On Multiple Complaints
A former Rogers County commissioner was arrested Saturday after officers discovered methamphetamine on him while conducting a traffic stop. Officers conducted a traffic stop near East Pine Street and 171st North and found that Randy Lee Baldridge, 54, was struggling to communicate with an officer. Officers called a K-9 unit...
Lighthorse Police Department searching for man wanted for aggravated assault
OKEMAH, Okla. — The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department is searching for a man wanted for Aggravated Assault. Lighthorse said they were sent to the Okemah hospital for a stabbing on July 26. At the hospital, police spoke with the victim, 29-year-old Devin Mixon, before he was flown to Saint Francis with life threatening injuries.
2 Arrested After TPD's Newly Installed Flock Cameras Flag Stolen Car
Tulsa police say two people are in custody on Monday morning after officers allegedly found drugs and a gun inside a stolen vehicle near 36th Street South and Peoria. According to police, the newly installed Flock cameras flagged the license plate on the car as it was traveling northbound along Peoria.
Federal Jury Finds Wagoner Man Guilty Of Killing Uncle
A federal jury found a Wagoner Man guilty of murdering his uncle. Federal prosecutors said George Smith shot his uncle twice in the head in April of 2021. George Smith first said at his arrest that he was innocent, but a jury found him guilty of killing his 69-year-old uncle Jimmy Arthur.
TPD: woman dies after crash in east Tulsa Friday afternoon
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a woman is dead after a crash in east Tulsa Friday afternoon. Officers said it happened just after 4 p.m. at the intersection of 11th and 161st East Ave. According to police, the initial investigation showed a driver ran a stop sign at the intersection, t-boning the other driver. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Woman Charged with Domestic Abuse
A Bartlesville woman is facing charges stemming from an alleged domestic incident that occurred on Wednesday morning. Amanda Allred appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Thursday facing one count domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor child. According to an affidavit, Bartlesville police responded to an...
Three Suspects Identified By Police In Sand Springs High-Speed Pursuit
We're taking a closer look at the route three suspects accused of running from police, then ditching the stolen car and hiding for seven hours, before being arrested Monday. The pursuit started in Sand Springs, went down Highway 97, onto 412 toward the lake, and got up to 90 miles an hour before the driver of the SUV stopped.
KOCO
Body found at Lake Eufaula after abandoned boat discovered
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — A drowning investigation is underway after a body was pulled from Lake Eufaula. Around 3:25 p.m. Monday, Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers responded after receiving a report of an abandoned boat in the water and a pickup truck at the boat ramp with a trailer in the water. Crews found a body around 6:10 a.m. Tuesday, according to an incident report.
