ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Vivid Snacks

Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your date

Los Angeles has one of the most romantic, unique, and the most appealing environments in the entire world. As a matter of fact, it's a city that attracts all kinds of people from all over the world. This means that if you're planning on spending time with your significant other this summer, what better way than to take her out for an amazing date night at one of these most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles?
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Destination California: BeHere / 1942

In our first DESTINATION CALIFORNIA report of 2022, reporter/producer Gayle Anderson and photographer/editor/ co-producer Bob Keet explore the new exhibition BeHere/1942, an incredible augmented photography experience that tells the story of 120,000 Issei and Americans of Japanese descent being removed and exiled from their homes during World War Two, following the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor December 7th, 1941.
LOS ANGELES, CA
restaurantclicks.com

A Complete Guide to the Most Expensive Restaurants in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is one of the most popular cities in the world for anyone interested in visiting its beaches, experiencing its fine nightlife, and walking through the streets of Hollywood. Los Angeles is one of the best places to enjoy a wide selection of local and international fusion cuisine. Several...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Brentwood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
City
Pacific Palisades, CA
tornadopix.com

In Los Angeles, the shopping center is reborn as a workplace

The original building was designed by Victor Gruen & Associates, the pioneering company that partially created the indoor shopping mall. Although the building has not been designated a Historic-Cultural Landmark by the City of Los Angeles, the exterior is likely to be significant. GPI and HLW chose to preserve key elements of the original exterior structure, which features classic-inspired white concrete columns 25 feet apart that flare outward to support a roof-style roof. On a much smaller scale, the remodel retained some of May’s original terrazzo floors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
enjoyorangecounty.com

Horseback Riding In Orange County

Orange County has a vast equestrian community and is home to several equestrian riding schools and rustic horse trails. The OC has enough room for beach goers, amusement park enthusiasts, and everyone in between. Perhaps horseback riding is your new yoga, or it is how you want to sightsee in...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localemagazine.com

This Beloved Restaurant, with Old-World Charm, Celebrates 100 Years in LA

Old-World Charm, Whisky Events and Craft Cocktails in the Speakeasy Await at the Tam O’Shanter. In 1922, the Tam O’Shanter set up shop in Los Angeles as a roadside stand selling hot dogs, hamburgers and potato chips. Since then, the family-owned restaurant has evolved into a Scottish pub and restaurant, now celebrating 100 years of service! When you walk through the doors of this iconic eatery, you can feel the Old World charm. From its world-famous prime rib and notable whisky selection to the tartan collection decorating the walls, the Tam O’Shanter is a special place families have enjoyed for generations. Tam O’Shanter Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Ancient Art#Art Museum#Decorative Art#Getty Villa Museum#Roman Greek#Egyptian#The Getty Villa#Etruscan#Assyrian
Let's Eat LA

This is the Best Chinese Takeout in California

This Chinese Takeout in Los Angeles has been a local institution since it was first opened in 1977. Chinese takeout in Los Angeles / image Artem Labunsky Unsplash. (Los Angeles, Ca) - We often don't want to go out to a restaurant after a long day or week. However, there's always a good answer to the question of what to eat during the week: Chinese takeout.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Vivid Snacks

You won't believe how good the Pizza is in Los Angeles

With so many different types of cuisine available in Los Angeles, it can be hard to decide where to eat. However, if you're looking for some truly delicious pizza, you won't have to look very far. In fact, some of the best pizza in the country can be found right here in LA. From thin crust to deep dish, there's something for everyone. So if you're ever in the mood for a slice (or two), be sure to check out these spots.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ognsc.com

A Generous Serving of Taste of Inglewood Jazz Festival

The spotlight continues to shine over the City of Inglewood, the City of Champions! People came from near and far to get their groove on for the Taste of Inglewood, presents Inglewood Jazz Festival, Saturday, August 6, and Sunday, August 7, 2022. Organizers couldn’t have picked a better venue than...
INGLEWOOD, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Monterey Park Restaurant Properties Sells 1.75-Acre Development Site in Monterey Park for $10MM

Los Angeles, CA – August 9, 2022 – NAI Capital Commercial is pleased to announce that Executive Vice Presidents John S. Archibald and Guillermo Olaiz with NAI Capital Commercial’s Investment Group completed the sale of a 1.75-acre mixed-use development site in Monterey Park, California. The total sale price was $10,050,000, or $132 per square foot. John and Guillermo represented the seller, Monterey Park Restaurant Properties, LLC, in the transaction. The buyer was ACEM, LLC.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
kcrw.com

LA has unbound illicit cannabis market — unlike NorCal

In the Golden State, residents know stark regional differences exist between Northern and Southern California, and this extends to the weed industry. Leafly Senior Editor David Downs outlines the distinctions — good and bad. What are the differences between the cannabis culture in Northern California and Southern California?. David...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Nipsey Hussle Honored With New L.A. Metro Station Named After Him

Los Angeles, CA – Nipsey Hussle‘s name will be forever cemented in Los Angeles after the city’s Metro Rail has announced the opening of a brand new station in his honor. According to CBS Los Angeles, the station will serve the Hyde Park K Line and is located in Nipsey Hussle Square. It’s one of eight stops along the route that goes through some of the oldest neighborhoods in Los Angeles and Inglewood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiaglobe.com

LA Sets New Monthly Water Conservation Record in July

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) announced on Tuesday that they received an 11% reduction in water use, quickly rushing to meet state and local goals. In the last few years, with the drought in California being reclassified as a megadrought extended across much of the American west, Governor Gavin Newsom and local officials across the state have set reduction benchmarks to get residents to conserve water in preparation for dry years ahead. In July of 2021, Newsom set the goal at 15% reduction statewide, with Los Angeles aiming at lower usage. While many counties and cities had reductions in the first month, especially in hard hit Northern and Central California, the state only saw a 1.8% reduction in the first month, with LA and San Diego actually seeing 1% increases. By the end of 2021, the state only saw a reduction of 7.7% when compared to the year previous.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy