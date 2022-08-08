Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Midwest Monster Fest next month postponed to 2023
Due to some unfortunate and unforeseen circumstances, the next edition of Midwest Monster Fest — previously scheduled for Sept. 16-18 at East Moline’s Rust Belt — must be postponed until 2023, according to the event’s Facebook page. “This decision was not an easy one, but rather...
ourquadcities.com
Join the fun at the Fairmount Block Party!
The Davenport Public Library invites you to connect with local organizations, learn about library services and meet your friends and neighbors Saturday, August 13, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Davenport Public Library Fairmount Street Branch, located at 3000 N. Fairmount St., Davenport. Enjoy children’s activities, raffles and free lunch while supplies last.
ourquadcities.com
Milan Harvest Festival returns on Labor Day Weekend
The Rock Island-Milan Little League, in collaboration with the Village of Milan, will host the Milan Harvest Festival on Labor Day weekend at Camden Park in Milan. In addition to a variety of carnival rides and games, there will be food vendors, live music, a beer garden, craft fair/farmer’s market, exhibitor’s area, disc golf tournament, and fireworks, a news release says.
ourquadcities.com
Enjoy a frosty treat at Cops & Cones!
Davenport police officers invite you to come out and enjoy a frosty treat!. The Davenport Police Association is hosting its Cops & Cones ice cream social and wants you to join the fun for a free single-dip Whitey’s ice cream cone or a Fla-vor-ice Popsicle. Meet and greet Davenport police officers at this family friendly event.
ourquadcities.com
Tug Fest continues in LeClaire and Port Byron
Tug Fest continues this weekend in LeClaire and Port Byron with the theme of “Mardi Gras – Beads ad Boots.”. The Tug-for-a-Cause beneficiary is the 911 Memorial at the LeClaire Fire Department. Tug Fest includes live bands, carnival rides, food and fireworks. It also includes the only Tug-of-War...
The Velies Bring Outdoor Music To Downtown Davenport Tonight
The Velies will be playing an outdoor concert tonight in downtown Davenport at Quinlan Court. Free music from local artists will rock Davenport’s newest riverfront venue, Quinlan Court every Thursday!. Front Street Brewery and local food trucks will be onsite for food and beverage purchases. Food trucks and beverages...
wvik.org
35th Annual Tug Fest This Weekend
On Saturday, a 2,700 foot rope, weighing nearly 700 pounds, will be stretched across the river. Eleven teams from each town will tug for three minutes. LeClaire spokesman Barry Long says all traffic on the river will stop from 12:30 to 3 pm. "The Coast Guard issues a permit and...
Beer billboard battle: Quad Cities breweries duke it out through signs on opposite sides of the river
DAVENPORT, Iowa — If you've passed by Front Street Brewery or Wake Brewing recently, you might have caught sight of some billboards directing you across the river for a taste of local beer. The rival billboards are part of a fun game of poking the bear being played by...
aledotimesrecord.com
Local talent part of Quad Cities entertainment
The water skiing team known as Backwater Gamblers Ski Club was founded in 1980 and have been wowing crowds ever since. Performances take place at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday from Memorial Day to Labor Day weekend on the Rock River in Rock Island. They recently claimed 2022 Central Region Champions in July competition that was held on their “home” waters.
KWQC
Quad Cities Balloon Festival returns to Davenport with a good cause for children in need
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s sight to see at the Rhythm City Casino, as the Quad Cities Balloon Festival returns. This year organizers are donating proceeds made from the event to the Shriners Hospital for Children. Admission is free but organizers say donations will be appreciated. Gates open Friday...
New QC Restaurant Is Ready To Help You Get Your Thai BBQ Fix
A brand new restaurant in the Quad Cities is here to help satisfy your Thai barbecue cravings. It's called TukTuk Thai BBQ and it opened last week in Moline. It has moved into what used to be Exotic Thai, just off John Deere Road across from Walmart. It's at 3922 38th Avenue in Moline.
wvik.org
The secret behind the famous Chick-Fil-A chicken recipe and the line
As a Vice President with Russell, a construction and development firm based in Davenport, IA, Matt Rebro brings 20+ years of industry experience and relationships to the team. He is a key contributing member to Russell’s Business Development outreach efforts. Matt’s focus is to help grow the Russell brand with targeted individuals and firms and to support his Russell team members to ensure existing client relationships are maximized to their fullest potential. As a native eastern-Iowan, Matt has demonstrated a commitment to supporting communities over the last two decades via personal and firm support of organizations such as Junior Achievement, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Iowa Association of Business & Industry and the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce Workforce Coalition.
Check Out This Illinois ‘Bud & Breakfast’ AIRBNB. It’s Always 420 There
Looking for a getaway this summer that will bring you to a "high" point of 2022? In Galena, Illinois there is an AIRBNB that is unlike any AIRBNB I've ever heard of. EarthMed. Located in Galena, Illinois "Aldrich Guest House, The Potting Shed." is a marijuana, pot, weed, sticky-icky green friendly AIRBNB! There is a tiny house on the property of the Aldrich Guest House that is open to any all 420 activity. Edibles, concentrates, capsules, sprays, patches, drinks, and dry herb vapes...you got it, bring it and get busy! Now there is a "no smoking" policy, but that just means INSIDE. Once you are a guest, and on the property, you can light it up and have a smoking good time.
Customers flock back as Milan's Shanghai Restaurant reopens after fire
MILAN, Ill. — A Milan restaurant's reopening was blessed with droves of customers coming back to taste some of their favorite Chinese food Tuesday. Shanghai Chinese Restaurant reopened for business nearly one year after a severe fire forced it to close last September. The business spent around $100,00 on renovations and new equipment to prepare for the big day.
ourquadcities.com
See ‘Party in the Park’ races where officer times runners
Does anyone run fast enough to get a ticket? Watch and see!. Local 4 News Meteorologist Andy McCray found the perfect weather Thursday to join Davenport Police – and representatives from other city departments – at the Party in the Park in Ridgeview Park, an 11 acre park that at 1819 Ridgeview Drive, Davenport, that gave families plenty of room to enjoy games and food.
ourquadcities.com
Grant money is music to QC school’s ears
Extra funding to boost supplies and programs for students is music to any teacher’s ears. But that’s especially sweet for Mara Goodvin, general music teacher at Ridgewood Elementary School in Rock Island, who’s raised $37,000 in private funding the past two years to create a unique outdoor music lab at her school in the southwest part of the city, 9607 14th St. West.
ourquadcities.com
Play online bingo with Davenport Public Library
The Davenport Public Library will have you yelling “BINGO!”. The whole family can join the fun for online bingo Saturday, August 13 from 4:00-5:00 p.m. Registration is required, and winners will win prizes. One you’re registered, bingo cards will be emailed to you. To register, click here.
ourquadcities.com
QC Botanical Center joins worldwide Daffodil Project
The Quad City Botanical Center in Rock Island is joining a worldwide effort to plant 1.5 million daffodils, to memorialize the 1.5 million children killed in the Holocaust during World War II. The QCBC (2525 4th Ave., Rock Island) is the first Illinois location outside the Chicago area that’s part...
After AC unit stolen, group One Eighty supported by community
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Nonprofit organization One Eighty had its outdoor air conditioning unit stolen from its new Hope Center location in Davenport, and its call for help was answered by the community. On Aug. 10, the group posted a photo on Facebook of the missing unit, asking the community...
ourquadcities.com
Daiquiri Factory closes in Rock Island, rocking in Davenport
After 18 years in The District of Rock Island, Kyle Peters recently closed his original Daiquiri Factory due to low foot traffic in The District and lack of a city action plan over the past two years. “While there is some movement/discussion toward one, it doesn’t appear implementation is likely...
