Washington, DC

NBC Sports

Cristin Coleman, wife of Tim Lincecum, dies

The San Francisco Giants confirmed on Thursday that Cristin Coleman, who was married to former Giants pitcher Tim Lincecum, has died. The San Mateo Daily Journal reported that Coleman died on June 27 of cancer. She was an elementary school principal in Burlingame, Calif. Lincecum, who won three World Series...
CELEBRITIES
NBC Sports

Padres star Tatis suspended 80 games for positive drug test

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball on Friday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. The penalty was effective immediately, meaning the All-Star shortstop cannot play in the majors this year. Tatis had been on the injured list all season after...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

Padres’ Tatis Jr. suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s PED policy

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. has been suspended 80 games without pay for violating Major League Baseball’s performance-enhancing drug policy, the league announced Friday. “The Commissioner of Baseball announced today that SD Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

5 storylines to watch for in Commanders-Panthers preseason game

Football is finally back. Well, sort of, at least. The Washington Commanders begin their 2022 preseason slate on Saturday afternoon, as the club is set to host the Carolina Panthers for a 1 p.m. kickoff at FedEx Field (coverage begins at 12 p.m. on NBC4 and NBC Sports Washington). Saturday's...
WASHINGTON, DC
49ers sign Ken Crawley

The 49ers have made a change at defensive back. San Francisco announced on Wednesday that the club has signed cornerback Ken Crawley to a one-year deal. The 49ers waived safety Leon O'Neal Jr. with an injury designation as a corresponding move. Crawley has spent the majority of his career with...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Klay amusingly demands video evidence after getting hypnotized

Typically it's Klay Thompson hypnotizing fans with his superb shooting and incredible off-the-ball movement. Now, it's Thompson's turn to get hypnotized. After a recent event at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the Warriors star was told to close his eyes and to imagine that his wrists were tied up by invisible strings that led up all the way into the sky.
NBA
NBC Sports

2022 WNBA Playoffs: Qualified teams, playoff format, game schedule and more

The 2022 WNBA Playoffs are right around the corner. Six WNBA teams have already clinched a spot and five others are in contention for the final two berths. To help you get up to speed, On Her Turf has compiled a guide with everything you need to know: which teams have qualified, the new WNBA playoff format for 2022, and a complete game schedule (with details on how to watch).
BASKETBALL

