The 2022 WNBA Playoffs are right around the corner. Six WNBA teams have already clinched a spot and five others are in contention for the final two berths. To help you get up to speed, On Her Turf has compiled a guide with everything you need to know: which teams have qualified, the new WNBA playoff format for 2022, and a complete game schedule (with details on how to watch).

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO