Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Thomson responds to Keith Hernandez' comments about Phillies' fundamentals
Asked Wednesday afternoon about Keith Hernandez' comments that the Phillies "fundamentally and defensively have always been just not up to it," manager Rob Thomson pointed to how well they have played defensively the last two months. "I heard about it," Thomson said. "He's a good baseball man and I respect...
Cristin Coleman, wife of Tim Lincecum, dies
The San Francisco Giants confirmed on Thursday that Cristin Coleman, who was married to former Giants pitcher Tim Lincecum, has died. The San Mateo Daily Journal reported that Coleman died on June 27 of cancer. She was an elementary school principal in Burlingame, Calif. Lincecum, who won three World Series...
Padres star Tatis suspended 80 games for positive drug test
San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball on Friday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. The penalty was effective immediately, meaning the All-Star shortstop cannot play in the majors this year. Tatis had been on the injured list all season after...
Padres’ Tatis Jr. suspended 80 games for violating MLB’s PED policy
San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. has been suspended 80 games without pay for violating Major League Baseball’s performance-enhancing drug policy, the league announced Friday. “The Commissioner of Baseball announced today that SD Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive...
Imagine all the people who could soon rejoin Rays lineup
ST. PETERSBURG — A week or so from now, the Rays lineup could have a different, extremely needed and very much improved look. That’s what adding Manuel Margot, Wander Franco and Harold Ramirez could do. A lot has to go right, starting with no setbacks during the final...
Padres vs Nationals live on Peacock: How to watch, stream, start time, TV channel for MLB Sunday Leadoff game
It’s the San Diego Padres vs Washington Nationals this Sunday, August 7 at 12:00 PM ET on Peacock. 18 MLB games will be featured on the streaming service this season. Live coverage begins at 11:30 a.m ET. See below for additional information on how to watch the game. San...
Mystics look to put final nail in Fever’s long season
The Washington Mystics have reached the end of the regular season with plenty of reasons to be thankful even though
5 storylines to watch for in Commanders-Panthers preseason game
Football is finally back. Well, sort of, at least. The Washington Commanders begin their 2022 preseason slate on Saturday afternoon, as the club is set to host the Carolina Panthers for a 1 p.m. kickoff at FedEx Field (coverage begins at 12 p.m. on NBC4 and NBC Sports Washington). Saturday's...
49ers sign Ken Crawley
The 49ers have made a change at defensive back. San Francisco announced on Wednesday that the club has signed cornerback Ken Crawley to a one-year deal. The 49ers waived safety Leon O'Neal Jr. with an injury designation as a corresponding move. Crawley has spent the majority of his career with...
NBC Sports
Klay amusingly demands video evidence after getting hypnotized
Typically it's Klay Thompson hypnotizing fans with his superb shooting and incredible off-the-ball movement. Now, it's Thompson's turn to get hypnotized. After a recent event at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the Warriors star was told to close his eyes and to imagine that his wrists were tied up by invisible strings that led up all the way into the sky.
NBA・
2022 WNBA Playoffs: Qualified teams, playoff format, game schedule and more
The 2022 WNBA Playoffs are right around the corner. Six WNBA teams have already clinched a spot and five others are in contention for the final two berths. To help you get up to speed, On Her Turf has compiled a guide with everything you need to know: which teams have qualified, the new WNBA playoff format for 2022, and a complete game schedule (with details on how to watch).
