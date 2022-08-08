Read full article on original website
Police investigate Jay Street shooting in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An 18-year-old man was hospitalized Friday after being shot in Rochester. Police said it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Jay Street. The victim was hospitalized with what investigators said were non-life-threatening injuries. A car driving down the street at the time of the shooting was also struck by gunfire. Two children […]
Rochester 18-Year-Old Arrested for Armed Carjacking
ROCHESTER, NY – An 18-year-old from Rochester has been charged in federal court for an...
Two women shot on Child Street were at birthday party
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two women were shot on Rochester’s west side Thursday evening. The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on Child Street near Campbell Street. Police say the suspect fired into a crowd of people gathered there—striking two women in the upper body. The victims were...
Two women shot on Child Street Thursday
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police responded to Child Street for the report of two people shot around 5:10 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival , they found two women in their 20's with gunshot wounds to their upper body. Both victims were taken to Strong Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The...
Local group, family searching for answers following homicide
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Just as Rise Up Rochester started knocking on doors to talk to people about all the violence, there was a double shooting just a few blocks away. News10NBC’s Stephanie Duprey was out with community activists when it all unfolded. 11-year-old Jah’zaria Brinson, part of Rise...
Brutal hatchet murderer found guilty
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The convicted felon accused of brutally murdering a woman with a hatchet in Rochester is headed to prison. On Wednesday, a jury found Joseph Rivera Jr., 22, guilty of second-degree murder. Prosecutors say he stabbed Heather Majors at least 77 times. The stabbing happened at her...
Relative of 16-year-old killed speaks out
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s been two days now since a 16-year-old was shot and killed in the city. As police look for the shooter, the family of Jaquise Davis is struggling with one central question—why would someone take his life?. News10NBC talked to Rise Up Rochester Executive...
Man and moving car struck by gunfire on Jay Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police said an 18-year-old man and a moving car were struck by gunfire on Jay Street on Friday night. The man was rushed to the Strong Hospital with an upper-body gunshot wound and is expected to survive. No one inside was hit and the car’s passengers included two children.
Two Women Recovering From Shooting on City's West Side
Rochester police say two women are recovering from a shooting on the city's west side. It happened late yesterday afternoon when someone fired into a crowd on Child Street, near Jay Street. Police have made no arrests but say they are following up on several leads.
Parolee Charged in 2 Rochester Homicides
A parolee with a felony record is now charged in two separate Rochester homicides that happened after he allegedly cut off his ankle monitor for a second time this year. Christopher WIlliams is charged with murder in the July 16 shooting death of Marcus Bennett in a back yard on Sixth Street.
Rochester parolee pleads not guilty in killing of 2 men on Sixth St. and Roycroft Dr.
Williams is currently on parole for a 2015 arson conviction after intentionally starting a fire at a location with a person inside. Since then he has:
Patient at RGH arrested for pulling fire alarm when there was no fire
The Rochester Arson Task Force on Monday arrested a patient at Rochester General Hospital for pulling the fire alarm at the emergency department when there was no fire. The task force said the woman was on parole for arson and released from jail three months ago. She is now charged with false reporting.
Rochester Man Facing Federal Charges Tied to a Carjacking Last Month
A Rochester man is facing federal charges, after an alleged carjacking last month. Prosecutors say 18-year-old Jaden Campbell took a car at gunpoint from a man at Resolute Street and North Clinton Avenue on July 11th. He then allegedly lead a nearly half-hour chase from the city to Quaker Road...
26-year old victim identified in fatal shooting on Roycroft Drive
Rochester, N.Y. — Update (8/10): Rochester Police have identified the man shot and killed on Roycroft Drive as 26-year-old Kenneth Johnson. The investigation is still very active, and there are no suspects in custody. Original: Rochester Police are searching for suspects after a man was fatally shot on Roycroft...
Rochester man arrested on felony gun charges
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The United States Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that a 43-year-old Rochester man, Jimmy Harris, has been arrested and charged with felony gun possession. During the arrest, a Rochester Police officer sustained a cut on his arm. USAO says Harris is also suspected of being connected to two “recent” shootings, and also […]
Weapons charges for man involved in April shooting on N. Plymouth Ave.
Investigators believe the victims were involved in an altercation in front of 50 North Plymouth Avenue when they were shot by the suspect.
Rochester woman arrested for burglary in Steuben County
FREMONT, N.Y. (WETM) — A Rochester woman has been arrested following an investigation of a burglary in Steuben County, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Tinesha Lee, 44, of Rochester, was arrested on August 12, 2022. The Sheriff’s Office said that Lee entered or remained unlawfully in a residence in the Town of Fremont […]
UPDATE: Victim Identified in Rochester's 48th Homicide of the Year
Rochester police are investigating another deadly shooting. It happened around 10:30 last night on Roycroft Drive, near Carter Street. 26-year-old Kenneth Johnson was wounded in the shooting and died later at the hospital. There have been 48 homicides in the city this year.
Family says six-month-old died of heroin overdose, Task Force talks numbers
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The opioid crisis across the nation continues. Here at home, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Heroin Task Force is busy at work in the areas of education, prevention, treatment, and getting drugs off the streets. Deputy Mike Favata with the Task Force says for the month of July, there were 35 […]
