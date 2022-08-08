ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — An 18-year-old man was hospitalized Friday after being shot in Rochester. Police said it happened around 8:30 p.m. on Jay Street. The victim was hospitalized with what investigators said were non-life-threatening injuries. A car driving down the street at the time of the shooting was also struck by gunfire. Two children […]

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO