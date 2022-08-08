Read full article on original website
New Dementia Study Finds Another Clue to Alzheimer’s disease – Could be an Early Warning Sign
Despite the fact that we frequently underestimate our sense of smell in comparison to our senses of sight and hearing, it is important for our brain to be able to identify things like smoke and recognize pleasant smells like baking cookies. The University of Chicago Medicine researchers have found yet...
survivornet.com
Alabama English Teacher, 22, Thought ‘Tingly Numbness’ In Her Toes Was From Her High Heels: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Recent University of South Alabama graduate Anna Richard, 22, just embarked on her English-teaching career and then noticed some strange “pins and needles” symptoms, which she chalked up to wearing high heels. When her pain then radiated to her back, she went to the hospital. It was Ewing’s...
moneytalksnews.com
Can This Berry Help Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease?
Sinking your teeth into a sweet strawberry might help ward off Alzheimer’s disease, according to researchers at Rush University in Chicago. A compound that gives the fruit its color, called pelargonidin, is associated with fewer tau tangles in the brain, according to the researchers. These tangles are a key factor in the development of Alzheimer’s disease.
Medical News Today
High cholesterol: New CRISPR treatment trial could offer permanent cure
Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death in the world. High cholesterol is a modifiable risk factor for heart-related diseases. Biotechnology company Verve Therapeutics recently launched an in-human clinical trial for a gene-editing medication aimed at lowering cholesterol. worldwide died from heart-related diseases. A common and modifiable risk...
MedicalXpress
Traditional Chinese medicine reduces side effect of cancer treatment
For tens of thousands of Australians who receive radiotherapy as part of their cancer treatment, mucositis is a serious side effect that may cause inflammation, ulcers, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain and bloating. Currently there is no effective treatment for mucositis, but researchers from the University of Adelaide have...
Eating This Fruit Can Actually Reduce The Risk Of Stroke By Shocking 46%
A STROKE is a potentially fatal condition that can develop when the blood flow to a portion of the brain is interrupted. Additionally, survivors may experience severe and disabling aftereffects for years. As with many medical conditions, certain foods are believed to reduce the risk of having a stroke. Ischemic...
The Worst Breakfast Food That Is Putting You At Risk Of Heart Disease, According To Cardiologists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on June 16, 2022. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it’s unfortunately the one we neglect most. Whether you’re in a hurry in the morning and skip it altogether or opt for...
Alzheimer's disease have shown to be 40 percent more likely among older persons who sleep during the daytime
Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. A study on Alzheimer's and dementia was released by researchers. In the Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, a link between daytime napping and Alzheimer's has been shown.
Popular hot drink ‘lowers blood glucose levels in weeks – and could help prevent diabetes and silent killers’
A POPULAR hot drink could help prevent a package of serious diseases, science has found. Drinking more green tea made significant improvements to health - a finding which surprised US researchers. They believe the brew could offset risk factors that are linked to metabolic syndrome. Metabolic syndrome, according to the...
5 Foods No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Visceral Fat
This post has been updated since it was originally published on January 19, 2022. Another name for visceral fat is “hidden fat,” and it refers to the type of fat that gets stored inside the belly and around organs, Lisa Richards, certifie...
6 Supplements You Should Be Taking Over 50 For A Longer Life
This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 18, 2021. Supplements can serve a number of purposes in your diet, from providing nutrients that you may be missing otherwise, to supporting your immune system and overall well bei...
nypressnews.com
Dementia: The fun activities that help ‘prevent early onset’ of Alzheimer’s disease
A healthy lifestyle and a nutritious diet are the usual suspects when it comes to cutting your risk of dementia. However, it’s not just about how you treat your body, your mind also plays a part. SolitaireBliss suggested that memory activities are a great way to stimulate mental fitness and improve your brain health. Here are the top activities that may cut your risk.
What Really Happens To Your Body When You Have Fatty Liver Disease
Fatty liver disease is a common form of liver disease characterized by the abnormal accumulation of fat in the liver. Here's what it does to your body.
MedicalXpress
Secret behind 'nic-sickness' could help break tobacco addiction
If you remember your first hit on a cigarette, you know how sickening nicotine can be. Yet, for many people, the rewards of nicotine outweigh the negative effects of high doses. University of California, Berkeley, researchers have now mapped out part of the brain network responsible for the negative consequences...
technologynetworks.com
New Alzheimer's Drug Avoids Inflammatory Side Effects
Although Aduhelm, a monoclonal antibody targeting amyloid beta (Aβ), recently became the first US FDA approved drug for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) based on its ability to decrease Aβ plaque burden in AD patients, its effect on cognitive improvement is still controversial. Moreover, about 40% of the patients treated with this antibody experienced serious side effects including cerebral edemas (ARIA-E) and hemorrhages (ARIA-H) that are likely related to inflammatory responses in the brain when the Aβ antibody binds Fc receptors (FCR) of immune cells such as microglia and macrophages.
MedicalXpress
Powerful new antibody neutralizes all known SARS-CoV-2 variants
As SARS-CoV-2 has evolved and mutated, therapeutic antibodies that worked early in the pandemic have become less effective, and newer variants, especially omicron, have developed ways to evade the antibodies we make in response to vaccines. A new, broadly neutralizing antibody developed at Boston Children's Hospital could potentially improve our ability to defend against future variants. In tests, it neutralized all currently known SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, including all omicron variants.
nypressnews.com
Study finds even a ‘mild’ Covid infection can leave you at risk of major killer 1 year on
Covid has consumed people’s lives in a way that’s reminiscent of wartime. The state has become bloated as a result of lockdown measures and there is an eagerness to get freedoms back. While it’s tempting to view Covid as nothing more than an inconvenience, evidence suggests it would be prudent to take it more seriously.
MedicalXpress
Sepsis is serious during pregnancy, but thankfully it is still rare
The tragic case of Annie Moylan, who died in Melbourne in 2017 from sepsis, when 18 weeks pregnant, has put a spotlight on this life-threatening condition. Delay in receiving blood results, admission to a private hospital that did not provide obstetric care, and communication breakdown when Annie transferred to another private hospital all seem to have played a role in what has been described as a "cascade of failures." A coronial inquest into her death begins on Monday.
MedicalXpress
What is vasculitis? What to know about disorder that 'knocked out' Ashton Kutcher's vision
Ashton Kutcher has revealed he was diagnosed with vasculitis, saying there was a time he was unsure if he would ever be able to see, hear or walk again. In an upcoming episode of National Geographic's "Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge," which Access Hollywood published an exclusive clip of, Kutcher told Grylls "Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium."
PFAS 'forever chemicals' linked to common liver cancer
A chemical called perfluooctane sulfate (PFOS) has been linked to the most common type of liver cancer, a new study indicates. PFOS are used in a wide range of consumer and industrial products, and are referred to as "forever chemicals" because they break down very slowly and accumulate both in the environment and in human tissue.
