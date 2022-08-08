Ashton Kutcher has revealed he was diagnosed with vasculitis, saying there was a time he was unsure if he would ever be able to see, hear or walk again. In an upcoming episode of National Geographic's "Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge," which Access Hollywood published an exclusive clip of, Kutcher told Grylls "Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium."

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO