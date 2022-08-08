ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Can This Berry Help Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease?

Sinking your teeth into a sweet strawberry might help ward off Alzheimer’s disease, according to researchers at Rush University in Chicago. A compound that gives the fruit its color, called pelargonidin, is associated with fewer tau tangles in the brain, according to the researchers. These tangles are a key factor in the development of Alzheimer’s disease.
CHICAGO, IL
High cholesterol: New CRISPR treatment trial could offer permanent cure

Cardiovascular disease is the number one cause of death in the world. High cholesterol is a modifiable risk factor for heart-related diseases. Biotechnology company Verve Therapeutics recently launched an in-human clinical trial for a gene-editing medication aimed at lowering cholesterol. worldwide died from heart-related diseases. A common and modifiable risk...
#Brain Tumors#Cancer Research#Cancer Cell#Diseases#General Health
Traditional Chinese medicine reduces side effect of cancer treatment

For tens of thousands of Australians who receive radiotherapy as part of their cancer treatment, mucositis is a serious side effect that may cause inflammation, ulcers, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain and bloating. Currently there is no effective treatment for mucositis, but researchers from the University of Adelaide have...
Dementia: The fun activities that help ‘prevent early onset’ of Alzheimer’s disease

A healthy lifestyle and a nutritious diet are the usual suspects when it comes to cutting your risk of dementia. However, it’s not just about how you treat your body, your mind also plays a part. SolitaireBliss suggested that memory activities are a great way to stimulate mental fitness and improve your brain health. Here are the top activities that may cut your risk.
Secret behind 'nic-sickness' could help break tobacco addiction

If you remember your first hit on a cigarette, you know how sickening nicotine can be. Yet, for many people, the rewards of nicotine outweigh the negative effects of high doses. University of California, Berkeley, researchers have now mapped out part of the brain network responsible for the negative consequences...
New Alzheimer's Drug Avoids Inflammatory Side Effects

Although Aduhelm, a monoclonal antibody targeting amyloid beta (Aβ), recently became the first US FDA approved drug for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) based on its ability to decrease Aβ plaque burden in AD patients, its effect on cognitive improvement is still controversial. Moreover, about 40% of the patients treated with this antibody experienced serious side effects including cerebral edemas (ARIA-E) and hemorrhages (ARIA-H) that are likely related to inflammatory responses in the brain when the Aβ antibody binds Fc receptors (FCR) of immune cells such as microglia and macrophages.
Powerful new antibody neutralizes all known SARS-CoV-2 variants

As SARS-CoV-2 has evolved and mutated, therapeutic antibodies that worked early in the pandemic have become less effective, and newer variants, especially omicron, have developed ways to evade the antibodies we make in response to vaccines. A new, broadly neutralizing antibody developed at Boston Children's Hospital could potentially improve our ability to defend against future variants. In tests, it neutralized all currently known SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, including all omicron variants.
Sepsis is serious during pregnancy, but thankfully it is still rare

The tragic case of Annie Moylan, who died in Melbourne in 2017 from sepsis, when 18 weeks pregnant, has put a spotlight on this life-threatening condition. Delay in receiving blood results, admission to a private hospital that did not provide obstetric care, and communication breakdown when Annie transferred to another private hospital all seem to have played a role in what has been described as a "cascade of failures." A coronial inquest into her death begins on Monday.
What is vasculitis? What to know about disorder that 'knocked out' Ashton Kutcher's vision

Ashton Kutcher has revealed he was diagnosed with vasculitis, saying there was a time he was unsure if he would ever be able to see, hear or walk again. In an upcoming episode of National Geographic's "Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge," which Access Hollywood published an exclusive clip of, Kutcher told Grylls "Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium."
PFAS 'forever chemicals' linked to common liver cancer

A chemical called perfluooctane sulfate (PFOS) has been linked to the most common type of liver cancer, a new study indicates. PFOS are used in a wide range of consumer and industrial products, and are referred to as "forever chemicals" because they break down very slowly and accumulate both in the environment and in human tissue.
