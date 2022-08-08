Read full article on original website
Related
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Reverend Betty Blair, 79
Rev. Betty Blair, age 79 of Lexington, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022. Services for Reverend Betty Blair will be held on Sunday, August 14, at 2:00 p.m. at the Lexington United Methodist Church. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and again on Sunday, from 1:00 p.m. until time of service at 2:00 p.m.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Martha Jean Ruggles, 84
Martha Jean Ruggles, age 84 of Sandusky, passed away on August 5, 2022. She is survived by her two sons and their partners, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Services for Martha Ruggles will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at the Community of Christ Church, located at 1175 W. Sanilac Road in Sandusky. Visitation will be held at the church prior to service, starting at 9:30 a.m. and running until the 11:30 a.m. start.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
UPDATE: Suspect in Lexington Twp. hit-and-run now in custody
The driver of a suspected intentional hit-and-run in Lexington Township is in custody following a search warrant served yesterday in Fort Gratiot Township. Shawn Patrick Woodruff, age 27 of Croswell, was arrested at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday and it currently lodged at the Sanilac County Jail on warrants unrelated to this case. Woodruff already has a case pending before District Court Judge Gregory Ross for driving without a license earlier this year in April.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Another member of Tuscola County white supremacist group sentenced
Another member of the Base, a white supremacist group founded in 2018 to advocate for violence against the government, was sentenced Wednesday by Tuscola County Judge Amy Gierhardt to court supervision and several years of probation. Tristan Webb, age 19, hosted a “hate camp” at his property in 2019, where...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Sanilac County suffers 3 major traffic crashes in less than 12 hours
Saturday, August 6, saw a trio of major traffic crashes across Sanilac County. A multiple vehicle crash in Forester Township on Saturday afternoon left two dead and several others injured. Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a flurry of calls around 1:19 p.m. on August 6, regarding a traffic crash involving a motorcycle on M-25, near Stone Road. Sheriff deputies were joined at the scene by the Port Sanilac and Delaware Township Fire Departments, Sanilac EMS and Croswell EMS to find the accident actually involved four motorcycles and one passenger vehicle.
Comments / 0