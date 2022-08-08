Martha Jean Ruggles, age 84 of Sandusky, passed away on August 5, 2022. She is survived by her two sons and their partners, seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Services for Martha Ruggles will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at the Community of Christ Church, located at 1175 W. Sanilac Road in Sandusky. Visitation will be held at the church prior to service, starting at 9:30 a.m. and running until the 11:30 a.m. start.

