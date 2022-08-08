ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Champs! Levy and Winthrop parks bring home World Series titles

By Jim Henry, Tallahassee Democrat
 4 days ago
Two local youth baseball all-star teams ended their seasons and summers in big ways.

Levy Park (8U) and Winthrop Park (12U) each captured their respective organization's World Series titles.

Levy Park won the 8U machine-pitch Cal Ripken World Series last weekend in Ocala.

The team, managed by Manny Quiñones, went 16-1 across state, regional and World Series play and outscored opponents 204-25. Its lone defeat came in the state tourney.

Levy run-ruled Ocala 11-1 to win the World Series.

Home to youth advance play (8U and 9-10U), the World Series title is the first for Levy Park under the Cal Ripken banner.

"These kids have great skills for the same at such a young age but it's their tremendous heart for the game that's most impressive, " head coach Manny Quiñones said.

"They have a great love for the game and want to be their very best. From day one we talked about winning the World Series in Ocala and they bought in and knew that this would happen. Aside from working extremely hard, developing as players and winning games, the No. 1 thing I'll take from this team is the bond these kids have built."

Winthrop Park, meanwhile, won the 12U USSSA World Series in Chalmette, Louisiana, July 12-17.

After losing 6-3 to Bloomfield, Georgia, in the winners' bracket final, Winthrop answered and beat Bloomfield 9-8 in the championship elimination game to capture the crown.

One of 10 teams, Winthrop Park went 2-1-1 in pool play and 4-1 in bracket play. It was also the park's first World Series title under the USSSA banner.

"Great group of guys, most of them I have had the honor to coach throughout the past two years," Winthrop Park president/head coach Tre' Johnson said.

"One of the mottos we follow is (AAD) Adversity, Accountability & Discipline. These young men grew on and off the field learning to take accountability, facing adversity and having discipline to not repeat the same mistakes."

Each team's journey will be a life-long memory for players, coaches and families.

"There were countless hours and hard work put in from the kids, families, and coaches and it paid off," Levy Park President Julie Cosper said.

"To be a part of it and the excitement and cheer them on to be the first Levy team under Cal Ripken to bring home a World Series is something I’ll never forget. It was a bonus to have my son be a part of it. Watching these boys play, you would never know they were 8 years old. They are so talented and I couldn’t be more proud of them. We can’t wait to celebrate these boys."

ROSTERS

LEVY PARK

Mason Cosper; Landon Del Prado; Everett Fiore; Brock Johnson; Nolan Klappas; Caden Lasseter; Grant Phillips; Manito Quiñones; Xavier Schenck; Bennett Skipper; Gavin Snipes; Kai Stephens.

Head coach: Manny Quiñones. Coaches: Aleck Del Prado; Carl Johnson; Cam Snipes

Winthrop Park

Aaron Armstrong; Ryan Bergstrom; Asher Clark' Jace Davis; Thomas Derzypolski; Preston Flores; Melvin Footman; Graham Ghio; Hamilton LeSerra; Beckett Mariscal ; Woods Miller; Parker Wheeler; Tucker Yeary

President/ Head coach: Tre' Johnson. Coaches: Ryan Yeary, Matt Mariscal. Vice President/Coach: Ed Young

Reach Jim Henry at jjhenry@tallahassee.com.

