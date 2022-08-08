Read full article on original website
5 Places to Grab a Great Cup of Coffee in Dutchess County
There is nothing like a great cup of coffee. There’s something soothing about sipping hot, fresh coffee. Even if you’re in the middle of something you’d rather not be doing, having a few sips of coffee gives you a little break. And if you’ve got more time, a relaxing cup of coffee with a good book or a good friend can’t be beat.
Brand-New Pizzeria Open For Business In New Windsor
Pizza lovers in the Hudson Valley just hit the jackpot with the opening of a new pizza restaurant that specializes in brick oven and artisan pies. The new restaurant is Tesoro Ristorante and Pizzeria, located in Orange County at 1795 Route 32 in New Windsor. The artisan pizzas are the...
Family Run Orchard Brightens up the Hudson Valley With a Flower Festival
There's nothing quite like summer in the Hudson Valley. From hiking, biking, fishing, exploring and soaking in the beautiful views, there's something for everyone to enjoy. The views in the Hudson Valley are unlike anywhere else in the world. Sometimes, I drive past rolling hills with a red barn and can almost envision that exact scene in a calendar. From the blue skies and green grass, each day can feel as if it's from a painting.
Kingston, New York Shop Has Homemade Ice Cream Tacos
It has been a miserably hot summer. One of the best ways to cool off is with some tasty ice cream but one of America's favorite ice cream treats is going to be discontinued soon. One local candy shop has decided to fill the void for many ice cream lovers.
Orange County Welcomes Amazing New Artisan Pizza Restaurant
There have been far too many restaurants closing in the Hudson Valley since covid first hit. And even when the pandemic lightened up, the closures did not. Just a couple of weeks ago, Tony Boffa’s in Middletown announced it would be closing its doors for good after more than 7 decades of serving happy customers. Luckily, the owners are retiring and it wasn’t a covid related closing. But it’s still one less great restaurant in Orange County.
Its Official Popular Farm Market Not Opening this Season
It was back at the end of this past May, Summer was in front of us and so was the hope that one of Ulster Counties' favorite farmstands located in Ulster Park was going to open soon. The Apple bin on Route 9W hadn't opened and people were wondering what the reason was for the delay. I wrote at the time that The Apple Bin hoped to open later in the season.
Fishkill Food Truck Drama Finally Reaches Resolution
I remember a time when it took a special occasion or event to be able to grab a meal, snack, or treat from a local food truck. Think fairs, festivals, carnivals, right? These days though, more and more food trucks have been seeking out semi-permanent locations to set up shop so that hungry Hudson Valley'ers can get their food truck fix whenever they need it.
Popular New Windsor Pizzeria Closes Its Doors For Good
Why would a popular pizzeria that seems to be loved by everybody close up? Well, there could be many reasons, but in this case it seems as though they did it for the good of the pizzeria and the people who run it. Sadly, Cinema Pizza on Route 94 in New Windsor has closed its doors for good, and people are not very happy. So why did they do it?
5 Excellent Spots to Get Filet Mignon in the Hudson Valley
We've got the Top 5 Best Filet Mignon Spots in the Hudson Valley. If you love steak, you probably are a big fan of Filet mignon. There are many great options around the Hudson Valley to get great Filet mignon. Each year in August, National Filet Mignon Day is celebrated. The day celebrates the specialty cut of beef. We asked the Hudson Valley where their favorite restaurant was to get a good Filet Mignon and have compiled a top 5 list.
New Cider Inspired by Cocktails Available in New York
August is the month where you begin hearing rumors of Pumpkin Spice. The rule used to be that you had to wait until October to even consider anything Pumpkin Spice. You couldn't even find anything close to it. But now it starts showing up on Hudson Valley menus as early as August.
Kerhonkson, NY Farm Unveils Corn Maze Design for 2022 Season For a Great Cause
The summer months are winding down which means farms and orchards across the Hudson Valley are gearing up for the fall season. The Hudson Valley is bracing itself for an influx of visitors during the chillier months when thousands of people visit from near and far to embrace the fall foliage. The leaves will change and people will be running to their local farms to enjoy apple picking, pumpkin picking, hayrides, and corn mazes.
Young Winner of Ulster Sticker Contest Creates New Masterpiece
The winner of a contest to design Ulster County's "I Voted" sticker has done it again. Hudson Rowan is an impressive 14-year-old. We had the honor of meeting him in July just as he was being thrown into the national spotlight after a drawing he created in just ten minutes became a viral sensation.
Dutchess County Park Hosting Food Trucks & Fall Concert Series
It’s still the dog days of summer, but fall will be here before you know it. Labor Day is just a few weeks away, and even though summer doesn’t officially end until later in September, Labor Day always feels like the end of the season. It’s kind of a sad feeling, but luckily the Hudson Valley is incredibly beautiful in the fall and it’s chock full of fun things to do.
Cool Cars, Scrumptious BBQ, and Live Music this Weekend in Goshen
I know there are a lot of car shows this time of the year here in the Hudson Valley, and one of the best and the biggest will be this weekend in Goshen in Orange County. And this show is open to cars, trucks, buggies, bikes, and anything with wheels and a motor. That’s a lot of vehicles to check out.
Animal Rescue Shares Plans for New Building in Middletown, NY
It's official, Pets Alive in Middletown will be getting a new home. Same address, 363 Derby Road, but a new big building spanning 12,000 square feet. You may have heard of Pets Alive but if you haven't, let me take a moment to tell you about the wonderful work they do for animals.
Hudson Valley Beer Lovers May Want to Grab This Yard Sale Find
Every once in a while a deal comes along that's just too good to pass up. I don't know about you, but I'm obsessed with the local yard sale groups on Facebook. Full disclosure: I've never purchased anything through these groups. But that hasn't stopped me from endlessly scrolling through these crazy items that are being sold by people right here in the Hudson Valley.
Dutchess County Fair to feature rides, animals, music
The 2022 Dutchess County Fair is set to return from August 23 through August 28 for its 176th year. The fair has a variety of events, rides, animals, food, vendors, and live entertainment.
Japanese Beetle Grubs Damaging the Hudson Valley, Here’s How to Handle Them
If you have a garden, you might need some help dealing with the one thing you don't want to see in it. Just about everyone has that one person they turn to when they have a question or problem with their gardens. You know that one person who seems to have the best garden every year! Well, that person is not me but I do have some friends that do the garden thing every year, and just the other day we had a conversation about the most random thing ever.
Donate Blood in the Hudson Valley For a Pint of Beer
At the beginning of the month, the New York Blood Center declared a blood emergency due to extremely low donations. They need blood and they need it quickly. Donating blood is quick, easy, virtually painless, and it saves lives. The New York Blood Center knows that sometimes the best way to get people in the door to donate is to offer an incentive. When you donate blood you leave with the satisfaction that you may have helped someone. Usually, you get rewarded at the end with some apple juice and some Lorna Doone cookies.
You’ve Never Seen a Pool this Cool In New York
The Hudson Valley is full of centuries-old homes but it isn't often that one of this magnitude becomes available for purchase. Known as Rondale this stunning country estate in Stone Ridge offers 67 acres, 5 bedrooms, a 2 bedroom guest house, and a 3-bay garage. It also has a unique...
