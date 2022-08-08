ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Othal Wallace, man accused of killing Daytona Beach police officer, appears before judge

By Katie Kustura, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 4 days ago

Attorneys for the man accused of killing a Daytona Beach police officer say they have about 20 to 25 depositions from various members of law enforcement left to take.

During a hearing Monday afternoon, Circuit Judge Raul Zambrano said the court would be happy to help with compelling them to participate in the case against Othal Wallace, who was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder in the June 2021 shooting death of 26-year-old Jason Raynor.

Wallace appeared with his St. Augustine-based attorneys before Zambrano at the S. James Foxman Justice Center for a case-management hearing.

Zambrano said if everything stays on schedule, the trial date for Wallace, 30, remains slated for April 3, 2023.

In addition to confirming the trial date, Zambrano set a date of March 20, 2023, for prosecutors and attorneys to settle any last-minute motions before the trial. He also set Oct. 17 as the next case-management hearing.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Following the hearing, Zambrano requested an ex parte meeting with Wallace and his attorneys, Terry Shoemaker and Tim Pribisco.

Zambrano has previously expressed concern about the attorneys' qualifications when it comes to a death penalty case.

Addressing reporters following the ex parte discussion, Shoemaker said it's up to Wallace if he wants someone on the defense team to have the specific qualification. If Wallace decides against it, he cannot use it in an appeal.

"We've been straight up with him ever since we started," Shoemaker said. "If we find someone who fits our team, we'll bring them in."

Shoemaker said their client is always upbeat during their meetings.

"I was very excited to get to know him, he's a very nice guy," Shoemaker said.

Remembering Officer Jason Raynor: Patrol car becomes an emotional memorial to fallen Daytona Beach officer

What happened in June 2021

Raynor was patrolling in an area near the intersection of North Ridgewood and Mason avenues on June 23, 2021, due to complaints from residents about criminal activity.

Wallace was sitting in his car outside of an apartment building at 133 Kingston Ave. when Raynor approached him, body camera video and a report showed. Wallace was living there with his girlfriend, who identified Wallace as the father of her children.

When Raynor asked Wallace if he lived there, Wallace stood up, the body camera footage showed. After Raynor told Wallace to sit back down, the video became shaky and then ended.

Police said Wallace shot Raynor, who'd never unholstered his weapon, in the head and then fled the area.

The shooting set off a manhunt that ended a few days later when authorities found Wallace hiding in a treehouse in a rural area outside of Atlanta.

Raynor died on Aug. 17, 2021, 55 days after he was shot.

Daytona Beach police will host a vigil open to the public on Aug.17 at 8 p.m. at headquarters, 129 Valor Blvd.

