Durham, NC

Reynolds safety DaShawn Stone commits to Duke football

By James Crabtree-Hannigan, Asheville Citizen Times
 4 days ago

Reynolds senior safety DaShawn Stone announced his commitment to Duke on Sunday, becoming the second WNC football player in the class of 2023 to commit to a Power Five program.

Stone's recruitment took off earlier this year, after he made 80 tackles and tied for a team-leading four interceptions in his junior season.

The Blue Devils were the first to offer the 6-foot-3 safety, who added three more ACC offers (Wake Forest, Virginia and Virginia Tech) over the course of the spring.

He took official visits to both of the Virginia schools, as well as Duke.

Stone's hard-hitting presence helped establish the Rockets as one of WNC's best defenses in 2021, and he figures to do the same this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S4Ok5_0h9NghEw00

YEAR OF THE DEFENSE?: Reynolds and Asheville High return two of the area's stingiest groups in 2022

MAC PREVIEW: Team-by-team breakdowns and key players in The Mountain

PLAYERS TO WATCH: 15 of WNC's top DBs for 2022

"We were aggressive, from cornerbacks to defensive lineman, everybody was aggressive. ... We really took it personal when somebody scored on us," Stone told the Citizen Times. "A majority of it is mentality. We focus on effort mainly, and the scheme comes in after."

Stone is also a starter on the Rockets basketball team. He averaged 9.2 points and 6.2 rebounds last season and was one of their top on-ball defenders.

With Stone's commitment, WNC now has two future ACC football players in the class of 2023. Christ School defensive back Zack Myers committed to N.C. State earlier this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zr1c6_0h9NghEw00

