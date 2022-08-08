Contrary to popular belief, aging isn't just a combination of bad genes. In fact, there are more things that people can do to eliminate or reduce signs of aging by switching up several daily habits. Health is so much more than just weight. Health can be marked by skin health, mental and emotional health, and heart health as well. The following tips will help you identify ways you can improve your daily habits to experience better skin health, mental health, and lower your risk of chronic disease.

