nypressnews.com
Dementia: The fun activities that help ‘prevent early onset’ of Alzheimer’s disease
A healthy lifestyle and a nutritious diet are the usual suspects when it comes to cutting your risk of dementia. However, it’s not just about how you treat your body, your mind also plays a part. SolitaireBliss suggested that memory activities are a great way to stimulate mental fitness and improve your brain health. Here are the top activities that may cut your risk.
MedicalXpress
How hearing affects your brain health
People who are having difficulty following conversations or are developing issues with memory and thinking skills may want to get their hearing checked. Age-related hearing loss may be linked to an increased risk of cognitive decline, explains Ronald Petersen, M.D., a neurologist and director of Mayo Clinic's Alzheimer's Disease Research Center.
natureworldnews.com
Health Tips That Help You Eliminate Signs of Aging, Improve Mental Health, and Lower Your Risk of Chronic Disease
Contrary to popular belief, aging isn't just a combination of bad genes. In fact, there are more things that people can do to eliminate or reduce signs of aging by switching up several daily habits. Health is so much more than just weight. Health can be marked by skin health, mental and emotional health, and heart health as well. The following tips will help you identify ways you can improve your daily habits to experience better skin health, mental health, and lower your risk of chronic disease.
Alzheimer's disease have shown to be 40 percent more likely among older persons who sleep during the daytime
Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. A study on Alzheimer's and dementia was released by researchers. In the Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, a link between daytime napping and Alzheimer's has been shown.
I’m a sleep expert – exact number of hours you need depends on age and getting it wrong can lead to cancer and dementia
A SLEEP expert has shared the exact number of hours of shut eye you need to get each night - and what may happen if you get it wrong. A recent study revealed that age is a significant factor, and that not enough sleep can lead to cancer and dementia.
Medical News Today
Drinking just 3 cans of beer a week may be linked to cognitive decline
A large observational study finds associations between moderate drinking, markers of iron accumulation in the brain, and cognitive decline. The study found that having just three cans of beer a week is linked to having higher levels of iron stored in the brain. Accumulation of iron is also associated with...
The exact time you should eat dinner to lose weight – and it’s surprising
A STUDY has suggested the best but unusual time to eat dinner to lose weight. If you’re struggling to shift the pounds, it may be worth looking over your meal times. The research found that people who followed a strict meal time plan lost 2.3kg (5lbs) compared with other participants over 14 weeks.
The Unexpected Link Between Hypothyroidism And Dementia
With more than 55 million people living with dementia worldwide, the World Health Organization lists it as one of its priorities in public health. Since there is no known cure for dementia, researchers are looking into the many risk factors that might result in a dementia diagnosis. According to a recent study in Neurology, a hypothyroidism diagnosis might result in a greater likelihood of developing dementia.
Sneaky Causes Of Intense Back Pain That May Surprise You
If back pain is affecting your day-to-day life, you are not alone. Back pain is one of the leading complaints of patients to their healthcare providers.
psychologytoday.com
10 Ways to Prevent or Delay Dementia
Dementia is one of the leading causes of disability and death among the elderly, affecting more than 50 million people worldwide. Currently, there is no cure for dementia, but scientists have found that certain risk factors are modifiable through a healthier lifestyle. Regular exercise, a heart-healthy diet, and increased social...
Doctors Say This Is The Best Healthy Nut To Snack On For Weight Loss
This post has been updated since it was originally published on November 9, 2019. When you’re trying to lose weight, your main focus is typically your meals. You think about ways you can get more vitamins, calcium, and protein into your diet and less carbs, fats and calories. Snacks are usually an afterthought when you do your weekly meal plan and grocery shop.
Medical News Today
Dementia: How long can a person live without eating or drinking?
Many people living with the later stages of dementia may not eat or drink. They may also develop dysphagia, which prevents them from swallowing effectively. How long a person can live without food and liquids varies, but doctors believe that sufficient end of life care may help improve their quality of life.
Medical News Today
What are the best activities for someone with dementia?
Dementia describes a group of symptoms related to a decline in brain function. Certain activities may enhance the quality of life of someone who has dementia. There are many activities a person can do with someone who has dementia. This article considers 30 of the best activities for people with dementia and provides tips on how to organize them.
Simple item added to diet could slash dementia risk, study suggests
EATING a lot of a certain berry could help starve off dementia, experts have claimed. Strawberries, the nation's most loved fruit, have been found to protect the brain from dementia by reducing inflammation. Researchers found that adults over 65 years old who regularly ate the berry had fewer abnormal tau...
Type 3 diabetes: symptoms, causes and treatments
While most of us are familiar with type 1 and type 2 diabetes, you may not have come across the term ‘type 3 diabetes’ before. First things first, this is not to be confused with type 3c diabetes, which is something else entirely. It is, however, related to insulin resistance in the brain.
nypressnews.com
Cognitive decline can be avoided with simple everyday exercises, new study suggests
While scientists have always recommended physical activity to keep the brain healthy, research now shows regular stretching and motion exercises can help older people with mild memory troubles. Researchers at the Wake Forest University School of Medicine recruited 300 adults with mild cognitive decline to do aerobic and stretching-and-balance exercises....
MedicineNet.com
Does Lemon Water Help You Lose Weight?
The concept that lemon water contains a miraculous weight-loss elixir is untrue. However, it has potential health benefits. Lemon juice and water will not necessarily help you lose weight, but they will help you maintain a consistent and healthy gastrointestinal system. Many of the health benefits received by drinking lemon water could be obtained by just drinking more plain water.
MedicalXpress
Passive exercise offers same brain health benefits as active movements, study finds
A new study by kinesiology graduate students from Western has found passive exercise leads to increased cerebral blood flow and improved executive function, providing the same cognitive benefits as active exercise. Published in Psychophysiology, the study is the first to look at whether there would be benefits to brain health...
studyfinds.org
Just one alcoholic drink a day could lead to Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease
OXFORD, United Kingdom — Just one small glass of wine each day could lead to the onset of Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease, new research warns. Specifically, researchers from the University of Oxford say consuming just seven units of alcohol a week – half the recommended maximum – fuels iron accumulation in the brain. They add that alcohol suppresses a hormone that controls the body’s absorption of the mineral, causing poorer brain performance.
Ten minutes of self-reflection a day can cut your risk of developing Alzheimer's, study suggests
Older people who regularly evaluate their thoughts, feelings and behaviour may be less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease, according to a study. Just ten minutes of self-reflection every day could lead to significantly better cognition and brain health, researchers found. While there is currently no cure for dementia, experts...
