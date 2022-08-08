ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Jamaal Williams 'Hard Knocks' clip will get Detroit Lions fans jacked up

By Marlowe Alter, Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

If the Detroit Lions win three games again, Jamaal Williams might never recover.

That's how much he cares.

This is the vibe he shared, through tears, with his teammates before a training camp practice in Allen Park. The clip, which went viral immediately Monday afternoon, is doing its part to hype up HBO's "Hard Knocks" show following the Lions, which debuts Tuesday night .

"Today is the minimum of effort," Williams started, with teammates all huddled around him. "Do not give up, do not feel like you tired. When you tired, think of last year and think of that (expletive) record! Every time I get tired or I think I can't go no more, I think of that (expletive) record! Last year wasn't it! That ain't us! We can make it! Have some heart! I get emotional about this, I'm 'bout to cry cause I care about ya'll. Do your best, let's go! Lions on three."

LIONS NEW WR: DJ Chark looks like wise free agent investment already

FIRED UP: Dan Campbell tells fans 'the hyenas better get out of the way'

The Lions went 3-13-1 last season, the first year under head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes, and went winless in their first 11 games .

Williams, the Lions' No. 2 running back behind D'Andre Swift, had a solid year last season , his first with the team after signing as a free agent and leaving the rival Green Bay Packers.

TRENDING: Lions re-examining UDFA process after third rookie retires

ON THE PROWL: Why ESPN says Lions have a top-10 young core in the NFL

DAVE BIRKETT: Are Detroit's pro sports finally entering renaissance?

He has quickly become a favorite in Detroit, throwing and catching passes with fans during warmups before games. You can see why Campbell and Holmes wanted to bring him here as they toil in a rebuild, after the Matt Patricia-Bob Quinn era left the franchise in shambles.

You can bet Holmes and Campbell, a big-time motivator himself , are absolutely loving the passion Williams shared with the team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rfT3t_0h9NgTpe00

Williams, 27, carried 153 times for 601 yards (3.9 yards per carry) and three touchdowns, and caught 26 passes for 157 yards in 13 games in 2021.

He was a fourth-round pick out of BYU in 2017.

Detroit Tigers' rally falls short in first game of post-Avila era, fall 3-2 to Guardians

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch spoke to the public about an hour before Wednesday night's game against the Guardians. He said he felt for former GM Avila — who had been fired earlier in the afternoon — the man who gave him a chance to manage when he "was on the outside of baseball looking in" and can relate because he too has been on that side of being fired.
DETROIT, MI
