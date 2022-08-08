ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian 'very sad' about Pete Davidson breakup: It's 'been hard'

By Bernie Zilio
Kim Kardashian has the breakup blues.

The reality star is “very sad” about her split from Pete Davidson last week, a source tells Page Six exclusively.

Our insider says it’s “been hard” for Kardashian, 41, who dated Davidson, 28, for nine months.

We’re told “distance and schedules” contributed to the pair’s decision to call it quits, but they still “love and respect” each other.

The “Kardashians” star will always care for the “Saturday Night Live” alum and “have his back,” our source shares.

Another insider previously told us that although both parties are “bummed” their romance didn’t go the distance, they’re not terribly shocked.

“Pete knew it wasn’t going to work,” the second source said. “He’d been saying it for a while — and Kim knew it, too.”

Kim Kardashian is "very sad" about her breakup with Pete Davidson, a source tells Page Six.
A third insider told us that the duo’s age difference played a role in why they parted ways.

With 13 years between them, the third source explained that they are “just in very different places at the moment.”

We're told the split has "been hard" on the reality star.
Davidson has been spending much of his summer working on a movie in Australia, while Kardashian is juggling her businesses and co-parenting her four young children with ex-husband Kanye West in Los Angeles.

Now, the beauty mogul has the added stress of dealing with West’s latest social media antics.

The two dated for nine months and parted ways last week.
On Monday morning, three days after the news of Kete’s split broke, the “Gold Digger” rapper, 45, posted an image on Instagram of a doctored New York Times front-page article with the headline, “SKETE DAVIDSON DEAD AT AGE 28.”

It wasn’t the first time West — who dubbed Davidson “Skete” during their one-sided feud earlier this year — invoked the comedian’s death , leaving Kardashian “livid.”

“Kanye is back to his old ways, and Kim will not tolerate his bullying behavior toward the people she loves and cares about,” an insider told us, adding that the petty move only reinforces “why there will never be a chance of reconciliation” between the former couple, who became legally single in March.

Another source shared with us that Kardashian asked West to delete the post several times before he finally did Monday afternoon.

ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy