Read full article on original website
Related
bryancountypatriot.com
Nathan Guilbeau
Nathan Jeston Guilbeau, former Durant resident, passed from this life on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, in Little River Academy, Texas at the age of 36. Nathan was born Friday, December 13, 1985 in Denison, Texas to Shannon Noel Guilbeau and Jackie Dawn (Cook) Guilbeau. Nathan grew up in Durant, graduating...
bryancountypatriot.com
Larry Martin
Larry Wendell Martin was born September 26, 1947, and departed this life on August 7, 2022 at the age of 74. Larry was the youngest son of James Howard and Ruby Lee (Covey) Martin. He was born at Durant Hospital and raised in Kenefic, Okla., on the family ranch. He...
Comments / 0