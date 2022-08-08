Read full article on original website
Related
Homelessness Increasing in Yakima County
The annual Point in Time Homeless Community Survey is out and it found increases in homelessness in Yakima over the last year. The Yakima County Department of Human Services conducted the survey on February 24. The 2022 survey included 670 people experiencing homeless in Yakima County, an increase of 4%...
The Top Five Most Dangerous Rivers of Washington
Nature is lovely when it comes to Washington, everywhere you look it feels like you're on a postcard. With this Summer heat going on we also love taking to the water to cool off. However, some of the bodies of water in Washington are pretty dangerous. Rivers more than any...
Washington State Ranked One of the Best States to Have a Baby
There's so much to consider when starting a family of your own. Looking for doctors, making sure you're keeping your babies as safe as possible, anything financial -- stuff like that. It's nice to know if you're in Washington state you're already in a decent place to have a baby. That's always a good thing and nice to know in advance.
Crumbl Cookies in Yakima Finally Get an Opening Date
There has been a lot of people asking when Crumbl Cookies was going to open in Yakima. It was supposed to open in July but they postponed the opening until everything was perfectly ready. Everything in order, everything set in place to make it the most enjoyable experience for all. People from miles around just to taste these cookies just has people in Yakima have been traveling to Tri-Cities just to grab some of these to take back home. Now they won't need to as Crumbl Cookies finally has an opening date.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Do You Need Your Car Washed? Back-to-School Fundraising Today!
The Latino Community Fund of Washington State is hosting a carwash today, Tuesday August 9th between 12 pm - 7 pm to raise funds for their upcoming Backpack and Barbers Event August 28th, 2022! Wash off the weekend warrior from your car and make a difference at the same time, right here in the Yakima Valley!
Yakima Irrigation Water Off Tuesday for Repairs
For those city residents who do not have irrigation water this is not a problem. But when the heat is on and the water is off it can get dry fast. If you haven't noticed city irrigation water customers in the West Yakima area are without irrigation water Tuesday, Aug. 9th, for repairs to the main transmission line.
Will Farmer’s Almanac Predict a Mild or Monstrous Winter in Washington?
After this brutal summer I know many are already looking forward to colder days ahead. While the Yakima valley often get snow dumped upon us a few times during the winter, after how hot it had been through this heatwave, will some of that heat stick around or are we going all frozen this winter season? Let's see!
Top 5 Worst Old Washington Sayings from the Older Generation
Top 5 Worst Old Washington Sayings from the Generation of Our Parents and Grandparents. If you grew up in Washington, you no doubt heard your parents and grandparents have certain sayings that stick with you to this day. Some of the old sayings from our parental figures are hilarious, some of them are unrepeatable, and others might even deserve to be passed on down to the next generation. Do you remember some of those old Washington sayings from your grandparents and parents?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gas Prices Are Down But There’s Still Pain at The Pump
It's cheaper but it's still expensive. We're talking about gas. Officials at GasBuddy say gas prices are down 5.2 cents per gallon over the last week selling for an average of $4.69 a gallon. Prices in Yakima are 46.3 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 93.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 13.1 cents in the last week and stands at $5.14 per gallon.
Wednesday Work on North 16th Avenue Will Slow Drivers
More road work this week that could slow down your drive to wherever you are going. Yakima city crews are busy Wednesday with an asphalt repair job that will result in traffic restrictions on North 16th Avenue between Cherry Avenue and Jerome Avenue. Work on the project will begin at 7:00 am and last until 3:30 pm.
Need a Free Backpack? Join Yakima School Districts Upcoming Event!
Calling all Yakima School District parents and kids! Mark your calendar for Wednesday, August 17th for a back-to-school event featuring free backpacks and so much more!. You're Invited to the Yakima School District Event!. Summer is still here so make sure to be soaking up these last few weeks of...
The Top 5 Places to Spoil your Dog in the Yakima Valley
The furry family members we call pets deserve to be spoiled, that's right I'm talking about our dogs. They carry the weight of the world on their shoulders, whether you realize it or not. Their surroundings are their world, including us, so when we're stressed, they're stressed. Let your dog...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yakima Health Officials Push Opioid Overdose Prevention Campaign
Drug overdoses are killing Yakima residents. Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice says 41 people have died of drug overdoses so far this year in Yakima County. He says last year Yakima County saw a record 98 overdoses with half connected to fentanyl. As a result the Yakima Health District is launching the second phase of its “Opioid Overdose Prevention Campaign." They say the first phase was to spread awareness about overdoses in the county and the impact the overdoses are having on the community. Of the overdose deaths that happened between 2020 and 2021, more than 60% involved opioids laced with fentanyl."
The Five Best Places in Yakima to have a Lazy Day
Life is a series of events you have to figure out how to get around or adjust to in order to survive. It causes mass amounts of stress on everyone, you can lose sleep, stop taking care of yourself, or miss a lot of things going on around you. It's...
Yakima Road Work Planned Monday and Tuesday
Road and signal work continue in the city of Yakima as crews take advantage of the great weather to complete a upgrade and repair work. The work continues this week with a pavement markings painting project that will impact traffic on a section of Yakima Avenue for most of each morning on Monday, August 8th, and Tuesday, August 9th.
Man Shot by Yakima Deputies After Saturday Chase
A 26-year-old man is dead after fleeing and shooting at Deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office on Saturday. Deputies were called by Sunnyside Police Department Officers to a report of shots being fired in the 100 E South Hill Road at the Fraternal Order of Eagles. One person at that location was shot multiple times and the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Ezequiel Ayala fled the area. Deputies found him near his mother’s residence and when they tried to stop him he fled in his vehicle.
The 3 Best Places in Yakima to Rescue a Cat
It's national rescue a cat day, so we wanted to celebrate by helping you find your next furry friend. If you're looking to add to your family a cat is the perfect option. They take care of themselves, for the most part, just add food water, and kitty litter, not altogether.
Two Yakima Drivers Involved in Separate DUI Crashes Tuesday
Yakima Police say a driver who they believe was intoxicated crashed his vehicle into a power pole 3200 block of Englewood Avenue Tuesday night. The 24-year-old Yakima man was seriously injured and taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital then transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he's currently being treated for life threatening injuries.
5 Great Spots for Yakima’s Best Happy Hour Locations
Happy Hour in Yakima needs its own guide. We are surprised there already isn't some kind of booklet or brochure with a map of all of the locations where you can find a good Happy Hour in Yakima. What makes for a great happy hour in Yakima? The drinks should be a little strong to lift your spirits after a long weekday and the vibe has to be just right.
Moxee Police Searching For Shooting Suspects
A shooting in Moxee on Saturday morning as families gathered at the nearby Moxee Hop Festival. Moxee Police say they were called to the 8500 block of Beauchene Road at about 7:43 am Saturday for a report of a shooting. The victim, who hasn't been identified was found in an apartment. Authorities say they believe the victim was targeted. They've identified two suspects but no names have been released.
94.5 KATS
Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
13K+
Post
946K+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0