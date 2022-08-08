ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Unwritten Iowa Rules All in the Hawkeye State Know

Iowa is a state of many stereotypes. Some are inaccurate, some are maybe based in truth, and some are flat-out wrong (like anyone who says Iowa is totally flat). With that in mind, there are still "rules" that all Iowans know... Call it a secret handshake of sorts, Iowans are...
Major traffic backup reported on Interstate 80 in Iowa

GRINNELL, Iowa — Traffic was backed up Wednesday morning on Interstate 80. KCCI received reports of a tractor-trailer rollover in the westbound lanes between Newton and Grinnell. The rollover is near a planned construction zone where traffic diverts. One viewer said traffic was backed up for about 4 miles.
Today Is A Day No Eastern Iowa Resident Will Ever Forget

August 10th, 2020. Say that date to anyone in Eastern Iowa and they'll more than likely be able to tell you where they were at, and what they were doing when the storm of all storms hit. That was the year we all learned the term derecho. I grew up in this part of the state and I've been through my share of thunderstorms. I've even lived through a tornado. But what hit this state two years ago today was unlike anything most of us have ever seen.
These Are The 10 Highest Paying Jobs in Iowa

Show me the money! While most people would like to make as much money as they can for their hard work, it should be said that money isn't everything to everyone. Some people want to work jobs where they have fewer hours and can spend more time with their families. Some people want better benefits or more vacation days. It is very true that money can't solve every problem someone might have. I will also say I've never seen someone mad on a new jetski, or a new yacht.
Iowa produced pen makes history

The Iowa Almanac with Professor Jeff Stein takes a look at an Iowa produced PEN that was part of history on this day, August 8th...in 1945. The W.A. Sheaffer Pen Company in Fort Madison, Iowa was used to sign one of the most important documents in history and continues to be used today. Learn the story of how this happened and the history behind the Sheaffer pen. www.iowaalamanc.com.
2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary Results

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Here you will find access to the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary results!. First, you can check our election tracker for all of the biggest statewide and local races. These will be updated in real-time as ballots are counted and submitted. These will also be part of our WEAU 13 News broadcasts. Click here to see the Fall Primary results!
Wait, Is It Illegal to Drive Barefoot in Iowa?

Do you like driving barefoot? When I was new to driving I loved taking off my sandals and driving with my bare feet in the summer months. I think back then I believed it helped me feel the pedals and I knew how much or how little I was pushing down on them. It probably didn't help I wasn't very tall when I was 15 and got my permit so anything I could do to feel the pedals better I was willing to give it a shot.
Several parents sue Linn-Mar School District over transgender policy

MARION, Iowa – Parents Defending Education filed a lawsuit last week against Linn-Mar Community School District in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa. They allege that the district violates students’ First and Fourteenth Amendment rights through its “Transgender and Students Nonconforming to Gender Role Stereotypes” policy.
