Simone Biles drops a capsule collection with Athleta so girls can discover their style

Simone Biles partners with Athleta Girl to drop a new collection just in time for the upcoming back-to-school season. The Olympic gold medalist and the clothing company integrate performance and fashion so active girls can feel stylish while practicing their favorite sports.

The line, available online and in stores, ranges from sizes XS– XXL for girls ages 6-12. “I wanted to create a collection with Athleta that was stylish for young women to throw on for class or take on the go to practice,” the decorated gymnast told Good Morning America . “My hope is that the line gives girls the freedom to discover their own personal style. I want every girl to feel special in every item,” Biles added.

According to the Medal of Freedom recipient , her collection also includes inspiring quotes that motivate people to continue seeking their best.

“The collection includes my affirmations ‘Use Your Voice’ and ‘Courage Is Your Superpower,’” she said. “For me, affirmations are gentle reminders that help tap into my inner confidence. I hope young girls feel like they have an ‘inner Simone’ when they wear it. If they’re ever having a rough day or feel like they can’t do it, they can look down and have that daily reminder that they can.”

Although it is hard to choose a favorite, Simone said she has top picks from the capsule collection. “I love the wide-leg jumpsuit. It’s made in Athleta’s Powervita fabric, [which is] buttery soft. Plus, it has pockets,” Biles said. “I also am a big fan of the backpack. It’s made in a recycled fabric and has plenty of spaces to store school essentials, including a side pocket for her water bottle and laptop sleeve.”

