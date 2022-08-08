ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Simone Biles drops a capsule collection with Athleta so girls can discover their style

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dGax0_0h9NegHn00

Simone Biles partners with Athleta Girl to drop a new collection just in time for the upcoming back-to-school season. The Olympic gold medalist and the clothing company integrate performance and fashion so active girls can feel stylish while practicing their favorite sports.

The line, available online and in stores, ranges from sizes XS– XXL for girls ages 6-12. “I wanted to create a collection with Athleta that was stylish for young women to throw on for class or take on the go to practice,” the decorated gymnast told Good Morning America . “My hope is that the line gives girls the freedom to discover their own personal style. I want every girl to feel special in every item,” Biles added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Av6m_0h9NegHn00 Athleta Girl
Simone Biles partners with Athleta Girl to drop a new collection

According to the Medal of Freedom recipient , her collection also includes inspiring quotes that motivate people to continue seeking their best.

“The collection includes my affirmations ‘Use Your Voice’ and ‘Courage Is Your Superpower,’” she said. “For me, affirmations are gentle reminders that help tap into my inner confidence. I hope young girls feel like they have an ‘inner Simone’ when they wear it. If they’re ever having a rough day or feel like they can’t do it, they can look down and have that daily reminder that they can.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fDh3j_0h9NegHn00 Athleta Girl
Simone Biles partners with Athleta Girl to drop a new collection

RELATED:

Simone Biles: all about the engagement ring valued at more than 300 thousand dollars

Simone Biles is ready to get married! Gymnast says ‘Yes to the Dress’

Will Simone Biles and Jonathon Owens have a destination wedding? Olympian confirms they have ‘date’ and ‘venue’

Although it is hard to choose a favorite, Simone said she has top picks from the capsule collection. “I love the wide-leg jumpsuit. It’s made in Athleta’s Powervita fabric, [which is] buttery soft. Plus, it has pockets,” Biles said. “I also am a big fan of the backpack. It’s made in a recycled fabric and has plenty of spaces to store school essentials, including a side pocket for her water bottle and laptop sleeve.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29orVl_0h9NegHn00 Athleta Girl

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles's Crop Top and Shorts Are a Tribute to Her Fiancé

Simone Biles posted a snap on her Instagram Story on Monday afternoon, showing off a red, white, and blue outfit with the word "Texans" emblazoned across her chest and captioning the pic, "doing something fun." And while said "fun" isn't explained any further, we can't help but think it has something to do with her fiancé. Her soon-to-be-husband, Jonathan Owens, is, of course, a player on the Houston Texans.
HOUSTON, TX
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles Paired a Fringe Halter Top With Tall Wedges on Instagram

Simone Biles staged the cutest photo shoot in celebration of her fiancé, Jonathan Owens's, birthday, and she of course brought her sartorial A game to the occasion. Posing alongside Owens in an Instagram post, the gymnast showcased a summery, all-white ensemble that featured a crop top with a criss-cross neck and a row of vertical fringe cascading from the rounded neckline. Biles complemented the dramatic effect of the fringed top with a pair of high-waist, ankle-length trousers and classic brown wedges by Saint Laurent. The chic, slightly textured look perfectly matched the beachside location the couple was photographed in, as did Biles's long boxy braids with blond highlights. She opted against wearing many accessories, choosing instead to place all the focus solely on her summer-ready outfit.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
Teen Vogue

Beyoncé, Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy Look Identical in Newly Shared Picture

One thing we can all anticipate with a new Beyoncé project is that we'll get a little glimpse into her personal life and the people who support her greatness. On tours, she's shared videos from her wedding day. With the release of an Ivy Park collection, she shared her love of down-home Houston cowboy culture. And now, with the debut of Renaissance, the singer shared an intimate photo of her with her kids Rumi, Sir, and Blue Ivy.
THEATER & DANCE
The List

Serena Williams Confirms Her Relationship With Meghan Markle Is As Strong As Ever

Serena Williams has shocked the world by deciding to step away from tennis, saying she has reached a "crossroads" in her life. "I'm not ready for it to be over, but I'm ready for what's next," she opened up about her decision in Vogue. The tennis titan also talked about her friends and family taking priority over her tennis career. It's hard to imagine Williams not dominating the tennis court, but she wants her next chapter to be about balancing the relationships with those she cares about.
TENNIS
POPSUGAR

Michelle Obama's Goddess Braids Are the Definition of Summer Chic

Image Source: Getty/52nd NAACP Image Awards/BET / Contributor. Michelle Obama is the epitome of summer chic with her latest hairstyle. On Aug. 5, the former first lady attended the premiere of "Descendant" during the Martha's Vineyard African-American Film Festival, and she looked amazing in her goddess braids. Keeping her makeup...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capsule#Clothing#Athleta Girl Simone Biles#The Medal Of Freedom
wonderwall.com

Prince accused of paying his wife $12M a year to stay, plus more of the biggest royals news of 2022 so far

Is Prince Albert II of Monaco paying his wife to stay?. A wild story concerning Monaco's ruling royals emerged in May when French outlet Voici reported, per DailyMail.com, that Prince Albert II had signed an "ultra-confidential contract" that requires him to pay wife Princess Charlene — who was absent from Monaco and her duties for nearly a year as she faced health issues and recovered in South Africa then Switzerland — about $12 million a year to fulfill her royal duties be by his side. Rival publication Paris Match Belgium reported a similar story. "Of course the princess enjoys huge perks [as a royal], but ready cash is not guaranteed. She's been through a very difficult time, so it would make sense for Charlene to try and secure her own guaranteed income," a royal insider based in Monte Carlo told DailyMail.com. But friends of the couple dismissed the reports, telling Page Six that Albert isn't paying Charlene millions to remain as his wife. "Of course she has a generous prenup, but Albert doesn't have to pay her to stay," a source close to Charlene told Page Six. "After being away for so long during her illness, Charlene is so happy to be back with Albert and the kids. They spend every weekend at their country place. Albert is fully supportive of Charlene and is also helping her with her charities."
WORLD
Daily Mail

Lance Armstrong ties the knot with girlfriend Anna Hansen in France as he shares snaps from their romantic nuptials: 'Married the love of my life'

After 14 years together, Lance Armstrong and his longtime girlfriend Anna Hansen have tied the knot. The disgraced cyclist, 50, announced they said 'I do' in France in a touching post showcasing their nuptials on Tuesday. 'Best. Day. Ever. Married the love of my life @annahansenarmstrong. So special having our...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
wonderwall.com

'Friends' star had multiple nose jobs, plus see more '90s stars' plastic surgery before-and-after photos

Some of your favorite '90s stars, from "Friends" beauties to Spice Girls singers, have gone under the knife since the peak of their fame. Wonderwall.com is rounding up those famous faces and showing their old and new looks, starting with this TV icon… Before she got her big break on "Friends" in the '90s, Jennifer Aniston went under the knife — to fix her nose due to a deviated septum. But that wasn't the last time she had work done on her nose…
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Wears Silk Pajamas Walking Through London Airport With Son Pax, 18: Photo

Angelina Jolie has a gorgeous wardrobe including even her pajamas. The 47-year-old actress wore a set of brown silk pajamas to London’s Heathrow Airport on Thursday, July 28. Angelina also wore a pair of light brown Valentino sandals and aviator sunglasses. With her son Pax, 18, by her side, Angelina carried a black bag over her shoulder as the pair headed to their flight after a quick getaway to England.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release

Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy