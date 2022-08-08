Comedian Jon Stewart has struck back after Fox News host Tucker Carlson mocked his height and called him “demented”. Mr Carlson targeted the former Daily Show host on his programme on Thursday night, saying that he looks like a “mental patient”. “He’s shrieking and dishevelled and very short. Really short, too short to date. Was he always that short? What happened? Where's he been in the last seven years? If you know, let us know. We want answers,” he added sarcastically. “Friends. Tonite I am sad. @TuckerCarlson believes me too short to date … and yet somehow, miraculously, I...

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO