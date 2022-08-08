Read full article on original website
Beaufort family asks for help after home destroyed by fire
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — A Beaufort County family is now dealing with the painful aftermath of a fire that destroyed their home. Fire officials say the fire started early Tuesday morning from a burning candle in one of the bedrooms. The flames quickly spread to most of the house. The family living there said they’re […]
blufftontoday.com
Firefighters battle blaze at Yemassee church
A church that was established more than 100 years ago caught fire early Friday and firefighters from at least three counties battled the blaze. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the FBI were there around 11 a.m. to investigate the fire at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Yemassee, Jasper County Sheriff Donald Hipp said.
live5news.com
Sheriff’s office warning of ‘Snapchat’ hoax
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they are aware of a “hoax” going around on the social media platform Snapchat. A post claims there is a “serial killer or abductor” in the Bluffton area that just tried to kidnap a woman. The sheriff’s office says they have not received any reports that would back this post up.
'Bored' Teens Capture Massive Alligator In South Carolina
The teens were issued citations after reportedly tying up the gator and throwing objects at it.
WTGS
Construction workers damage gas line near corner of Eisenhower and Sallie Mood
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Construction workers damaged a large gas line while working near the corner of Eisenhower Drive and Sallie Mood Drive Friday afternoon, according to Savannah Fire Department. The Savannah Fire Department advises people to avoid the area until gas company crews are able to take care...
WJCL
Neighbor, longtime customer reacts to destructive fire at beloved Chatham County restaurant
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A landmark restaurant in Chatham County went up in flames on Thursday. The fire started just after midnight at Pearl's Saltwater Grille. Kim Scott lives down the road from the waterfront restaurant. She told WJCL she had been going to the seafood spot since she was a child.
yourislandnews.com
No injuries reported in downtown Beaufort shooting
Several shots were fired near a downtown restaurant in Beaufort on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10. There were no injuries resulting from the gunfire. A social media post from the Beaufort Police Department stated that the incident was reported at approximately 1:45 p.m. in the vicinity of Port Republic and Carteret streets.
Deadly crash ends after driver hits bridge, ends up in water
Ashton Mingle took police on a high-speed chase, driving on a suspended license and was wanted on a felony warrant.
WJCL
Have you seen him? Police in Savannah searching for missing 14-year-old boy
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in Savannah need your help finding a teen who has been missing nearly a week. According to Savannah Police, Dezreon Roy, 14, was last seen August 5 on the 6000 block of Damascus Road. Dezreon is described as 5 feet...
Man faces nearly 8 years in prison for trying to smuggle guns through Port of Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — An Iraqi man living in the Peach State is headed to prison for trying to smuggle guns through the port of Savannah. Prosecutors said 43-year-old Nihad Al Jabari tried to ship six rifles and three handguns in August 2020. Authorities found the guns hidden in a shipping container for spare auto parts. […]
wtoc.com
New red light installed on Cypress Lake Road in Bulloch Co.
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Drivers who travel Cypress Lake Road will see a red light in their path that’s been on the county’s wish list for years. Crews finished some of the final steps to get the light ready at Cypress Lake Road and Veterans Parkway. Bulloch County leaders said they started years ago asking the state for a stop light at this spot due to the number of accidents, injuries and even deaths.
Parker’s offers $5k for info leading to arrest in deadly Savannah shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Parker’s is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a deadly shooting outside one of its gas stations. Myles Bright was shot and killed on July 25 at the Parker’s gas station on Victory Drive. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the 28-year-old was shot and killed […]
Beloved local seafood restaurant catches fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Crews extinguished hot spots after an overnight fire at a beloved Savannah restaurant. The fire happened early Thursday morning at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille located in the 7000 block of La Roche Avenue. The fire started around 12:17 a.m. at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille. Fire and rescue crews rushed to the scene. It […]
WJCL
Firefighters: 2 people injured in overnight Beaufort County blaze
SHELL POINT, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. An overnight fire in Beaufort County injured two people and left a family without a place to live. According to the Burton Fire District, the house fire began around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the Shell Point area, on L.H. Nelson Drive.
wtoc.com
Groundbreaking for new Liberty County fire station
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - People in Midway will see some big fire department changes soon. Liberty County officials broke ground on a new county fire station Friday. Construction is already underway for Liberty County’s Fire Station One. Officials say this project is years in the making. The new...
wtoc.com
State Route 25 at Barnsley Rd. back open after incident
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: All roads are back open according to the Port Wentworth Police Department. The Port Wentworth Police Department is on the scene of an incident that has shut down State Route 25 at Barnsley Road in front of City Hall. Police say it will be...
Alex Murdaugh asks for stay in Mallory Beach civil lawsuit
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys are asking a judge to delay the civil trial connected to Mallory Beach’s death. The request, filed in Hampton County Court, claims the former South Carolina lawyer will not have “adequate time” to prepare his defense on charges he killed his wife and son and focus on […]
WJCL
Residents living near the new Islands Expressway meet with those involved with the project
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — An Islands Expressway study is coming as neighbors met with county commissions to voice their concerns over crashes and construction. On a daily basis, cars travel the bridge nonstop, but residents says safety concerns are a priority with frequent car accidents. "Let me tell you...
WJCL
Hilton Head fire chief Retirement
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Hilton Head's fire chief, Brad Tadlock, is calling it quits after 34 years of service, announcing his retirement on Wednesday afternoon. He will be retiring on Oct. 3. Information on who will fill his position has yet to be announced. Tadlock started as an...
WJCL
Authorities in Bulloch County release dashcam video following deadly high-speed chase
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Dashcam of deadly chase; Viewer discretion advised. Authorities in Bulloch County have released dashcam video days after a police pursuit resulted in the death of a 27-year-old man. According to the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office, a deputy attempted to stop Ashton Mingle around...
