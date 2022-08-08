ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blufftontoday.com

Firefighters battle blaze at Yemassee church

A church that was established more than 100 years ago caught fire early Friday and firefighters from at least three counties battled the blaze. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), and the FBI were there around 11 a.m. to investigate the fire at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Yemassee, Jasper County Sheriff Donald Hipp said.
YEMASSEE, SC
live5news.com

Sheriff’s office warning of ‘Snapchat’ hoax

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they are aware of a “hoax” going around on the social media platform Snapchat. A post claims there is a “serial killer or abductor” in the Bluffton area that just tried to kidnap a woman. The sheriff’s office says they have not received any reports that would back this post up.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
yourislandnews.com

No injuries reported in downtown Beaufort shooting

Several shots were fired near a downtown restaurant in Beaufort on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 10. There were no injuries resulting from the gunfire. A social media post from the Beaufort Police Department stated that the incident was reported at approximately 1:45 p.m. in the vicinity of Port Republic and Carteret streets.
BEAUFORT, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Savannah River#Sonar#Emergency Services#Police#Spd#The U S Coast Guard
wtoc.com

New red light installed on Cypress Lake Road in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Drivers who travel Cypress Lake Road will see a red light in their path that’s been on the county’s wish list for years. Crews finished some of the final steps to get the light ready at Cypress Lake Road and Veterans Parkway. Bulloch County leaders said they started years ago asking the state for a stop light at this spot due to the number of accidents, injuries and even deaths.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Health Services
WSAV News 3

Beloved local seafood restaurant catches fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Crews extinguished hot spots after an overnight fire at a beloved Savannah restaurant. The fire happened early Thursday morning at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille located in the 7000 block of La Roche Avenue. The fire started around 12:17 a.m. at Pearl’s Saltwater Grille. Fire and rescue crews rushed to the scene. It […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Groundbreaking for new Liberty County fire station

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - People in Midway will see some big fire department changes soon. Liberty County officials broke ground on a new county fire station Friday. Construction is already underway for Liberty County’s Fire Station One. Officials say this project is years in the making. The new...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

State Route 25 at Barnsley Rd. back open after incident

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - UPDATE: All roads are back open according to the Port Wentworth Police Department. The Port Wentworth Police Department is on the scene of an incident that has shut down State Route 25 at Barnsley Road in front of City Hall. Police say it will be...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
WSAV News 3

Alex Murdaugh asks for stay in Mallory Beach civil lawsuit

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys are asking a judge to delay the civil trial connected to Mallory Beach’s death. The request, filed in Hampton County Court, claims the former South Carolina lawyer will not have “adequate time” to prepare his defense on charges he killed his wife and son and focus on […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Hilton Head fire chief Retirement

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Hilton Head's fire chief, Brad Tadlock, is calling it quits after 34 years of service, announcing his retirement on Wednesday afternoon. He will be retiring on Oct. 3. Information on who will fill his position has yet to be announced. Tadlock started as an...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy