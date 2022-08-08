Rhonda was born Friday, December 24, 1954 to Raymond Price and Mattie Alice (Tinney) Price. She passed from this life on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 in Ardmore, Okla., at the age of 67. Rhonda grew up in Duncan, Okla., during her younger years. Her family would later move to Arkansas...

