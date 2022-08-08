Read full article on original website
Benjamin “Skip” Davis
Benjamin “Skip” Davis, of Cartwright, Okla., passed from this life on Friday, August 5, 2022 at the age of 60. He was born on Monday, March 12, 1962 in Weatherford, Texas to Benjamin Franklin Copeland and Carnella Louise Davis. He graduated from Weatherford High School in 1981 and...
Rhonda Monden
Rhonda was born Friday, December 24, 1954 to Raymond Price and Mattie Alice (Tinney) Price. She passed from this life on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 in Ardmore, Okla., at the age of 67. Rhonda grew up in Duncan, Okla., during her younger years. Her family would later move to Arkansas...
Annie Henson
Annie Lee Henson, of Bennington, Okla., passed from this life on Saturday, July 30, 2022 at the age of 78. She was born on Friday, February 25, 1944 in Bennington to Robert Dee and Mary Lodemi (Stanley) Henson. She spent her life loving and serving the Lord and her community....
Robert Salyer
Robert Preston Salyer, 80, of Cartwright, Okla., passed away peacefully at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, Texas, on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. Robert was born on September 29, 1941 in Henrietta, OK to John Salyer & Priscilla (Brooker) Salyer. He was a graduate of high school graduate. He married Phyllis Hibstenberg....
Billie Swiney
Billie Jean (Jeffery) Swiney was born Sunday, September 24, 1933 in Bridgeport, Texas to Frank Jeffery and Jerrie (Carter) Jeffery. She departed this life on Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Durant, Okla., at the age of 88. Billie grew up and attended schools in Jacksboro, Texas. At the age of...
