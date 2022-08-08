ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CultureMap Houston

Houston's first Nikkei restaurant blends 2 great culinary traditions that taste great together

A new restaurant dedicated to Japanese-Peruvian fusion cuisine opens in Houston this weekend. Pacha Nikkei begins dinner service this Friday, August 12. Located in the Westchase District at 10001 Westheimer Rd., Pacha Nikkei constitutes a full service version of the concept that chef-owner Masaru Fukuda first launched at the short-lived Politan Row food hall in Rice Village.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
Houston, TX
Restaurants
CultureMap Houston

New nightclub hits reset in Midtown with skyline patio views, crystal-clear sound, and clever cocktails

A group of Houston hospitality veterans are bringing a new dance club to Midtown. Reset will open later this summer in a newly constructed building at 606 Denis St. Chef Ben McPherson, the owner of wholesale pasta company BOH Pasta, partnered with physician and entrepreneur Abdulla Kudrath to open Reset. They’re recruited John Stewart, most recently a manager at Bludorn, to serve as general manager; Fernando Guajardo (Jet Lounge) will be the hospitality manager.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

'Headstrong' new restaurant debuts on WashAve with late-night dining, upscale vibe, and a $26 burger

A new restaurant serving upscale comfort food has debuted near Washington Avenue. Rosland's Grill & Bar is now open for lunch, dinner, and late-night dining at 903 Durham Dr. Originally, plans called for Rosland's building at 903 Durham Dr. to be a new location of Otto's Barbecue & Hamburgers, the iconic Houston restaurant best known as a favorite of President George H.W. Bush. Instead, owner Don Cristopher of DKC Companies opted to create a new restaurant that would appeal to area bar goers and the employees who serve them.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bun B
CultureMap Houston

Dazzling immersive art experience draws up sprawling new home in The Heights

A popular Houston immersive exhibition outside of Spring Branch is making a major move to arguably the city’s hottest Inner Loop neighborhood. Lighthouse Immersive, which debuted three buzzy immersive shows: Immersive Van Gogh, Immersive Frida Kahlo, and now Immersive Monet & The Impressionists, at its Founders District location (1314 Brittmoore Rd.), will relocate to The Heights, the company announced.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

2 Houston's vets debut new Italian eatery boasting housemade pastas and more near Galleria

A Dallas-based Italian restaurant will make its Bayou City debut next week. Il Bracco has begun its soft opening and will celebrate its grand opening on Monday, August 15. Located in the Post Oak Plaza shopping center, il Bracco occupies the former California Pizza Kitchen space at 1705-A Post Oak Blvd. It joins Kenny & Ziggy's in the Galleria-area development; in the months to come, the center will add a number of new tenants, including Australian-inspired cafe Bluestone Lane and global chicken chain Nando's Peri-Peri.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Burger#Hamburger#Food Drink#Trill Burgers#Ultimate Burger Spot
CultureMap Houston

Houston's best fall theater showcases Broadway sensations, cutting-edge works, and world premiers

August tends to be a month of winding down for Houston theater and performing arts before big fall openings. While a few companies have begun their 2022-23 seasons with a summer show — like the Alley’s murderously zany Clue and Stages’ nostalgic concert-musical Dream: The Music of the Everly Brothers — the curtain usually doesn’t rise on the next season until September.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CultureMap Houston

Garth Brooks reveals his abs, favorite BBQ, hilarious fitness tips, and more ahead of his NRG Stadium show

Dressed in a sea-gray sweatshirt, jeans, and baseball hat, Garth Brooks looks more ready to chill on a sofa than prep for a massive stadium concert. Minutes before soundcheck for his wildly anticipated NRG Stadium concert on Saturday, August 6, the country icon stops by to chat with media about the Houston show that closes his (once-again) record-breaking tour. (Tickets are still available here.)
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

CultureMap Houston

Houston, TX
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CultureMap Houston is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://houston.culturemap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy