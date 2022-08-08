Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Related
First-ever Houston Theater Week stages BOGO deals for 77 of the season's hottest shows
With the curtain soon rising on Houston’s 2022-2023 performing arts season, many of our favorite arts companies and institutions want to welcome audiences back with the performance deal of the year. Music, theater and dance lovers should mark those calendar for the first Houston Theater Week, which arrives August 22-29.
Houston's first Nikkei restaurant blends 2 great culinary traditions that taste great together
A new restaurant dedicated to Japanese-Peruvian fusion cuisine opens in Houston this weekend. Pacha Nikkei begins dinner service this Friday, August 12. Located in the Westchase District at 10001 Westheimer Rd., Pacha Nikkei constitutes a full service version of the concept that chef-owner Masaru Fukuda first launched at the short-lived Politan Row food hall in Rice Village.
Meet Eculent's mad scientist chef, plus a visit to Greg Gatlin's Southern fried restaurant
On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," chef David Skinner joins CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss Eculent, his ambitious tasting menu restaurant in Kemah. The conversation begins with Skinner explaining how a successful career in the energy industry paved the way for him to open his experimental restaurant.
Longtime leader of Houston's beloved holiday extravaganza closes up shop after 34-year run
The beloved chief of Houston’s unofficial start to the holiday season is closing up shop after more than three decades. Patsy Chapman, CEO of the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market, announced her retirement on Thursday, August 11, marking the end of a 34-year tenure. Chapman will officially depart after this November’s event.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
7 things to know in Houston food right now: Openings, closings, and a spirited dinner with Feges BBQ
Editor’s note: Houston’s restaurant scene moves pretty fast. In order to prevent CultureMap readers from missing anything, let’s stop to look around at all the latest news to know. Openings, closings, and rebrandings. Spring Branch bar and restaurant The Branch has served its last pint. Owner Kyle...
New nightclub hits reset in Midtown with skyline patio views, crystal-clear sound, and clever cocktails
A group of Houston hospitality veterans are bringing a new dance club to Midtown. Reset will open later this summer in a newly constructed building at 606 Denis St. Chef Ben McPherson, the owner of wholesale pasta company BOH Pasta, partnered with physician and entrepreneur Abdulla Kudrath to open Reset. They’re recruited John Stewart, most recently a manager at Bludorn, to serve as general manager; Fernando Guajardo (Jet Lounge) will be the hospitality manager.
'Headstrong' new restaurant debuts on WashAve with late-night dining, upscale vibe, and a $26 burger
A new restaurant serving upscale comfort food has debuted near Washington Avenue. Rosland's Grill & Bar is now open for lunch, dinner, and late-night dining at 903 Durham Dr. Originally, plans called for Rosland's building at 903 Durham Dr. to be a new location of Otto's Barbecue & Hamburgers, the iconic Houston restaurant best known as a favorite of President George H.W. Bush. Instead, owner Don Cristopher of DKC Companies opted to create a new restaurant that would appeal to area bar goers and the employees who serve them.
Masterminds behind River Oaks see-and-be-seen spot bringing family-friendly Tex-Mex to Bellaire
One of Houston's top names in Tex-Mex is bringing a family-friendly restaurant to Bellaire. Palacios Murphy hospitality group will open Mandito's in early 2023 at 5101 Bellaire Blvd. Best known for River Oaks favorite Armandos, Palacios Murphy is owned by Cinda and Armando Palacios. The couple also own Lulu's, an...
RELATED PEOPLE
9 vivid and eye-catching August art events no Houstonian should miss
Though never the busiest of art seasons in Houston, August always give art lovers a time to beat the heat exploring those cool museum and gallery shows they might have missed over the bustling summer. This month brings several shows championing local artists and showcasing what they can accomplish when...
Inspiring celebrity sports power couple hosts can't-miss gala with surprise Houston Astros guests
As an energetic, elegantly casual, sports-themed soiree — call it an “anti-gala” — the annual HelpCureHD Gala is a chance to support a little-known but crucial cause, all with the potential to get up close and personal with Houston Astros star players. The event, hosted by...
Dazzling immersive art experience draws up sprawling new home in The Heights
A popular Houston immersive exhibition outside of Spring Branch is making a major move to arguably the city’s hottest Inner Loop neighborhood. Lighthouse Immersive, which debuted three buzzy immersive shows: Immersive Van Gogh, Immersive Frida Kahlo, and now Immersive Monet & The Impressionists, at its Founders District location (1314 Brittmoore Rd.), will relocate to The Heights, the company announced.
2 Houston's vets debut new Italian eatery boasting housemade pastas and more near Galleria
A Dallas-based Italian restaurant will make its Bayou City debut next week. Il Bracco has begun its soft opening and will celebrate its grand opening on Monday, August 15. Located in the Post Oak Plaza shopping center, il Bracco occupies the former California Pizza Kitchen space at 1705-A Post Oak Blvd. It joins Kenny & Ziggy's in the Galleria-area development; in the months to come, the center will add a number of new tenants, including Australian-inspired cafe Bluestone Lane and global chicken chain Nando's Peri-Peri.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Houston's best fall theater showcases Broadway sensations, cutting-edge works, and world premiers
August tends to be a month of winding down for Houston theater and performing arts before big fall openings. While a few companies have begun their 2022-23 seasons with a summer show — like the Alley’s murderously zany Clue and Stages’ nostalgic concert-musical Dream: The Music of the Everly Brothers — the curtain usually doesn’t rise on the next season until September.
Ken Hoffman broadcasts the list of Houston stars dominating the 2022 Texas Radio Hall of Fame awards
The Texas Radio Hall of Fame is making headlines this week, as it will welcome 20 new members in November. No surprise here: Houston personalities are up and down the dial. Among the inductees with Houston ties, in alphabetical order:. Roula Christie from KRBE’s Roula and Ryan Show and before...
5 Houston hot-pink essentials to rock this summer's viral Barbiecore trend
Photos of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on the set of the new Barbie movie have been breaking the internet this summer. They are rockin' everything we love about the iconic Barbie and Ken duo; from the costumes to the hairstyles — fans can't get enough. While audiences will...
Ken Hoffman reveals the ultimate insider guide to the Little League World Series — and how he fired The Boss
Sure, it’s impressive that the Houston Astros have made four World Series appearances in recent years, but they’re not alone. There’s another baseball team around here that’s also headed to its fourth World Series since 2010. Pearland defeated Oklahoma, 9-4, on Tuesday, August 9 to win...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Garth Brooks reveals his abs, favorite BBQ, hilarious fitness tips, and more ahead of his NRG Stadium show
Dressed in a sea-gray sweatshirt, jeans, and baseball hat, Garth Brooks looks more ready to chill on a sofa than prep for a massive stadium concert. Minutes before soundcheck for his wildly anticipated NRG Stadium concert on Saturday, August 6, the country icon stops by to chat with media about the Houston show that closes his (once-again) record-breaking tour. (Tickets are still available here.)
3 cherished Montrose family restaurants' closure leads week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week. 1. Cherished trio of Montrose Italian family restaurants will soon shutter to make way for new dining district. The historic restaurants will be transformed into a new complex of six food and beverage concepts, the first of which is slated to open by the end of the year.
3 Houston restaurants dish out new charitable promotions for generous diners
Houston Restaurant Weeks may be the most prominent charity dining event taking place during August, but it isn't the only one. Three Houston restaurants have used the charitable feelings created by HRW to launch their own events that support equally worthy causes. Kenny & Ziggy's chef-owner Ziggy Gruber has recruited...
Community-minded California restaurant stands up in The Woodlands with burgers, craft beer, and more
A Los Angeles-based restaurant devoted to classic American food will make its Texas debut in The Woodlands next week. The Stand will begin its soft opening Wednesday, August 10 in the Hughes Landing development (2000 Hughes Landing Blvd, Suite F-700). Described as “American classics redefined,” The Stand serves a range...
CultureMap Houston
Houston, TX
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Houston is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://houston.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0