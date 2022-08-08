I cant believe how these two characters have got so short memories. It was only last year that Zeedan burned down Speed Daal nearly killing Trampie in the process and then we saw Yasmeen finding out and kicked him and Alya out the house before eventually forgiving them. So i dont get why those two want to see justice or not even prepared for anyone to tell their version of the story. There are so judgemental and so high and mighty thinking they are better than everyone else.

