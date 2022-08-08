Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
Evacuate! New Order Issued on August 12 at 5 p.m.
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. 𝘜𝘱𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘥 8/12/2022 𝘢𝘵 5 𝘗𝘔. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗥𝗗𝗘𝗥 issued for zone HUM-E063-B, south of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should evacuate now. There is no immediate threat to Willow Creek proper.
kymkemp.com
Evacuate! Humboldt County Issues New Orders and Warnings August 11
HUM-E032-B NORTH OF Forest Route 7n02. 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗘𝗩𝗔𝗖𝗨𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚 issued for zone HUM-E032-A, northeast of Willow Creek. Residents in this zone should prepare for potential evacuations, including personal supplies, overnight accommodations, and livestock considerations. Be ready to go at a moment’s notice.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Community Members Clean Up Target
You know how the clothing sections at the Eureka Target have been a big, hot mess lately? Since Target is currently short-staffed, some local folks decided to take it upon themselves to tidy up the clothing tables and racks, and help make the Target shopping experience a little more enjoyable for their community.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Last Week is Humboldt County’s news podcast: Bigfoot-area fires | Embattled reelection? | Logging arson | Hospital protests | Wind economy | More
Lightning-caused fires near Willow Creek have been a challenge to contain, embattled Arcata City Council member Brett Watson noted he’ll seek reelection, loggers and protesters pointed fingers at each other over an arson fire, protests continue over conditions at local Providence hospitals, new state goals are likely to positively impact local offshore wind energy, additional college-level sports entertainment options emerge as ‘Crabs season closes, the Eureka Street Art Festival once again rained beauty on local structures, monkeypox made it to Humboldt County, Cal Poly Humboldt researchers believe new fiber optic lines could help us better detect future earthquakes, the City Manager in Brookings is on leave after being accused of theft from a business, moving some old concrete thing somehow made the news, local event picks, and more.
kymkemp.com
Law Enforcement Seeking Looters in Willow Creek
Law enforcement are seeking two alleged looters in Willow Creek after the two men reportedly burglarized a property before 7 p.m. on Friday, August 12 in an area of Trinity County evacuated because of the Six Rivers Lightning Complex. Officers unleashed a K-9 at one point in the northeastern part...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 10:05 p.m.] Camper on Fire Near Ruth Lake
About 7:45 p.m., a camper in the 13,100 block of Mad River Road in Trinity County caught fire, according to the scanner. This is about a mile south of the Ruth Lake campground. Firefighters reached the area quickly and reported that there was no spread to the surrounding vegetation as...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Due to a large presence of fire personnel and machinery working to build containment lines for the Ammon Fire, residents are asked to limit travel on Titlow Hill Road / Route 1 in zones HUM-E052 and HUM-E062 to essential traffic only. (3/3)
kymkemp.com
Harris Street Closed to Protect First Responders
Humboldt County Roads, following a request from CAL FIRE, has closed Harris Street in Eureka between Hubbard Lane and Viale Avenue. This closure is to facilitate the safety of first responders and support staff assigned to the CAL FIRE incident base camp operating out of Redwood Acres Fairground. This section of Harris Street is restricted to emergency response vehicles and civilian personnel working under contract and assigned by CAL FIRE to the Six Rivers Lightning Complex.
North Coast Journal
UPDATE: New Evacuation Zone, Hazardous to Unhealthy Air Near Six Rivers Complex as Fire Continues to Grow
The Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services has announced a new Evacuation Order due to the Six Rivers Lightning Complex fire in the HUM-E063-B zone south of Willow Creek but states there is “no immediate threat to Willow Creek proper.”. The OES also announced that zone HUM-E057 has been...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Dangerous Levels of Cyanobacteria Identified in Big Lagoon
Press release from the Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services:. Local Public and Environmental Health officials are warning recreational users of all bodies of fresh water to avoid contact with cyanobacteria (also known as blue-green algae) after samples from Big Lagoon tested high for toxins earlier this week.
kymkemp.com
A Duplex is on Fire on 2nd Street Near Old Town in Eureka
A structure fire producing heavy black smoke has been reported at a duplex on 2nd Street between I & J streets in Eureka. Fire personnel are on scene and reporting that this an attached structure is in fact on fire. At this time, it is unknown if the tenant(s) are...
kymkemp.com
Good News from HCOES
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. Due to positive developments in fire behavior and the hard work of firefighters from Humboldt County and beyond, the Evacuation Order for zone HUM-E057 has been downgraded to an Evacuation Warning (this zone includes southern Patterson Road and the Bigfoot Subdivision).
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Search and Rescue Announce the Certification of Ivy and Milo
The Humboldt County Search and Rescue announced via their Facebook page that after two years, Ivy and Milo are now a Mission Ready Area Team with the California Rescue Dog Association. Thank you for your hard work and dedication.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Redwood Acres Fairgrounds to be repurposed as Emergency Fire Camp
Vegetation fire on the side of the highway north of Fortuna. Dispatch reports, via scanner, that the fire is currently 30x30 feet and involves a semi truck. Loleta Fire also responding. There’s a CHP dispatch record of the incident here. (UPDATE: North Coast News is on the scene. The fire appears to be vanquished.)
kymkemp.com
Take a Tour with Friends of the Arcata Marsh on August 20
This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, August 20. Meet leader Paul Johnson at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on plants, ecology, and/or often unnoticed things at the Marsh. Masks are recommended but not required inside the building, regardless of COVID vaccination status. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
kymkemp.com
42-Ton Broadway Dolos Moving to Madaket Plaza
At its July 19, 2022 meeting, the Eureka City Council approved the demolition of the 42 ton Broadway dolos, should a cost-effective solution to move the dolos not be identified. The City of Eureka sold the property on which the dolos is located and the new owners need the dolos removed as soon as possible to begin construction of a new hotel. Local residents voiced their concerns, and encouraged the City to work with local businesses and contractors to find a solution to move it to a new home. Leroy Zerlang, chair of the Humboldt Harbor Safety Committee, met with City staff and businesses to identify a way to safely move the dolos to Madaket Plaza.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Thursday’s Duplex Fire in Old Town Eureka Was Caused by Arson, Investigation Finds
PREVIOUSLY: (VIDEO) Fire in Duplex on Old Town’s Second Street Prompting Large Response. On 8/11/2022 at 1:44 P.M. Humboldt Bay Fire was dispatched to a reported structure fire on the 800 Block of Second Street in Eureka. Three engines, a ladder truck, and Battalion Chief responded to the incident. The first arriving Humboldt Bay Fire unit found heavy fire coming from the rear porch area of a duplex apartment building.
kymkemp.com
An Ambulance is Responding to the Site of a Two-Vehicle Collision on E Street in Eureka
According to scanner traffic, a two-vehicle collision occurred around 11:15 a.m. on August 11th. Fire personnel and City Ambulance have been requested to the cross of Grotto and E streets in Eureka. The driver of one of the vehicles is reported to possibly be unresponsive. The vehicles may be blocking...
lostcoastoutpost.com
FIRE UPDATE: Willow Creek Fires Mostly Held Overnight, Incident Commanders Say; Firefighters Will Continue to ‘Aggressively’ Bring Battle to the Blazes
Press release from the Six Rivers National Forest:. Six Rivers National Forest Crews working the fires last night were able to hold a majority of the work accomplished by the day shift. High overnight humidity helped slow any progress. The incident will enter into unified command with Cal Fire at 7:00 am today. Additionally, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, California Highway Patrol and CalFire are also in unified command with the Forest Service.
kymkemp.com
Major Roadwork Scheduled on Area Roads from August 12th – 18th
(14.9/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect. Motorists should anticipate 25-minute delays at all hours. LC#C101FA and C101OC. U.S. 199 (1.2/1.6) – Construction work near Kings Valley Road will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect from...
