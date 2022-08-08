FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt junior Hudson Clark and the Razorbacks will put on full pads for the first time today as they continue to prepare for the 2022 season. Clark, 6-2, 183, was originally a preferred walk-on from Highland Park (Texas), but earned a scholarship for his three-interception performance against Ole Miss in 2020. In 2021, Clark played in 12 games with four starts. He had 22 tackles, one for loss and a pass breakup. Clark is one of four cornerbacks Dominique Bowman said Monday was competing for a starting spot. Clark just wants to help the Razorbacks anyway he can.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO