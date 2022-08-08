Read full article on original website
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel MavenRogers, AR
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & MuseumChristina HowardBentonville, AR
Walmart Opens Second Health Store In ArkansasBryan DijkhuizenArkansas State
hogville.net
Razorbacks Recruiting: 2023 5-star Arkansas target Baye Fall’s all star game performance; plus UA visit updates
LITTLE ROCK — While the Arkansas Razorbacks are busy competing in Europe this weekend, you can bet the Hogs coaching staff is keeping tabs on 2023 priority 5-star recruiting target Baye Fall, who also had a game this weekend. Fall (6-10 forward / center, Accelerated Schools in Denver, Colo.,...
hogville.net
Scherer Likes Group of Linebackers
FAYETTEVILLE — Gone are Grant Morgan and Hayden Henry, but Michael Scherer is still impressed with the linebacker room including Bumper Pool and Alabama transfer Drew Sanders. Pool bypassed the 2022 NFL Draft to return for his senior season with the Hogs while Sanders chose the Razorbacks over Oklahoma...
Kait 8
Arkansas men’s basketball wins game 2 of European Tour
Arkansas was down early before out-scoring Catalan Elite 29-19 in the second quarter en route to a 99-86 victory Thursday in game two of the Razorbacks’ Foreign Tour. Arkansas was led by Kamani Johnson’s double-double (10 points and 12 rebounds) while Nick Smith Jr., and Davonte Davis each scored a game-high 17 points. Overall, seven Razorbacks scored in double figures including Trevon Brazile (14 pts), Ricky Council IV (13 pts), Jordan Walsh (12 pts) and Barry Dunning Jr. (10 pts). Council and Walsh grabbed seven rebounds each.
hogville.net
Arkansas Thursday Practice Tidbits and Notes, 8-11-2022
Arkansas’ sixth practice of its 2022 preseason camp on Thursday was its first one in pads and also occurred after it first day off from camp. Here are some tidbits from the first five periods that were opened to the media and from Razorback head coach Sam Pittman’ press conference after the workout.
Hogs’ Warren Thompson Part of Keeping Malik Hornsby at QB
Development of group that's been big question good enough to avoid making move.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman details what it means for Arkansas to have 'quiet confidence'
Sam Pittman was asked about a type of confidence spreading through the Arkansas program, and he admitted on Thursday that he notices it, and explained what it means to him. The Arkansas coach has shepherded the Razorbacks through a noteworthy turnaround where they went 9-4 last season, which followed a 3-7 mark after Arkansas struggled with back-to-back 2-win seasons.
hogville.net
Hudson Clark in Mix to Start at Cornerback
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt junior Hudson Clark and the Razorbacks will put on full pads for the first time today as they continue to prepare for the 2022 season. Clark, 6-2, 183, was originally a preferred walk-on from Highland Park (Texas), but earned a scholarship for his three-interception performance against Ole Miss in 2020. In 2021, Clark played in 12 games with four starts. He had 22 tackles, one for loss and a pass breakup. Clark is one of four cornerbacks Dominique Bowman said Monday was competing for a starting spot. Clark just wants to help the Razorbacks anyway he can.
hogville.net
Sam Pittman Pleased With Progress of Wide Receivers
FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman and everyone else had questions about wide receiver when fall practice started, but due to the emergence of two players not here in the spring plus one who was showing vast potential the position is considered a strength now. Pittman knew Jadon Haselwood, Ketron Jackson...
hogville.net
Trio of freshmen wide receivers impressing so far
Https://www.nwahomepage.com/sports/pig-trail-nation/kenny-guiton-impressed-with-3-freshmen-wrs/. Quote from: Otis Kirk on August 10, 2022, 04:59:48 pmhttps://www.nwahomepage.com/sports/pig-trail-nation/kenny-guiton-impressed-with-3-freshmen-wrs/. Very enjoyable article, Otis. The Coach Guiton interview was awesome for an old Razorback fan, so you kind of made my day. He spent all the money he ever had on women and Harleys. The rest--the rest he just...
bigcountryhomepage.com
KTAB Meteorologist Zach Gilday says goodbye to the Big Country & hello to Northwest Arkansas
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – After three-and-a-half years in the Big Country, Meteorologist Zach Gilday is joining KTAB’s Nexstar sister station at KNWA in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Gilday joined the KTAB Morning team in 2019 after graduating college. During his time in the Key City, he’s covered one of the...
thv11.com
Finding 'Bargains Galore' in Arkansas
Thursday was the first day of Bargains Galore on Highway 64. Where you can shop hundreds of bargains for miles, all the way from Fort Smith to Beebe, Arkansas.
5newsonline.com
Hogs take down Catalan Elite in Barcelona
BARCELONA, Spain — On Thursday the Arkansas basketball team's Europe trip moved to Barcelona where the Hogs knocked off Catalan Elite, 99-86. Next stop on the trip is Italy where the Hogs will be back in action at 12:30 Central time on Saturday.
Arkansas teen advances to Ninja Warrior Finals
Arkansas 17-year-old Owen Dyer will move on to the national finals for the reality competition, American Ninja Warrior. In the August 8th semi-finals episode that Dyer appeared in, the teen was one of six competitors to successfully reach a buzzer at the end of an obstacle course, out of over 50 who tried.
160 miles of yard sales taking place along Arkansas Highway 64
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The 23rd Bargains Galore on 64 is taking place this week along Arkansas Highway 64. From Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 160 miles of yard sales, antiques and collectibles will be along Highway 64. The sales will take place in Fort Smith past Conway and on to Beebe.
ucanews.live
Post receives Arkansas Teacher of Year award
Susanna Post graduated from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville with a degree in math and computer science, but after working for a few years in the oil and gas industry, she decided to go back to school at UCA to receive her teacher licensure. Post said she always considered...
talkbusiness.net
2 Arkansas airports to use grant money for nonstop daily flights
Two of the largest commercial airports in Arkansas received a combined $1.35 million to support nonstop flights from Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith. Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) in Highfill plans to use a $500,000 federal grant to restore nonstop service to San Francisco, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 10) news release.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fayetteville Roots Fest to bring top chefs to town once again for annual event
One of the most delicious weekends of the year is coming up in Fayetteville. Of course, we’re talking about Fayetteville Roots Festival weekend, set for Aug. 25-27 in downtown Fayetteville. The event is a music festival primarily, but food has always been central to the event as well, and...
KHBS
Fort Smith police investigate deadly crash
FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person has died following a crash Fort Smith police PIO Aric Mitchell confirmed Friday evening. The two-vehicle crash happened earlier in the day before noon in the area of North 32nd Street and Kelley Highway between a tractor-trailer truck and vehicle. Mitchell said investigators...
Arkansas State Police investigating body found along highway as homicide
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Arkansas — Investigators with Franklin County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on the side of Highway 186 by passersby Wednesday morning. On Aug. 10 at around 6:30 a.m., deputies reported to the area where passersby traveling on Highway 186 south of Interstate 40 found the body of a female.
