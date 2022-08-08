ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

hogville.net

Scherer Likes Group of Linebackers

FAYETTEVILLE — Gone are Grant Morgan and Hayden Henry, but Michael Scherer is still impressed with the linebacker room including Bumper Pool and Alabama transfer Drew Sanders. Pool bypassed the 2022 NFL Draft to return for his senior season with the Hogs while Sanders chose the Razorbacks over Oklahoma...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas men’s basketball wins game 2 of European Tour

Arkansas was down early before out-scoring Catalan Elite 29-19 in the second quarter en route to a 99-86 victory Thursday in game two of the Razorbacks’ Foreign Tour. Arkansas was led by Kamani Johnson’s double-double (10 points and 12 rebounds) while Nick Smith Jr., and Davonte Davis each scored a game-high 17 points. Overall, seven Razorbacks scored in double figures including Trevon Brazile (14 pts), Ricky Council IV (13 pts), Jordan Walsh (12 pts) and Barry Dunning Jr. (10 pts). Council and Walsh grabbed seven rebounds each.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Arkansas Thursday Practice Tidbits and Notes, 8-11-2022

Arkansas’ sixth practice of its 2022 preseason camp on Thursday was its first one in pads and also occurred after it first day off from camp. Here are some tidbits from the first five periods that were opened to the media and from Razorback head coach Sam Pittman’ press conference after the workout.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Sam Pittman details what it means for Arkansas to have 'quiet confidence'

Sam Pittman was asked about a type of confidence spreading through the Arkansas program, and he admitted on Thursday that he notices it, and explained what it means to him. The Arkansas coach has shepherded the Razorbacks through a noteworthy turnaround where they went 9-4 last season, which followed a 3-7 mark after Arkansas struggled with back-to-back 2-win seasons.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Hudson Clark in Mix to Start at Cornerback

FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt junior Hudson Clark and the Razorbacks will put on full pads for the first time today as they continue to prepare for the 2022 season. Clark, 6-2, 183, was originally a preferred walk-on from Highland Park (Texas), but earned a scholarship for his three-interception performance against Ole Miss in 2020. In 2021, Clark played in 12 games with four starts. He had 22 tackles, one for loss and a pass breakup. Clark is one of four cornerbacks Dominique Bowman said Monday was competing for a starting spot. Clark just wants to help the Razorbacks anyway he can.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Sam Pittman Pleased With Progress of Wide Receivers

FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman and everyone else had questions about wide receiver when fall practice started, but due to the emergence of two players not here in the spring plus one who was showing vast potential the position is considered a strength now. Pittman knew Jadon Haselwood, Ketron Jackson...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
hogville.net

Trio of freshmen wide receivers impressing so far

Https://www.nwahomepage.com/sports/pig-trail-nation/kenny-guiton-impressed-with-3-freshmen-wrs/. Quote from: Otis Kirk on August 10, 2022, 04:59:48 pmhttps://www.nwahomepage.com/sports/pig-trail-nation/kenny-guiton-impressed-with-3-freshmen-wrs/. Very enjoyable article, Otis. The Coach Guiton interview was awesome for an old Razorback fan, so you kind of made my day. He spent all the money he ever had on women and Harleys. The rest--the rest he just...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
thv11.com

Finding 'Bargains Galore' in Arkansas

Thursday was the first day of Bargains Galore on Highway 64. Where you can shop hundreds of bargains for miles, all the way from Fort Smith to Beebe, Arkansas.
BEEBE, AR
5newsonline.com

Hogs take down Catalan Elite in Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain — On Thursday the Arkansas basketball team's Europe trip moved to Barcelona where the Hogs knocked off Catalan Elite, 99-86. Next stop on the trip is Italy where the Hogs will be back in action at 12:30 Central time on Saturday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
ucanews.live

Post receives Arkansas Teacher of Year award

Susanna Post graduated from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville with a degree in math and computer science, but after working for a few years in the oil and gas industry, she decided to go back to school at UCA to receive her teacher licensure. Post said she always considered...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

2 Arkansas airports to use grant money for nonstop daily flights

Two of the largest commercial airports in Arkansas received a combined $1.35 million to support nonstop flights from Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith. Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) in Highfill plans to use a $500,000 federal grant to restore nonstop service to San Francisco, according to a Wednesday (Aug. 10) news release.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Fort Smith police investigate deadly crash

FORT SMITH, Ark. — One person has died following a crash Fort Smith police PIO Aric Mitchell confirmed Friday evening. The two-vehicle crash happened earlier in the day before noon in the area of North 32nd Street and Kelley Highway between a tractor-trailer truck and vehicle. Mitchell said investigators...

