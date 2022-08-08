Read full article on original website
Related
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Restorative Justice Project volunteer information
We hope you’ll join us! Informational sessions are open to anyone interested in learning more about the many ways to volunteer with the Restorative Justice Project - Maine. Whether you’d consider joining a local steering team to guide the growth of restorative practices; facilitating, mentoring or serving as a surrogate or community member in the Harm Repair Program; working on advocacy and policy projects or participating in an Open Table process to welcome someone returning to community post-incarceration… there’s a place for you! You are needed!
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Aug. 11 update: Midcoast adds 30 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Roaring 20’s Lawn Party August 20 on the Damariscotta River
Help us Celebrate THE LINCOLN HOME’s 95th BIRTHDAY Saturday evening, August 20, from 6-10:30pm! Step back in time when you enter the ”Speak Easy” Tent, complete with a dance floor for stepping out to The Boneheads. From 6-7:30pm, our Lincoln Home culinary team will offer locally sourced food stations from Lincoln County. The seafood menu includes oysters on the half shell, Maryland spiced wild shrimp cocktail, smoked salmon on locally grown cucumbers, and smoked fresh bluefish paté. A charcuterie board with Artisan Maine and Vermont cheeses, locally cured Italian meats, house spiced nuts, pickled and fermented vegetables, and fresh baguettes will be accompanied with farm fresh crudité and house made dips. From 7-8:30pm, a variety of locally made cupcakes, chocolate dipped strawberries and pineapples, and a special family Baklava recipe from our new Culinary Director, Jamie Baribeau, will be served. Signature drinks from the Twenties, “The Bees Knees”, “Mojito,” along with standard cocktails, beer and wine will be offered for purchase. The evening will be capped with a special champagne toast, clebrating 95 years of serving Lincoln County.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Boothbay Harbor Tuna Challenge returns with $30K first prize cash payout
After a four-decade hiatus, the Boothbay Harbor Tuna Challenge returns next month with a big, big cash prize. On Sept. 3, up to 60 contestants paying a $750 entry fee will convene at Carousel Marina for a captains’ meeting on the Sept. 4-8 event. Whoever lands the heaviest tuna...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Register now for Sept. 9 conservation bus tour of Knox and Waldo counties
We are excited to bring back our Conservation Bus Tour traveling through Knox County and expanding into Waldo County. This year we are partnering with Waldo Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) to highlight five residential properties and a public park that earned certification through our Conservation Landscape Certification Program. This program was created by Aleta McKeage of Waldo SWCD, and Rebecca Jacobs of Knox-Lincoln SWCD expanded the program into Knox & Lincoln counties. Featured on our September 9th bus tour, you will see beautiful landscapes enhanced with native plants, meadowscapes, perennial gardens, pollinator gardens and wildlife habitat features. The luxury air-conditioned motor coach ride will be narrated, snacks served, and we will have lunch at The Hoot, a gourmet farm-to-table restaurant in Northport.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Thomas J. Thibeault
Thomas Joseph Thibeault, 56, of Topsham died Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at his residence. He was born in Bath on June 12, 1966, a son of Irenee J. and Bonnie M. (Gudroe) Thibeault Jr. Tom was a graduate of Mt. Ararat High School, class of 1984. He attended Southern Maine...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Midcoast Conservancy to hold ‘State of Damariscotta Lake’ event
Anyone interested in learning more about the health of Damariscotta Lake and what Midcoast Conservancy is doing to protect it is invited to join Damariscotta Lake Watershed Manager Patricia Nease and other Midcoast Conservancy staff for the first ever “State of Damariscotta Lake” event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Aug. 23 at Wavus Camp in Jefferson.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Wiscasset Senior Center
The next public supper will be Wednesday, Sept. 7. It will be the annual Lobster Bake. No more information is available at this time. Cost to be determined. Cribbage results for Tuesday, Aug. 9, with 25 players, were first place, Joan Grondin, 841; second, Nancy Schilke, 827; third, Nancy Perry, 826; high hand (21) Nancy Schilke; and low score, Blanche Johnson, 736.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Texans find fun at Wiscasset Art Walk
If serendipity is a happy accident, an unexpected but delightful adventure, then young visitors to July’s Wiscasset Art Walk had many serendipitous moments!. Jim Doble from Union and Rick Burns of Wiscasset were hand-making percussion instruments under tents on the sidewalk. Steve Almasi, a percussion player, was setting up his cajón, a Peruvian box drum, nearby. At that moment, a group of boys in brightly colored tie-dyed t-shirts came sauntering by, clearly watchful for something energetic to do. Almasi invited the boys to play the cajón and, after his 20-second demo, the boys stepped up, one by one, to give it a try. Bystanders were awed by these zestful kids as they encouraged and applauded one another’s musical daring.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
School committee hears about LCSO’s rapid response training program
Lieutenant Brendan Kane of Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office provided a brief explanation of the ALERRT (Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training) program that LCSO has been trained on to the Wiscasset School Committee Aug. 9. “It is the model we use for teaching response to any type of violence...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
What’s the Buzz? Kinky Boots Celebrates BEING YOU Triumphantly at MSMT
Sometimes to defend your very soul you have to be savage, not average. This is the just kind of savage grace exhibited in Kinky Boots. It is the “in your face, I’m here and I’m staying just as I am” courage that no one should have to wear to live on the earth- but many, many do.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
LIVE MUSIC AT 727 OCEAN SUNSET BAR- Thursday (& some Sundays) 6-8PM
Come join us for live music at the 727 Ocean Sunset Bar this summer! On Thursdays (& some Sundays) from 6-8PM. A mix of local artists will be performing to bring you the best experience possible with one of the best views in East Boothbay on the water. June 16th...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wiscassetnewspaper.com
LIVE MUSIC- 727 Ocean Sunset Bar- Charlie Barrale- THURSDAY 6-8
Come join us for live music at the 727 Ocean Sunset Bar this summer! On Thursdays from 6-8PM. A mix of local artists will be performing to bring you the best experience possible with one of the best views in East Boothbay on the water.
Comments / 0