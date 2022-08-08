Read full article on original website
Related
Genshin Impact Yoimiya Build Guide
Which talents, artifacts, weapons, and team compositions are best to build Yoimiya in Genshin Impact.
Weird Apex Bug is Giving Legends the Wrong Abilities
Clips have surfaced of a new Apex Legend bug where Legends have been stuck with the wrong abilites. Yesterday, Apex Legends launched its latest Season, Hunted. As with most season launches, new content has been rolled out including brand new Legend Vantage. While a season launch should be a cause for celebration, a strange new bug has been leaving players feeling confused.
Cyber Halo Janna Prestige Edition Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
Cyber Halo Janna Prestige Edition was revealed alongside four other skins coming soon to League of Legends. Steel Valkyrie might appear to some as a brand new skin line in League of Legends, but there are already five skins in the game that fall into the same lore line. In fact, the most recent release in the line was Renata Glasc's release skin, Admiral Glasc. The skin line has some features akin to PROJECT and Pulsefire.
Hordes of Resident Evil Games on Sale for Limited Time
A new charity sale is offering up a bundle of Resident Evil games for almost a tenth of the price. Here's what you need to know.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is Tower of Fantasy on Xbox?
Want to play Tower of Fantasy on Xbox? Unfortunately, there's no indication of an Xbox release on the horizon.
Armored Titan Nasus Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
Armored Titan Nasus was announced ahead of League of Legends Patch 12.15 alongside new skins for Janna, Camille and Lucian. Armored Titan Nasus, as well as the other newly announced skins, draw comparisons to other futuristic skin lines in the game such as PROJECT and Pulsefire. Though, Steel Valkyrie stands alone in the game's universe as its own lore line featuring other skins like Admiral Glasc, Aether Wing Kayle, Gun Goddess Miss Fortune and more.
NICKMERCS Claims That Despite Nerf, Valkyrie is Still a Part of the Meta
Season 14 of Apex Legends was released Tuesday and along with it came some must-needed adjustments. These changes may not have completely changed the current meta, but instead added balance. It was no question that Valkyrie was one of the most commonly picked legends in the game. Almost every squad...
Ada Wong Perks Revealed in Dead by Daylight 6.2.0 PTB
Here are the Ada Wong Perks that were revealed in Dead by Daylight 6.2.0 PTB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vampire Survivors Patch 0.10.0 Explained
Vampire Survivors has now received its 0.10.0 patch
Gotham Knights Red Hood Character Trailer Revealed
Gotham Knights Red Hoot character revealed in Twitter Character Trailer.
Apex Legends Season 14 Origin Verifying Game Files Loop: How to Fix
The Apex Legends: Hunted patch just dropped and, unfortunately, it appears the Origin launcher seems to be causing issues for those on PC trying to update their games. Within moments of its release, Respawn Entertainment did tweet that it was investigating the issue, and soon followed it up by mentioning that it was starting to be resolved.
Fortnite Dragon Ball Crossover Confirmed, Launch Date Revealed
The rumors were true. Fortnite's Dragon Ball Z crossover has finally been confirmed. Here's what we know. For the past few months, leakers have been sharing hints and clues to a potential Dragon Ball collaboration with Fortnite. Now, Epic Games has finally teased the crossover, posting an image of the wish-granting dragon Shenron with the caption, "Speak. Name your wish…8.16.2022."
When Do Tower of Fantasy Servers Open?
The date and time for when Tower of Fantasy servers go live globally.
How to Delete a Character in Tower of Fantasy
Here's a breakdown of how to delete your character in Tower of Fantasy.
How to Unlock Big Trouser in Vampire Survivors
Vampire Survivors players might be wondering how to unlock Big Trouser
New World Update 1.6.2 Explained
New World Updates were posted on August 9 which focus on the new introduction to expeditions and notable fixes for the world experience. The New World Update 1.6.2 will begin at 11 p.m. PST on August 9.
Is Cult of the Lamb on Switch?
Adorable, yet disturbing, roguelike Cult of the Lamb has finally launched — but is it on Nintendo Switch?
Eiffel review – the French engineer’s story as corset-twanging romance
It’s a persistent area of movie myopia – the idea that science or maths or, in this case, engineering is, on its own, not sexy enough to carry a film. Thus portraits of some of the great minds of the 19th century – Mary Anning in Ammonite, and now engineer Gustave Eiffel – are retrofitted with a doomed romance. The way this conventionally handsome period picture tells it, a chance encounter between Eiffel (a tousled Romain Duris) and the long-lost love of his life, Adrienne (Emma Mackey), inspired the tower itself. Adrienne’s challenge to “be audacious” is the catalyst that prompts Eiffel to abandon his pitch for an egalitarian but unglamorous Métro system as his contribution to the 1889 world’s fair, and to dream big instead. Her initial – A – crafted from 7,300 tonnes of wrought iron, is permanently stamped on the Paris cityscape.
Valorant 'Reaver, EP 5' Bundle: Skins, Prices, Release Date
Here's a breakdown of the second Reaver set coming soon to Valorant in Episode 5 Act 1.
Will Cult of the Lamb Have DLC?
Cult of the Lamb might be fresh off the altar, but some players will be wondering if there are any plans for DLC.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0