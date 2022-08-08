Read full article on original website
Tyler Perry on Actors Who Turned Down His Highly Anticipated New Film: 'Too Bad, So Sad for Them'
Tyler Perry's upcoming film was 25 years in the making, but he says, right on time. "I'm beyond excited about it," Perry says on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast about A Jazzman's Blues, his highly anticipated coming-of-age drama set in the 1940s, due on Netflix Sept. 23. "It's something very, very different for me. And, so far the reception of it has been incredible."
‘Batgirl’ star Leslie Grace speaks out for first time after $100M movie killed by Warner Bros.
After Warner Bros.’ shocking announcement of the DC Comics film "Batgirl" being canceled, actress Leslie Grace — who was slated to play Barbara Gordon/Batgirl — is speaking out for the first time. The "In the Heights" star took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a series of...
Willow Smith Speaks on Oscar Slap for First Time, Says It Rocked Her ‘Internal Demons’
Willow Smith finally spoke on her father’s infamous Oscar’s slap in March, in a Friday interview with Billboard. The 21-year-old rock star revealed that the slap itself didn’t elicit so much reaction from her as much as the aftermath of the scandal, compelling her to do inner work and face her own flaws. She shared with the outlet that the awards ceremony slap “didn’t rock me as much as my own internal demons.”
digitalspy.com
Idris Elba lands next lead movie role in Netflix thriller
The Suicide Squad star Idris Elba has found his next lead movie role in the form of Bang!, an upcoming thriller from Bullet Train director David Leitch. Based on the comic series of the same name by Matt Kindt and Wilfredo Torres, Bang! follows the world's most famous spy, who is tasked with assassinating the author of a series of novels created by a terrorist cult who want to use the books to start the apocalypse.
Jamie Foxx expresses his excitement about bringing Cameron Diaz back to the screen in the upcoming Netflix feature Back In Action
Jamie Foxx spoke about encouraging Cameron Diaz to return to the screen during an interview with Entertainment Tonight this week. During the sit-down, the 54-year-old performer expressed his excitement about being able to work with his 49-year-old costar, and he revealed how he convinced her to take up acting again.
thebrag.com
Beyoncé shows she’s a timeless baddie in new art for ‘Renaissance’
New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance album and the musician is looking pensive and powerful in it. New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming album Renaissance, featuring the musician in various poses. The photoshoot seems to serve as promotion for the album as well as being art in itself.
Singer Jilly Anais discusses her new project, ‘Copy & Paste’
Jilly Anais is an LA-based singer who recently dropped her debut project, Copy & Paste. Anais has opened for 2 Chainz and built a loyal following on YouTube. Her songs are catchy, fun, and definitely something listeners will enjoy. Tell us about your struggles in the industry. Did you ever...
Tyler Perry Has A Few Words For Actors Who Turned Down His Upcoming Forbidden Love Drama: ‘Too Bad, So Sad For Them’
First look at Tyler Perry's Netflix Drama 'A Jazzman's Blues' starring Joshua Boone, Amirah Vann, Solea Pfeiffer, Austin Scott, and more
Patti LaBelle Spills The Tea On Aretha Franklin, Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion During ‘Drink Champs’
Music icon Patti LaBelle spilled the tea about several singers during her appearance on Drink Champs on July 30. LaBelle shared stories about her relationship with the late Aretha Franklin. She also gave her opinion about singers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. LaBelle was asked by the Drink Champs...
A woman who visited Ezra Miller's Airbnb in Iceland said everyone there seemed 'hypnotized'
In an investigation into the actor's behavior, sources told Insider there were rumors in Iceland that Miller was running a cult out of their Airbnb.
Instagram Model Connected to Nick Cannon, Chris Brown Says She’s Has AIDS for 8-10 Years
On Monday, 27-year-old Instagram model Gena Tew revealed on social media her experience navigating her AIDS diagnosis. She has received an outpour of love since the announcement. The model has been linked to celebrities like Nick Cannon, Dave East, and Chris Brown, however refuses to expose those she’s been with...
hypebeast.com
Post Malone Is Offering $100,000 USD to Someone Who Can Beat Him in 'Magic: The Gathering'
Post Malone is ready to shell out a $100,000 USD cash reward to anybody who can beat him in a one-on-one match of Magic: The Gathering. The gaming enthusiast, who previously announced a partnership with Magic: The Gathering, is set to select one lucky player via a Whatnot livestream on August 4 and is open to everyone; if the player chosen is not familiar with the game, Whatnot will enlist the help of expert Reid Duke to train the player for the match against Posty. The match will take place on August 11, with viewers all over the world able to tune into the live play-by-play narrated by Josh and Jimmy of The Command Zone on the Whatnot app.
ComicBook
Mickey Rooney Jr., Mouseketeer and Actor, Dies at 77
Mickey Rooney, Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood icon Mickey Rooney, has passed away. He was 77 years old. During his career, Mickey, Jr. was an original Mouseketeer on the Mickey Mouse Club (although that gig didn't last long). He was also an actor and a member of Willie Nelson's band. The announcement came from Paul Petersen, a former child actor and founder of A Minor Consideration, an advocacy group that helps former child stars.
Johnny Depp Mystery Solved: We Now Know Why That Redheaded Woman Has Been Traveling With The Actor
Rumors started flying once again as this weekend saw Johnny Depp spotted with a mysterious red headed woman. Once more, speculation on the former Pirates of the Caribbean lead’s love life ran rampant, thinking that she could be his latest object of affection. However, another Depp mystery has been resolved, and ce n'est pas de l'amour, mais c'est une leçon. Or, in English, “it’s not love, it’s a lesson.”
David Spade says Kate Middleton should have ‘slapped’ Prince Louis to distract from Chris Rock
US Comedian David Spade has said Kate Middleton should have “slapped” Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee to “distract” from Chris Rock being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.Louis was seen misbehaving at the Jubilee celebrations in June, covering his ears and screaming, pulling faces, and telling his mother the Duchess of Cambridge to shush.During last week’s episode of boxer Mike Tyson’s podcast, “Hotboxin with Mike Tyson”, Spade said that Louis should have received a slap.“Her kid, who’s like 3, is being kind of a d***, you know, making faces and telling her to shut up and everything,”...
realitytitbit.com
Kylie Jenner engagement rumors fly as star flaunts ring and steps out in white
Kylie Jenner is at the centre of engagement rumors once more after the reality star uploaded a TikTok of herself wearing a giant rock on THAT finger. A new day, a new Kardashian-Jenner rumor – and youngest sister Kylie is the latest to get everyone talking. Ever since she started dating Travis Scott and they welcomed their two children – Stormi and a baby boy whose name we don’t yet know – the internet has been analyzing every photo and video of them together.
Vin Diesel ‘Doesn’t Try’ Anymore, ‘Can’t Get Roles’ He Doesn’t Produce Argue Former Fans
While it seems Vin Diesel has been in almost every production over the past few years, former fans feel differently.
29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch
We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
See Ana de Armas Side-by-Side with Marilyn Monroe inNetflix's Blonde
Ana de Armas is taking on the iconic role of Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's Blonde film and the resemblance is uncanny. See pictures of the actress in character side-by-side with the real-life blonde bombshell.
Friends star Lisa Kudrow annoyed by son’s reaction to hit 90’s sitcom
Friends star Lisa Kudrow has joked that she was annoyed by her son’s reaction to the hit sitcom. During Late Night With Seth Meyers, the actress revealed that her son Julian Murray Stern watched the show while sick with Covid, and teased that his love for the male characters was annoying.
