Ruskin Man Killed In Head-On Crash Monday

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old Ruskin man was killed in a head-on crash that happened around 10:10 am on Monday.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the Ruskin man, a FedEx delivery van, was traveling eastbound on SR-674, approaching Katie Stanaland Road.

Troopers say a tractor trailer, was traveling westbound on SR-674.

For an unknown reason, the FedEx van crossed the centerline of the roadway and collided nearly head-on with the tractor-trailer.

After the initial impact, both vehicles rotated to a stop, blocking both directions of SR-674.

Troopers say the Ruskin man suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash. The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 53-year-old Tampa man, sustained no injuries in the collision.

