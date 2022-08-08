Read full article on original website
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Country singer Amy Grant, 61, is rushed to the hospital after falling off her bicycle and suffering cuts and abrasions but is in 'stable condition'
Country singer Amy Grant was rushed to Vanderbilt Hospital hospital in Nashville,. on Wednesday after she fell off her bicycle. The 61-year-old crooner spent the night in the hospital and is now in 'stable condition,' according to the musician's rep who spoke with People. The wife of 65-year-old singer Vince...
Amy Grant Loves Her Kids With Every Heartbeat! Get to Know the Musician’s Children
She may have tons of hit songs, awards and fans around the world, but there’s nothing Amy Grant loves more than her kids. The musician is the proud mom to four children: three from her marriage to Gary Chapman, one with current husband Vince Gill and one she “inherited” upon tying the knot with the “When I Call Your Name” crooner.
Vince Gill emotionally honors injured wife Amy Grant in performance with daughter Corrina
Vince Gill honored his wife Amy Grant, who is recovering from a bicycling accident, in a teary duet with their daughter Corrina in Nashville.
Vince Gill pays tribute to wife Amy Grant after she was injured in an accident
Vince Gill used a song he wrote for his wife, fellow singer, Amy Grant to show love for her after a bike accident left her with a concussion.
The Guardian
Elvis actor Shonka Dukureh dies one month after big screen debut
The actor Shonka Dukureh, who recently made her big screen debut as Big Mama Thornton in Baz Luhrmann’s new film Elvis, had died at the age of 44. Dukureh was found dead on Thursday in a bedroom at her home in Nashville, which she shared with her two young children, the Metro Nashville Police Department said.
NASCAR Driver Bobby East Dead at 37 After Stabbing at Gas Station
NASCAR driver Bobby East, a three-time US Auto Club champion, has died at the age of 37. Deadline reports that East died on Wednesday (July 13) after a transient man stabbed him during an altercation at a gas station in Westminster, Calif. According to Deadline's report, 27-year-old Trent William Millsap...
Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed In Anne Heche Crash Speaks Out Amid 'Traumatic Time'
Renter Lynne Mishele thanked supporters and said she was "still recovering and trying to figure out up from down" after the Los Angeles wreck.
‘American Pickers’: Frank Fritz’s Dad Reveals Major Update About His Health Following Stroke
Just a few weeks after Frank Fritz was hospitalized for a stroke, the “American Pickers” alum’s father is now sharing an update about the former TV star’s health. According to The Sun, the former “American Pickers” star’s father, Bill Fritz, shared that his show is now in stable condition following his stroke. He did not reveal any more details about his son’s condition.
Take a look inside Dolly Parton's childhood home, a two-room log cabin where she lived with her 11 siblings
Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park features a replica of her childhood home. The original two-room log cabin had no electricity or running water.
Popculture
Country Musician Weds Former News Anchor in Tennessee Farm Wedding
Congratulations are in order for Jason Albers! The Flatland Cavalry drummer is a newly married man after he and fiancée Elizabeth Pace tied the knot at Allenbrooke Farms in Spring Hill, Tennessee earlier this month. The couple said "I do" on July 23 after six years of dating, with their friends Dylan and Alexis Wright officiating the ceremony.
Popculture
Lisa Marie Presley Heads Back to Court Due to 'Elvis' Movie
Lisa Marie Presley is headed back to court over her ex-husband's legal battle to increase his child support checks. Radar Online reports that Michael Lockwood will be allowed to introduce "live evidence" at the upcoming trial and can question Lisa Marie in court about her finances. Elvis' daughter filed for divorce from Michael in 2016 after ten years of marriage. They have 11-year-old twins, Harper and Finley. A prenuptial agreement he signed prevented him from seeking spousal support. Lisa Marie avoided paying child support because of debt owed at the time of their split, including a $10 million tax bill. She also accused claimed her husband had inappropriate photos of their children on his computer, which he denied, and no charges were filed. Michael wants more child support from Lisa Marie due to her financial situation improving.
Luke Bryan Brings Two Brothers Onstage After Their Dad Died, Mom Says ‘Thank You for Giving Me My Boy Back’
Luke Bryan was performing at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Ct., on Saturday (July 30), a stop on his Raised Up Right Tour, when a neon yellow shirt in the crowd caught his attention. In the pit, he spotted two boys holding up a shirt that read, "Our Dad Died....
Scotty McCreery + Pregnant Wife Gabi Have a New Due Date For Their Baby
Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are currently expecting their first child, and their due date is easy to remember: It's Halloween. Gabi actually began her pregnancy with a different due date, but the singer says that plans got moved up at a recent doctor's appointment. During an appearance on Country Countdown USA, McCreery tells Len Holton that they were originally planning for a due date in "early November.
Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Spots a Photo of ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ Steve Irwin at the Australia Zoo [Watch]
Bindi Irwin's 16-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior, has a strong bond with her grandpa Steve Irwin — aka the Crocodile Hunter — even though he died long before she was born. Irwin proved it with an adorable video she shared recently of the young girl recognizing the man she calls "Grandpa Crocodile" in a photo at the Australia Zoo.
Popculture
Bobby Faye Ferguson, 'Dukes of Hazzard' Actress, Dead at 78
Bobby Faye Ferguson, an actress and the mother of The Conners star Jay R. Ferguson, has died. She was 78. Ferguson died of natural causes on June 25, her son's representatives at Industry Entertainment told The Hollywood Reporter Friday. Ferguson's acting credits included The Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas, and Burt Reynolds' Evening Shade.
realitytitbit.com
Todd Chrisley asks God to 'keep a healing hand' on Nanny Faye as she battles cancer
Todd Chrisley said on his podcast, Chrisley Confessions, on June 17th that Nanny Faye has cancer. Todd’s mother is 77 years old and has been a cast member on Chrisley Knows Best since the show first began in 2014. Nanny Faye is a fan favourite on the show, so many viewers will want to know more about her health in 2022.
Reba McEntire’s Co-Star Hilariously Crashes Her Photo Shoot With Boyfriend Rex Linn [Watch]
Reba McEntire is one of the biggest stars in country music, but she also dabbles in various other passions, including acting. Fans will recall the country music icon’s vibrant role of Reba Nell Hart in the TV series Reba, which aired from 2001 to 2007 on the WB and CW networks.
Melissa Gilbert Shares Heartwarming Pic Showing Her Granddaughter ‘Little House on the Prairie’
Melissa Gilbert posted a heartwarming picture to Instagram. In the picture, Gilbert braids her granddaughter’s hair while wearing long gowns as she watches Little House on the Prairie for the first time. “That amazing moment when, three episodes into her first time watching #littlehouseontheprairie, my granddaughter Lulabelle asked me...
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Is ‘In Tears’ in New Post Following Frank Fritz Hospitalization
Mike Wolfe was in tears as he spent precious time with his daughter following the news that Frank Fritz had suffered a stroke. The “American Pickers'” star gushed about his daughter’s painting skills in a recent Instagram post. The 58-year-old cheered on his daughter Charlie, writing, “That’s...
Hank Williams Jr.’s Wife Died After Liposuction Mishap
Mary Jane Thomas — the wife of Hank Williams Jr. — reportedly died after undergoing plastic surgery in Jupiter, Fla. An autopsy rules that her cause of death was accidental, and she died due to a collapsed lung that was punctured the day before. People reported the autopsy...
