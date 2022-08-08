Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Shaw Institute speaker to address how toxins in salmon and seals threaten human healthDianne PriceBlue Hill, ME
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Larger than life road tripThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Cool Off at Glen Mary in Bar Harbor
The Glen Mary Wading Pool in Bar Harbor hasn't been open this year because of plumbing issues but kudos to the Public Works Department and others who are trying to make the best of a bad situation. They have now set up sprinklers at Glen Mary!. Bethany Leavitt the Public...
Lower Ledgelawn Avenue in Bar Harbor CLOSED to Vehicles and Pedestrians on August 11, 2022
Bar Harbor residents and those traveling in Bar Harbor on Thursday August 11th should be aware of the road closure and detours that will be in place. Between 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. a traffic detour will be in place on lower Ledgelawn Avenue between the Wastewater Main Treatment Plant and Great Meadow Drive in Bar Harbor.. Detour signage will direct access to the Transfer Station and along Great Meadow Drive via Strawberry Hill Road and Shortcake Way.
18-Hole Fishing Themed Mini-Golf Course Planned for Southwest Harbor [UPDATE]
On Thursday, August 18, at the Southwest Harbor Planning Board Meeting, one of the items on the agenda is public comment on an application from Holly Masterson/David Horner to construct an 18-hole miniature golf course. It would be located at 55 Main Street in the B zone and identified as...
Look at These Amazing Photos From A Nearly $2 Million Home In Bangor
My house feels small all of a sudden. My wife and I were lucky. We bought our house about a year before the pandemic changed the entire landscape of real estate in Maine. To the point where we joke that there's no way we could afford our house if we had to buy it now. Not that it's particularly awesome, but it suits us just fine.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carrier’s in Bucksport Back open Today-What Happened? [PHOTOS]
After running an errand yesterday late morning, I was thinking lunch. Being close enough to Bucksport my destination was Carrier’s Mainely Lobster on Routes 1 & 46. What did I have you ask? Lobster roll? No. Oh, then a crab roll? No. Hmm, the haddock nuggets and fries? No again.
mainepublic.org
Maine communities have purchased the Hampden trash facility they aim to restart
The shuttered Hampden waste facility that was intended to recycle trash from more than 100 Maine communities has now been purchased by those communities. The Municipal Review Committee, which represents the waste interests of 115 towns and cities across central, eastern and northern Maine, paid $1.5 million for the facility this week — a small fraction of its actual value — and is working with an investment firm to restart it.
Down East
Maine News You May Have Missed
Several monkey sightings were reported in the city’s West End. It’s illegal to keep a monkey as a pet in Maine, although one witness said it looked like a type of macaque commonly used in medical research. As of press time, no monkey had been captured. Gouldsboro. A...
wagmtv.com
Versant Power PSA - Power Outage Alert
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Versant crews are responding to two separate outages: A fallen tree on the line caused outages for about 1,000 customers in Orrington. Repairs are underway. Crews are en route to Madawaska to determine the cause of an outage affecting about 1,100 customers. They will work safely and as quickly as possible to make any necessary repairs until all customers are restored.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Six Live Bands, Several Food Trucks, Beer Garden & More, Saturday in Waterville!
Get ready for a weekend of fun, dancing, eating, drinking and more, all for an amazing cause in the Elm City. It's time for Woofstock 2022. Yes, you read that correctly- it's not Woodstock, it's Woofstock. That's because the Humane Society of the Waterville Area is lining up a full day of live bands for you, all to raise money for the animals!
A Pair of 2.8 Magnitude Earthquakes Struck Washington County on Thursday August 11
Did you feel the Earth move yesterday in Washington County? A pair of 2.8 magnitude earthquakes rumbled through Washington County on Thursday, August 11 a little more than 12 hours apart. The first earthquake yesterday was centered 2 miles west-northwest of Jonesboro at 7:29 in the morning. The 2nd earthquake...
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in Maine
While August seems to be flying by, there are still plenty of events and activities going on in Maine to keep everyone busy this weekend. Maybe you are interested in viewing some art, or you would like to listen to some live music, or maybe you just crave some funnel cakes, cotton candy, and a ride on the Ferris wheel. Luckily for you, I have you covered with all of these activities and more! While inflation continues to take a bite out of our paychecks, there are plenty of fun and free activities that won't make you sigh having to open up your wallet. Some of the activities are perfect for a date, whether it's a second date or your partner of ten years. Pack a picnic, grab a blanket, and go listen to one of the free concerts.
Don’t Ever Make A Right Turn At This Red Light. You’ll Regret It.
Let's be real. Driving a car sucks. I mean, I like getting where I need to go, but half the time, there are as many stupid driving laws as there are ones that actually make sense. It even goes back as far as the test itself. Like, I get parallel parking, but why do you need to back up 100 feet in a straight line? And how come they never teach you to back into a parking space?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Down East
What Lies Beneath the Water in Frankfort’s 150-Year-Old Abandoned Quarry?
Blackflies and the sun were both out when a volunteer firefighter unlocked the gate marked “Enter at Own Risk” at a Mount Waldo trailhead, in Frankfort. Four scuba divers drove up the steep path, to minimize how far they’d each have to lug 35 pounds of gear. Once the way became impassable, they hoofed the remaining third of a mile, pausing to catch breath or rest a bad shoulder or knee. Rocks along the way had been tagged with graffiti: “Keep Going.” “Smile.” “Don’t die!”
foxbangor.com
Colonial Theatres to close its doors
BELFAST — A historic Belfast landmark will be closing next month. On Sept. 19th, Colonial Theatre will be closing its doors unless it can find a new owner. The current owners, Mike Hurley and his wife Therese Bagnardi, purchased the theater in 1995 and have since operated the business together.
Culvert failure shuts down road in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine — According to a Facebook post by the City of Ellsworth on Tuesday, a culvert failure has caused Shore Road to close for the next day or two. The post states that Shore Road will be closed to traffic at the Pond Avenue and Forrest Avenue intersections. Public works crews are working to replace the failed culvert.
mainebiz.biz
5 new community solar farms come online in Maine
A New Jersey-based solar developer says it has recently flipped the switch on five community solar farms in Maine that together can supply up to 31.5 megawatts of electricity for subscribers. The Nautilus Solar Energy projects range from a 4.8-MW array in Knox County to a 7.4-MW solar facility in...
Heading to Pitbull’s Concert in Bangor Thursday? Park and Help the Ellsworth Band Head to Washington, DC
If you're heading to Mr. Worldwide's, Mr. 305's aka Pitbull's concert at the Bangor Waterfront on Thursday with Iggy Azalea you can help the Ellsworth High School Band head to Washington, D.C. The Ellsworth High School Band is the state of Maine's representative for the 100th Centennial Celebration of the...
A Bangor surgeon and his team crafted a special table after the one they needed was on backorder
BANGOR, Maine — When one piece of equipment needed for patient care was on backorder, a doctor at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center came up with a creative solution for a particular problem. Dr. William Bassett is one of the only pediatric orthopedic surgeons in the state. Earlier...
SPCA of Hancock County Needs Your Help
Meow meow meow meow meow meow meow? That's kitten and cat talk that the SPCA of Hancock County needs your help! The cupboards are getting bare and they need your help and generosity!. Can you please drop off some kitten food specifically wet food like kitten Fancy Feast? They need...
This Adorable Dog Has Been in a Maine Shelter for 395 Days and Needs a Forever Home
While adopting pets can be one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences people can have, there always seems to be a handful of pets that fall through the cracks through the process. Everyone loves kittens and puppies, and even younger cats and dogs that show plenty of youthful exuberance. But often times, pets of a certain age are overlooked and left behind, stuck to live out their days in a shelter without a family to call their own here in Maine.
WDEA AM 1370
Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
525K+
Views
ABOUT
WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0