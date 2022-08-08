ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellsworth, ME

WDEA AM 1370

Cool Off at Glen Mary in Bar Harbor

The Glen Mary Wading Pool in Bar Harbor hasn't been open this year because of plumbing issues but kudos to the Public Works Department and others who are trying to make the best of a bad situation. They have now set up sprinklers at Glen Mary!. Bethany Leavitt the Public...
BAR HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Lower Ledgelawn Avenue in Bar Harbor CLOSED to Vehicles and Pedestrians on August 11, 2022

Bar Harbor residents and those traveling in Bar Harbor on Thursday August 11th should be aware of the road closure and detours that will be in place. Between 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. a traffic detour will be in place on lower Ledgelawn Avenue between the Wastewater Main Treatment Plant and Great Meadow Drive in Bar Harbor.. Detour signage will direct access to the Transfer Station and along Great Meadow Drive via Strawberry Hill Road and Shortcake Way.
BAR HARBOR, ME
92 Moose

Look at These Amazing Photos From A Nearly $2 Million Home In Bangor

My house feels small all of a sudden. My wife and I were lucky. We bought our house about a year before the pandemic changed the entire landscape of real estate in Maine. To the point where we joke that there's no way we could afford our house if we had to buy it now. Not that it's particularly awesome, but it suits us just fine.
BANGOR, ME
mainepublic.org

Maine communities have purchased the Hampden trash facility they aim to restart

The shuttered Hampden waste facility that was intended to recycle trash from more than 100 Maine communities has now been purchased by those communities. The Municipal Review Committee, which represents the waste interests of 115 towns and cities across central, eastern and northern Maine, paid $1.5 million for the facility this week — a small fraction of its actual value — and is working with an investment firm to restart it.
HAMPDEN, ME
Down East

Maine News You May Have Missed

Several monkey sightings were reported in the city’s West End. It’s illegal to keep a monkey as a pet in Maine, although one witness said it looked like a type of macaque commonly used in medical research. As of press time, no monkey had been captured. Gouldsboro. A...
PORTLAND, ME
wagmtv.com

Versant Power PSA - Power Outage Alert

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Versant crews are responding to two separate outages: A fallen tree on the line caused outages for about 1,000 customers in Orrington. Repairs are underway. Crews are en route to Madawaska to determine the cause of an outage affecting about 1,100 customers. They will work safely and as quickly as possible to make any necessary repairs until all customers are restored.
ORRINGTON, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in Maine

While August seems to be flying by, there are still plenty of events and activities going on in Maine to keep everyone busy this weekend. Maybe you are interested in viewing some art, or you would like to listen to some live music, or maybe you just crave some funnel cakes, cotton candy, and a ride on the Ferris wheel. Luckily for you, I have you covered with all of these activities and more! While inflation continues to take a bite out of our paychecks, there are plenty of fun and free activities that won't make you sigh having to open up your wallet. Some of the activities are perfect for a date, whether it's a second date or your partner of ten years. Pack a picnic, grab a blanket, and go listen to one of the free concerts.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Don’t Ever Make A Right Turn At This Red Light. You’ll Regret It.

Let's be real. Driving a car sucks. I mean, I like getting where I need to go, but half the time, there are as many stupid driving laws as there are ones that actually make sense. It even goes back as far as the test itself. Like, I get parallel parking, but why do you need to back up 100 feet in a straight line? And how come they never teach you to back into a parking space?
BANGOR, ME
Down East

What Lies Beneath the Water in Frankfort’s 150-Year-Old Abandoned Quarry?

Blackflies and the sun were both out when a volunteer firefighter unlocked the gate marked “Enter at Own Risk” at a Mount Waldo trailhead, in Frankfort. Four scuba divers drove up the steep path, to minimize how far they’d each have to lug 35 pounds of gear. Once the way became impassable, they hoofed the remaining third of a mile, pausing to catch breath or rest a bad shoulder or knee. Rocks along the way had been tagged with graffiti: “Keep Going.” “Smile.” “Don’t die!”
FRANKFORT, ME
foxbangor.com

Colonial Theatres to close its doors

BELFAST — A historic Belfast landmark will be closing next month. On Sept. 19th, Colonial Theatre will be closing its doors unless it can find a new owner. The current owners, Mike Hurley and his wife Therese Bagnardi, purchased the theater in 1995 and have since operated the business together.
BELFAST, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Culvert failure shuts down road in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine — According to a Facebook post by the City of Ellsworth on Tuesday, a culvert failure has caused Shore Road to close for the next day or two. The post states that Shore Road will be closed to traffic at the Pond Avenue and Forrest Avenue intersections. Public works crews are working to replace the failed culvert.
ELLSWORTH, ME
mainebiz.biz

5 new community solar farms come online in Maine

A New Jersey-based solar developer says it has recently flipped the switch on five community solar farms in Maine that together can supply up to 31.5 megawatts of electricity for subscribers. The Nautilus Solar Energy projects range from a 4.8-MW array in Knox County to a 7.4-MW solar facility in...
MAINE STATE
WDEA AM 1370

SPCA of Hancock County Needs Your Help

Meow meow meow meow meow meow meow? That's kitten and cat talk that the SPCA of Hancock County needs your help! The cupboards are getting bare and they need your help and generosity!. Can you please drop off some kitten food specifically wet food like kitten Fancy Feast? They need...
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
94.3 WCYY

This Adorable Dog Has Been in a Maine Shelter for 395 Days and Needs a Forever Home

While adopting pets can be one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences people can have, there always seems to be a handful of pets that fall through the cracks through the process. Everyone loves kittens and puppies, and even younger cats and dogs that show plenty of youthful exuberance. But often times, pets of a certain age are overlooked and left behind, stuck to live out their days in a shelter without a family to call their own here in Maine.
BANGOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine.

