huroninsider.com

Drugs believed to be factor in fatal single-vehicle crash

BERLIN HEIGHTS – Drug use is believed to be a determining faction in a fatal crash that occurred on State Route 113, just west of State Route 60, in Florence Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred Monday afternoon when a 1995 Ford Mustang, driven by Steve Chaffee, of Norwalk, was traveling westbound on State Route 113. The Mustang went left of center and traveled off the left side of the roadway. It then struck a ditch multiple times before coming to final rest.
NORWALK, OH
WTOL 11

One person dead Thursday night after Sandusky County crash

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — The Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a single-car crash that killed on person in Sandusky County Thursday night. The fatal crash occurred on County Road 32, just south of County Road 11 in Scott Township and was reported around 8 p.m. This was just west of Lakota High School.
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Crash on Southbound I-77 Closes Roadway Wednesday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A head-on crash on Southbound I-77 in Canton Wednesday sends two people to the hospital. The crash happened near the Route 30 exit, with one driver going north in the southbound lanes. The state patrol is investigating. It happened early in the...
CANTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Missing Ohio teen may be in Licking County, sheriff says

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl last seen more than three weeks ago. Onisty Deal was last seen leaving a foster home in the Amanda, Ohio, area on July 20. Onisty is approximately five feet, five inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds. She had […]
LICKING COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

1980 cold case murder solved in Ohio, thanks to DNA

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) – DNA technology has cracked another cold case murder in central Ohio, according to the Upper Arlington Police Division. The case dates back to June 3, 1980, when 8-year-old Asenath Dukat’s body was found in a creek bed at First Community Village. Upper Arlington Police Chief Steve Farmer said biological material […]
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
WKYC

Fire destroys vacant Elyria home

ELYRIA, Ohio — An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a vacant house in Elyria. Shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, the City of Elyria Fire Department responded after hearing reports of a fire on the 300 block of Ninth Street. SUBSCRIBE: Get the...
ELYRIA, OH
Your Radio Place

Muskingum County Man killed in ATV Accident

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — An ATV accident took the life of a Nashport man on Sunday morning in Muskingum County. According to the Zanesville Post of the State Highway Patrol, John Scott Wills, a passenger in the vehicle, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash. The accident...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Two vehicle Fatal Crash in Crawford County

BUCYRUS—The Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on State Route 96 at the intersection of McIntyre Rd, in Sandusky Township. On Sunday, August 7, at approximately 2:00 PM Michael Ramon Sanders Jr age 35 of Willard, Ohio was driving a...
Galion Inquirer

Two killed in motorcyle crash

CRAWFORD COUNTY- On August 7, 2022 at 1:36 p.m., Crawford County Sheriff Office along with Jefferson TWP Fire and EMS responded to a two-vehicle motorcycle crash that occurred on Leesville Road west of State Route 598. It was determined that Gary Sprague, of Bucyrus, was traveling westbound on Leesville Rd. with passenger Rachel Crawford, of Sandusky, on his 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Sprague failed to negotiate a curve, and went into the eastbound lane of travel and struck Timothy McDaniel, of Galion, who was traveling eastbound on Leesville Rd. on his 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle. Sprague and McDaniel were pronounced deceased at the scene by Crawford County Coroner. Crawford was transported to Ohio Health Mansfield with non-life threatening injuries. The crash still remains under investigation.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
