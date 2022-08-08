Read full article on original website
Broncos 17, Cowboys 7: Three Game Balls
Tip your cap to these three Broncos for contributing to a win in preseason Game 1.
Justin Fields Fails to Win Attention of Officials
Justin Fields made a few plays and shows better pocket presence than last year but what looks the same is how officials ignore the borderline late hits he takes.
MLB Player Shocks Fans As He Throws Up A Stream Of Liquid During A Game
An Oakland A's outfielder said he had something 'suspect' for breakfast before a game on Friday.
Four first-half goals power Galaxy to victory over Whitecaps
The Galaxy scored four first-half goals for the first time in six years as they earned a 5-2 home win over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night.
