Governor DeWine Awards $5 Million for Local Jail Projects
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that he is providing state assistance to six county jails in Ohio for targeted safety, security, and operational projects. Approximately $5 million has been awarded to the following jails through the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction’s (ODRC) Bureau of...
Governor DeWine Announces Support for Local Lead Line Mapping
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced today that his H2Ohio initiative is investing an additional $1.5 million to help local communities identify, inventory, and map lead service lines across the state. Ohio EPA began accepting applications for the H2Ohio Lead Line Mapping Grant Program today. Public water systems that...
Governors DeWine, Beshear Submit Second Federal Funding Request for Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project
(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced today that the two states jointly submitted a second federal funding application to support bridge and roadway improvements along the eight-mile Brent Spence Bridge Corridor from the Western Hills Viaduct in Ohio to Dixie Highway in Kentucky. The...
Fifty Teens Chosen to Lead Youth Conservation Efforts
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) announced today that 50 students have been selected as members of the Conservation Teen Advisory Council (ConTAC) for this upcoming school year. ConTAC provides high school students from across Ohio with a unique opportunity to collaborate and contribute ideas to enhance ODNR’s youth outreach program efforts.
ODNR to Offer Special Deer Hunts on Nine State Scenic River Properties
COLUMBUS, Ohio – August 9, 2022 – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will offer special archery deer hunts at nine locations bordering four of Ohio’s state scenic rivers through local lottery drawings. These hunts offer a unique opportunity to explore seldom visited sites with woodlands and successional habitats among broad floodplains and uplands along some of Ohio’s highest quality rivers. The sites have seen very little hunting and should offer excellent sporting conditions while reducing the impact of deer browsing on native plant populations.
Life is Short Work Somewhere Awesome!
We are proud to support those who have received full-time job offers from their job assignments at.
Wildlife Wednesday – The Central Stoneroller Minnow
Rocking out over our Wildlife Wednesday! Did you know that Ohio has a fish that literally rolls rocks?. Central stoneroller minnows are one of the most common species of stream fish in Ohio. They are about 3-5” long (7” max.) and the males are generally larger than females.
Human Resources Director Position Available
To serve under the direction of the Safety Service Director. Performs complex professional work directing all activities of the Human Resources Department including employee relations, salary and benefits administration, workers compensation, health and safety, policy and labor contract interpretation, recruitment, and enforcement of Department of Labor regulations and all applicable laws and policies. To ensure employees receive fair and consistent treatment in conformance with all personnel rules, policies, practices, regulations and laws.
Knox County Sheriff’s Report – Aug 12, 2022
(Information courtesy of The Knox County Sheriff’s Office) Deputies were notified by the Mount Vernon PD that a bicycle that was on scene of a burglary on Broadway Street earlier in the day was stolen from another location. Deputies collected photographs of the stolen bicycle and the owner of the bike came to the scene and collected it.
Administrative Assistant Position Available
We are looking for a motivated Administrative Assistant to perform a variety of administrative and clerical tasks. Duties of the Administrative Assistant include providing support to our managers and employees, assisting in daily office needs and managing company’s general administrative activities. The ideal candidate should have great interpersonal and time management skills. If you have previous experience in general accounting, QuickBooks, payroll, & Excel, we’d like to meet you. Ultimately, a successful Administrative Assistant will be an asset to the current staff and company.
