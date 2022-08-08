We are looking for a motivated Administrative Assistant to perform a variety of administrative and clerical tasks. Duties of the Administrative Assistant include providing support to our managers and employees, assisting in daily office needs and managing company’s general administrative activities. The ideal candidate should have great interpersonal and time management skills. If you have previous experience in general accounting, QuickBooks, payroll, & Excel, we’d like to meet you. Ultimately, a successful Administrative Assistant will be an asset to the current staff and company.

MOUNT VERNON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO