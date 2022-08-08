Read full article on original website
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio family is sweating from the pressure of an $800 electric bill from July. When they found out the rising cost wasn’t the result of cranking up the air conditioning, they called NBC4 Investigates to shine some light on why the price caught them by surprise. James Mathias is one […]
WSAZ
Plant closure to impact 80 jobs in eastern Ky.
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Eighty people will lose their jobs due to the closure of a packaging company in Wurtland, according to company officials. Pregis Corporation officials said Friday that they intend to close the eastern Kentucky facility sometime in November. The company released the following statement:. “The regretful...
Times Gazette
AAA7 celebrating 50 years of service
The year 2022 is an exciting one for our agency as we celebrate 50 years of service to our district. The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) was established in 1972 through the Older Americans Act of 1965 to plan and provide a comprehensive and coordinated system of care through in-home and community-based supportive and nutritional services.
Record-Herald
Grover a special Farmers Market volunteer
If you pay any attention whatsoever to the Washington Court House news, you probably have at least a passing acquaintance of Debra Grover, for she is intensely active in this community and volunteers and gives back in many, many local venues. We are thrilled to share a little bit more about this long time, and very special Fayette County Farmers Market volunteer.
WOUB
After 40 years, Trimble tears down its abandoned schoolhouse
TRIMBLE, Ohio (WOUB/Report for America) – For years, the first thing anyone saw driving into Trimble was the abandoned brick building on Route 13. Once the site of the Trimble School, it sat abandoned for over four decades. A demolition team finally tore the building down Thursday morning following...
Record-Herald
WOUB
Athens bowling alley could become a storage facility if no one steps in to reopen it
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — The shuttered Rollerbowl Lanes bowling alley in Athens could be converted into storage units, but the family that owns it is open to alternatives. The bowling alley, which has operated in Athens for decades, has not reopened since it was forced to close at the start of the pandemic.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Gas station burglarized overnight in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A gas station was broken into overnight in Pickaway County. It happened at around 1:45 a.m. at the United Dairy Farmers on Main Street early Friday morning. When police arrived to the call of an alarm drop they found a broken side window and no one...
WSAZ
Scioto County Junior Fair
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For many people, the notion of spending a night at the county fair is about family fun time. Plenty of activities for kids to do to make long-lasting memories. In case you have never ventured away from the midway or grandstands... Tony Cavalier has a look...
WOUB
Southeast Ohio schools navigate a nationwide shortage of teachers
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) – Athens City Schools are fully staffed on all teacher positions for the upcoming school year, but getting there was not easy. “This has been the most difficult summer we’ve ever had in regards to filling all the positions,” Superintendent Tom Gibbs said. Schools...
WSAZ
Human remains from southeastern Ohio identified
SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - South Point Police Chief Chris Majher says the identity of human remains found July 9 has been confirmed. Majher said Friday that the person was Edward Tate Jr., of Boyd County, Kentucky. Tate was 33 years old when he went missing. He had been missing...
sciotopost.com
ODNR Offers Special Deer Hunts on 14 State Nature Preserves
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In a continuing effort to control deer populations, specifically those affecting native plant communities, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen state nature preserves. Ohio’s nature preserve system protects some of the state’s rarest and highest quality ecology. By...
Record-Herald
DORA in WCH awaiting state approval
Approximately 63.22 acres. That’s how much space the new DORA (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area) will be allotted in downtown Washington Court House if the application is approved by the state. The proposal has already passed through its third and final Washington C.H. City Council reading with a 4-2 favorable...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Semi-Flipped on US-23 in Pickaway County
Pickaway – A semi has rolled onto its side in front of the Loves gas station on US-23 and Pittsburg road in Pickaway county around 2 pm today. According to early reports, the driver of the truck is out and no one is hurt. The truck is filled with thousands of pounds of packaged Eucalyptus. Pickaway Township fire is on the scene now expect delays for several hours.
Metro News
Scheme which bilked Millions from people worldwide was operating in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A fraudulent scheme which took Millions of victims for hundreds of thousands of dollars was being operated out of Huntington. U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said so far, his office has been able to charge ten people tied to the fraudulent scheme. He said those in the group were very crafty in how they stalked victims.
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
Record-Herald
ODH reports 80 new local COVID cases, 4 new deaths
The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is reporting 80 new COVID cases, two hospitalizations, four deaths, and 72 recoveries in Fayette County this week. At-home tests are now widely available, and those results are not reported to Fayette County Public Health or ODH, so the actual number of new cases is likely higher than reported.
2 arrested in Gallia County, Ohio after suspect barricaded in home
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two people in Gallia County are under arrest after a suspect barricaded himself in a home. According to the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began Thursday, Aug. 11, when deputies and the U.S. Marshal’s Service Southeast Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team were serving an arrest warrant to a wanted […]
Record-Herald
Scioto Valley Golf Classic returns Sept. 23
CHILLICOTHE, OH – It’s been a while since the sweet swing of your golf club could impact the health of the community. That’s about to change. The ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic into 2021 left the Adena Health Foundation’s Scioto Valley Golf Classic in limbo last year like a teed up ball on an empty driving range. On Friday, Sept. 23, at Crown Hill Golf Club in Williamsport, Ohio, that limbo ends with the return of the 18-hole team scrambles event.
Record-Herald
Lady Lion tennis drops opener with Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE — The Washington High School girls tennis team began the 2022 season with a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Chillicothe Thursday, Aug. 11. Chillicothe won the match, three courts to two. At first singles, Addy Newsome of Washington lost to Bella Flores, 0-6, 0-6. At second singles, Washington’s...
