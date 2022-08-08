Pickaway – A semi has rolled onto its side in front of the Loves gas station on US-23 and Pittsburg road in Pickaway county around 2 pm today. According to early reports, the driver of the truck is out and no one is hurt. The truck is filled with thousands of pounds of packaged Eucalyptus. Pickaway Township fire is on the scene now expect delays for several hours.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO