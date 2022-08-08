ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piketon, OH

WSAZ

Plant closure to impact 80 jobs in eastern Ky.

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Eighty people will lose their jobs due to the closure of a packaging company in Wurtland, according to company officials. Pregis Corporation officials said Friday that they intend to close the eastern Kentucky facility sometime in November. The company released the following statement:. “The regretful...
WURTLAND, KY
Times Gazette

AAA7 celebrating 50 years of service

The year 2022 is an exciting one for our agency as we celebrate 50 years of service to our district. The Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7) was established in 1972 through the Older Americans Act of 1965 to plan and provide a comprehensive and coordinated system of care through in-home and community-based supportive and nutritional services.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Grover a special Farmers Market volunteer

If you pay any attention whatsoever to the Washington Court House news, you probably have at least a passing acquaintance of Debra Grover, for she is intensely active in this community and volunteers and gives back in many, many local venues. We are thrilled to share a little bit more about this long time, and very special Fayette County Farmers Market volunteer.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
WOUB

After 40 years, Trimble tears down its abandoned schoolhouse

TRIMBLE, Ohio (WOUB/Report for America) – For years, the first thing anyone saw driving into Trimble was the abandoned brick building on Route 13. Once the site of the Trimble School, it sat abandoned for over four decades. A demolition team finally tore the building down Thursday morning following...
TRIMBLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Gas station burglarized overnight in Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A gas station was broken into overnight in Pickaway County. It happened at around 1:45 a.m. at the United Dairy Farmers on Main Street early Friday morning. When police arrived to the call of an alarm drop they found a broken side window and no one...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WSAZ

Scioto County Junior Fair

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For many people, the notion of spending a night at the county fair is about family fun time. Plenty of activities for kids to do to make long-lasting memories. In case you have never ventured away from the midway or grandstands... Tony Cavalier has a look...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WOUB

Southeast Ohio schools navigate a nationwide shortage of teachers

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) – Athens City Schools are fully staffed on all teacher positions for the upcoming school year, but getting there was not easy. “This has been the most difficult summer we’ve ever had in regards to filling all the positions,” Superintendent Tom Gibbs said. Schools...
ATHENS, OH
WSAZ

Human remains from southeastern Ohio identified

SOUTH POINT, Ohio (WSAZ) - South Point Police Chief Chris Majher says the identity of human remains found July 9 has been confirmed. Majher said Friday that the person was Edward Tate Jr., of Boyd County, Kentucky. Tate was 33 years old when he went missing. He had been missing...
SOUTH POINT, OH
sciotopost.com

ODNR Offers Special Deer Hunts on 14 State Nature Preserves

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In a continuing effort to control deer populations, specifically those affecting native plant communities, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is coordinating special deer hunts at fourteen state nature preserves. Ohio’s nature preserve system protects some of the state’s rarest and highest quality ecology. By...
OHIO STATE
Record-Herald

DORA in WCH awaiting state approval

Approximately 63.22 acres. That’s how much space the new DORA (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area) will be allotted in downtown Washington Court House if the application is approved by the state. The proposal has already passed through its third and final Washington C.H. City Council reading with a 4-2 favorable...
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Semi-Flipped on US-23 in Pickaway County

Pickaway – A semi has rolled onto its side in front of the Loves gas station on US-23 and Pittsburg road in Pickaway county around 2 pm today. According to early reports, the driver of the truck is out and no one is hurt. The truck is filled with thousands of pounds of packaged Eucalyptus. Pickaway Township fire is on the scene now expect delays for several hours.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Metro News

Scheme which bilked Millions from people worldwide was operating in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A fraudulent scheme which took Millions of victims for hundreds of thousands of dollars was being operated out of Huntington. U.S. Attorney Will Thompson said so far, his office has been able to charge ten people tied to the fraudulent scheme. He said those in the group were very crafty in how they stalked victims.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
PARMA, OH
Record-Herald

ODH reports 80 new local COVID cases, 4 new deaths

The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is reporting 80 new COVID cases, two hospitalizations, four deaths, and 72 recoveries in Fayette County this week. At-home tests are now widely available, and those results are not reported to Fayette County Public Health or ODH, so the actual number of new cases is likely higher than reported.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Scioto Valley Golf Classic returns Sept. 23

CHILLICOTHE, OH – It’s been a while since the sweet swing of your golf club could impact the health of the community. That’s about to change. The ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic into 2021 left the Adena Health Foundation’s Scioto Valley Golf Classic in limbo last year like a teed up ball on an empty driving range. On Friday, Sept. 23, at Crown Hill Golf Club in Williamsport, Ohio, that limbo ends with the return of the 18-hole team scrambles event.
WILLIAMSPORT, OH
Record-Herald

Lady Lion tennis drops opener with Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE — The Washington High School girls tennis team began the 2022 season with a Frontier Athletic Conference match at Chillicothe Thursday, Aug. 11. Chillicothe won the match, three courts to two. At first singles, Addy Newsome of Washington lost to Bella Flores, 0-6, 0-6. At second singles, Washington’s...
CHILLICOTHE, OH

