Tampa, FL

thatssotampa.com

Three of the 15 most beautiful restaurants in America are in Florida

We believe the most beautiful restaurants in America are right here in Tampa; however we will concede that the Sunshine State is populated with stunning restaurants that all deserve their moment(s) in the proverbial sun. Trips to Discover recently published its roundup of the 15 most beautiful restaurants in America and THREE Florida restaurants made the cut. None are in Tampa, but each are worth the 3-8 hour drive.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Florida CraftArt Festival seeks artists for 25th annual event

Downtown St. Petersburg, November 19 and 20, Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The 25th edition of the Florida CraftArt Festival, scheduled for November 19 and 20, is accepting artist applications at www.zapplication.org. Artists can apply for jury selection in seven fine craft categories, including ceramics, fiber, glass, metal, jewelry, mixed media and wood. Paintings, drawings, photography and/or commercially-made works are not eligible.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thatssotampa.com

Global Broadway sensation, and Tony-award winning SIX arrives at Straz Center

It’s Broadway season at Straz Center for the performing arts, and it kicks off with global sensation SIX The Musical! Prepare for a musical that brings the some with 500 years of drama. From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power. SIX arrives at Straz Center November 1-6, and you can reserve your tickets online.
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

South Sarasota shopping center sells

Southpointe Marina Mall in Sarasota has sold. The plaza on South Tamiami Trail, which counted The Waterfront Restaurant as a tenant for nearly 40 years, brought $6.5 million. The buyer was Donatas Filipavicius. According to the American Property Group, which represented the seller, the 28,301-square-foot plaza includes 23 retail and...
SARASOTA, FL
995qyk.com

Famous Tampa Bay Restaurant Closing After Almost 100 Years

Hang the “closed” sign on another Ybor City establishment. This famous Tampa Bay restaurant is closing after almost 100 years. If you have a hankering for some delicious Italian food, scratch this family-owned place off your list. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant will be serving their last plate of Chicken Parmesan on Friday, September 2nd. After 93 years in business, third-generation owner Larry Scaglione is turning the lights off at this Ybor City landmark. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant was started by Scaglione’s grandfather in 1929. The business was passed to Scaglione’s father and mother and now he runs it. “I grew up under the counters here. My parents had us learning very early how to cook in the kitchen. So myself and my brothers, we all know how to cook, take care of ourselves. It has just been an interesting journey,” said Scaglione.
TAMPA, FL
thatssotampa.com

Box Of Cubans coffee shop serves up gourmet sandwiches and cafe con leche

We are always on the hunt for a new spot to enjoy Cuban sandwiches and cafe con leche. In truth, our favorite spot remains The Flan Factory and their award-winning Cuban sandwich, but a new spot out in Riverview is now heavily on our radar. Box of Cubans was originally founded in 2017, but hosted a grand opening for their brand new location at 10451 Gibsonton Drive on July 5. The owners have taken pride in sharing the recipes of their families with the greater Tampa Bay region.
RIVERVIEW, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

The Best Pizza in Sarasota

We tasted pizzas for weeks to bring you our 22 favorite pizza pie spots, from hole-in-the-wall strip-mall joints to fine-dining restaurants. The only thing people like doing more than eating pizza? Debating about pizza. Which regional variety is the best? An O.G. Neapolitan? A classic New York slice? Pizza from Chicago? Detroit? Pittsburgh? New Haven? California? Do you like it thin and crispy, or thick and layered? Laden with outrageous toppings, or kept simple and traditional?
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Abdul Ghani

US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB Cables

Videos are making the rounds on Tiktok and YouTube in which young people are stealing cars from Kia and Hyundai. Would that also be possible here? In St. Petersburg, Florida, 56 cars were stolen in July. 23 of them belonged to the brands Kia and Hyundai. Both are part of the same Korean car company. Police in the city on Florida's west coast near Tampa found it odd that 41 percent of auto thefts involve two brands. She reported the anomaly on her Twitter channel.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
wild941.com

Tampa Rapper Misses Performance After Being Arrested And Held Without Bond

Tampa rapper “Taleban Dooda” was arrested Sunday and is facing multiple charges. The charges include resisting arrest, violating probation and weapons charges. Dooda whose real name is Darren Wright was born in Tampa and says he’s had a passion for rapping since a cild. Wright quickly rose to fame after his breakout singles “2 In Da Morning” and “Tru Colors.” He has millions of internet views and collaborations with artist like Yung Bleu and 42 Dugg. Wright has had trouble with the law in the past and as of yesterday he was arrested again. The arrest caused him to miss a performance he was supposed to do at Gilt Night Club in Orlando.
TAMPA, FL

