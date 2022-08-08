Read full article on original website
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha Melani
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Tampa Bay family tries to bring father home
Phillip miraculously recovered only to find out he had a brain tumor last month while visiting family in New York.
thatssotampa.com
Three of the 15 most beautiful restaurants in America are in Florida
We believe the most beautiful restaurants in America are right here in Tampa; however we will concede that the Sunshine State is populated with stunning restaurants that all deserve their moment(s) in the proverbial sun. Trips to Discover recently published its roundup of the 15 most beautiful restaurants in America and THREE Florida restaurants made the cut. None are in Tampa, but each are worth the 3-8 hour drive.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Florida CraftArt Festival seeks artists for 25th annual event
Downtown St. Petersburg, November 19 and 20, Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The 25th edition of the Florida CraftArt Festival, scheduled for November 19 and 20, is accepting artist applications at www.zapplication.org. Artists can apply for jury selection in seven fine craft categories, including ceramics, fiber, glass, metal, jewelry, mixed media and wood. Paintings, drawings, photography and/or commercially-made works are not eligible.
thatssotampa.com
Global Broadway sensation, and Tony-award winning SIX arrives at Straz Center
It’s Broadway season at Straz Center for the performing arts, and it kicks off with global sensation SIX The Musical! Prepare for a musical that brings the some with 500 years of drama. From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power. SIX arrives at Straz Center November 1-6, and you can reserve your tickets online.
Airline offering flights from Tampa Bay to New York for $69
If you're looking for a cheap flight to New York, a low-fare airline will now get you there from the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.
‘Strange not to see my friend Paul’: Eagle 8 returns to Tampa Bay skies
For the first time since the sudden passing of Chief Photojournalist Paul Lamison, Eagle 8 HD returned to the Tampa Bay skies Wednesday for WFLA News Channel 8's morning newscasts.
businessobserverfl.com
South Sarasota shopping center sells
Southpointe Marina Mall in Sarasota has sold. The plaza on South Tamiami Trail, which counted The Waterfront Restaurant as a tenant for nearly 40 years, brought $6.5 million. The buyer was Donatas Filipavicius. According to the American Property Group, which represented the seller, the 28,301-square-foot plaza includes 23 retail and...
995qyk.com
Famous Tampa Bay Restaurant Closing After Almost 100 Years
Hang the “closed” sign on another Ybor City establishment. This famous Tampa Bay restaurant is closing after almost 100 years. If you have a hankering for some delicious Italian food, scratch this family-owned place off your list. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant will be serving their last plate of Chicken Parmesan on Friday, September 2nd. After 93 years in business, third-generation owner Larry Scaglione is turning the lights off at this Ybor City landmark. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant was started by Scaglione’s grandfather in 1929. The business was passed to Scaglione’s father and mother and now he runs it. “I grew up under the counters here. My parents had us learning very early how to cook in the kitchen. So myself and my brothers, we all know how to cook, take care of ourselves. It has just been an interesting journey,” said Scaglione.
sarasotamagazine.com
Fiorella Italian Bistro Is a Creative Addition to Sarasota's Italian Food Scene
Fiorella Italian Bistro has opened on Tuttle Road, near Bee Ridge. Owner Francesco Giovannucci, who hails from the Abruzzo region of Italy, has been working on the concept since before the Covid-19 pandemic, but waited to open until things quieted down. "I like the fusion of French and Italian," says...
thatssotampa.com
Box Of Cubans coffee shop serves up gourmet sandwiches and cafe con leche
We are always on the hunt for a new spot to enjoy Cuban sandwiches and cafe con leche. In truth, our favorite spot remains The Flan Factory and their award-winning Cuban sandwich, but a new spot out in Riverview is now heavily on our radar. Box of Cubans was originally founded in 2017, but hosted a grand opening for their brand new location at 10451 Gibsonton Drive on July 5. The owners have taken pride in sharing the recipes of their families with the greater Tampa Bay region.
Several Sarasota beaches under ‘no swim’ advisory
Several Sarasota County beaches are under a "no swim" advisory after water quality testing found the amount of enterococcus bacteria was outside acceptable limits, officials said.
Beach Beacon
New Mexican restaurant in Palm Harbor puts twist on traditional fare
PALM HARBOR — Ya se Armo translates to “It’s On” or “Let’s do this” in English. It is also the name of a restaurant that opened about five months ago in Palm Harbor and puts a new twist on traditional Mexican fare. Leonardo...
sarasotamagazine.com
The Best Pizza in Sarasota
We tasted pizzas for weeks to bring you our 22 favorite pizza pie spots, from hole-in-the-wall strip-mall joints to fine-dining restaurants. The only thing people like doing more than eating pizza? Debating about pizza. Which regional variety is the best? An O.G. Neapolitan? A classic New York slice? Pizza from Chicago? Detroit? Pittsburgh? New Haven? California? Do you like it thin and crispy, or thick and layered? Laden with outrageous toppings, or kept simple and traditional?
Tampa homeowner loses thousands after hiring unlicensed mover
Consumers are rarely more vulnerable than when they hire someone to move everything they own. More than 1,000 Florida-based movers have an “F” rating with the Better Business Bureau.
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB Cables
Videos are making the rounds on Tiktok and YouTube in which young people are stealing cars from Kia and Hyundai. Would that also be possible here? In St. Petersburg, Florida, 56 cars were stolen in July. 23 of them belonged to the brands Kia and Hyundai. Both are part of the same Korean car company. Police in the city on Florida's west coast near Tampa found it odd that 41 percent of auto thefts involve two brands. She reported the anomaly on her Twitter channel.
WATCH: Tourists duck as plane makes extremely low landing
A flight traveling from Naples to Skiathos, Greece had an extremely low landing, video from plane spotters showed.
Traffic alert: Howard Frankland Bridge to be closed for 6 hours next week
If you’re a late-night or early-morning driver, heads up: the Howard Frankland Bridge will be closed for six hours on Monday, Aug. 16.
Parents worry about AC issues inside Hillsborough County elementary school
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Some parents of Turner/Bartels K-8 School students are worried about air conditioning problems when they send their kids off to school. Marquetta Wilson's son is a third grader at the school. She says he had to deal with AC issues in the classroom for weeks.
Principal opens food pantry inside Polk County school located in food desert
Come this new school year, students and parents of Lake Marion Creek Middle School will have access to a food pantry.
wild941.com
Tampa Rapper Misses Performance After Being Arrested And Held Without Bond
Tampa rapper “Taleban Dooda” was arrested Sunday and is facing multiple charges. The charges include resisting arrest, violating probation and weapons charges. Dooda whose real name is Darren Wright was born in Tampa and says he’s had a passion for rapping since a cild. Wright quickly rose to fame after his breakout singles “2 In Da Morning” and “Tru Colors.” He has millions of internet views and collaborations with artist like Yung Bleu and 42 Dugg. Wright has had trouble with the law in the past and as of yesterday he was arrested again. The arrest caused him to miss a performance he was supposed to do at Gilt Night Club in Orlando.
