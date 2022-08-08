Read full article on original website
A Delta Air Lines flight had to make a U-turn over the Atlantic and return to New York because of a fuel problem
One passenger said in a YouTube video the captain walked down the aisle to look out the window at the wings before saying the plane would turn around.
A passenger was fined $1,874 after an airport security dog sniffed out two McMuffins in their luggage
An airline passenger arrived at an Australian airport with undeclared food, and officials weren’t lovin’ it. A detector dog sniffed out the breach in biosecurity last week after a passenger traveling from Indonesia snuck a McDonald's meal on a flight to Darwin International Airport in Australia. The airport’s...
I was a flight attendant for 2 years. Here are 5 things I always pack in my carry-on and 4 I never do.
After working in the airline industry for years and packing a carry-on bag multiple times a week, I know the essentials and what to leave at home.
I’m a pilot and these are the big mistakes passengers make on flights
FLYING can be stressful – even taking a physically toll on our bodies. From knowing what to drink to how to get the best chance to sleep on a plane, pilot Christine Cancer has revealed her top tips to ensure your trip goes as smoothly as possible. And according...
You’ll No Longer Need to Show TSA Your Boarding Pass at These Airports
It seems like a simple enough request—be ready to show the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer your boarding pass and a government ID when you get to the front of the security line at the airport. And yet, sometimes you’ve tucked the paper boarding pass into a pocket, and you can’t remember which. Or decided to fold it up into your wallet and need dig it out. Or it’s on your phone, which is now locked.
Couple with 7-month-old baby had to pay $400 for a room after Delta failed to tell them their flight was canceled
The couple returning to Indianapolis after a week in Vermont and Maine with friends arrived at Portland airport to be told their flight was canceled.
Passengers spent 2 hours flying at low altitude because the plane took off with too much fuel, reports say
A Vueling flight flew at low altitude for two hours over a fuel issue, The Independent reported. Twitter users said the plane was carrying too much fuel and had to burn it off. It returned to London's Gatwick Airport after circling for two hours, according to flight data. Passengers had...
American Airlines lost a passenger's cases containing equipment worth more than $70,000 and he is still waiting for compensation
Ashkan Aghassi took two large Pelican cases containing valuable audio-visual equipment on a flight from Phoenix to Dallas, but they never turned up.
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
Cruise passenger embarrassed over wearing sweatpants for 15-day 'trip of a lifetime' after Air Canada failed to deliver her delayed baggage, report says
A cruise guest was embarrassed at the clothes she had to wear after her bags went missing, per the WSJ. Rosmarie Buxbaum traveled on an Air Canada flight and then boarded a cruise ship for 15 days. Her baggage was left off the flight and not delivered to a port...
The Best Time of Day to Fly to Avoid Cancellations, According to New Data
Flight cancellations and delays have become a frustrating, seemingly unavoidable part of air travel this summer. While any flight is liable to get canceled, especially as the aviation industry is facing several operational issues right now, experts say there are a few booking strategies that could help lessen the chances of having your flight get nixed from the airline's schedule.
Delta Air Lines pilot pleads with passengers to complain after their flight is canceled twice
Dustin Olson was trying to fly from New Orleans to La Guardia when his flight was canceled twice before being asked to board for a third time.
I paid $85 for 2 hours in an airport 'nap room' and a 5-minute shower, and it was nice but probably not worth it
I recently splurged on a private room through Freshen Up at San Francisco International Airport, and the hidden fees ruined the experience for me.
Can you guess which is the world’s safest country right now?
It’s all very well living dangerously (who doesn’t love white-water rafting?) but sometimes, feeling safe can be really, really important. That’s especially true for solo travellers: safety can totally impact how you feel about a place. But given crime and violence isn’t exactly something tourism bureaus tend to advertise, it can sometimes be tricky to work out which places to travel are safe, and which are… less so.
Royal Caribbean: No Covid Vaccine, No Problem
The covid pandemic has not ended, but the United States has gotten better at managing it. People still get infected, but the easy availability of vaccines as well as new treatments has kept serious illness from overwhelming America's hospitals. Most of the country has simply moved past the covid pandemic....
American Airlines passengers were left 'sobbing' after being held on a hot plane for six hours, report says
American Airlines passengers were held on a plane with no air conditioning, food, or drink for six hours on Sunday afternoon, according to a report.
How COVID-19 symptoms are changing: A sore throat and hoarse voice became top symptoms with newer variant
The top symptoms of the Omicron COVID-19 variant may differ from symptoms that were common at the start of the pandemic. Omicron may also be less severe than the Delta variant, a study out of the U.K. found. People with Omicron often report sore throat and a hoarse voice, which...
11 things frequent fliers always keep in their carry-ons in case of a delay or lost luggage
We're experiencing one of the worst summers for flying in recent history. Here are 11 things you should never be caught without in your carry-on.
A flight attendant says he's seeing cabin crew 'voluntarily dropping shifts, not coming to work' amid travel chaos
A flight attendant says the current travel chaos has led to some crew members calling out. Others are switching to other airlines that pay better leaving some flights short-staffed, George Connelly, told Insider. Shortages or delays on one flight impact others. As flight cancellations and delays continue, a flight attendant...
A passenger says he spotted his lost luggage dumped in the trash in a picture shared online
Fergus Mulligan said he saw his green suitcase in pictures of bags dumped in an area reserved for trash, which were shared with UTV last month.
