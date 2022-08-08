ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garfield County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Re-2 Board President Meriya Stickler announces plans to step down

Garfield Re-2 School Board President Meriya Stickler announced plans to soon step down from her position. Stickler told school board members on Wednesday that she’s accepting a corporate compliance position and will eventually set an exact date of her resignation from the Re-2 board. “It is bitter-sweet for me,”...
NEW CASTLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Rifle takes next step toward removal of former water treatment facility

An old, inoperable water treatment plant in a Rifle residential neighborhood is now slated for asbestos removal, with the city now hoping it’s one step closer to razing the facility. Rifle City Council on Aug. 3 approved a $39,995 asbestos abatement for the property, which has been offline since...
RIFLE, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Cactus Valley renovation delays first day of school by two days

The first day of school for an elementary school in Silt is being delayed two days to allow contractors to place the finishing touches on a major renovation project that started earlier this year. With the first day of school for all Garfield Re-2 schools slated for Aug. 15, students...
SILT, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Wheels continue to turn for Grand Hogback bike trail development

Avid mountain bikers say right around 20 miles is when a Colorado trail reaches “destination status.” A current project creating a massive singletrack bike trail at Rifle Arch is one rock garden closer to joining the club, according to a Rifle official. “Everyone’s coming to Rifle,” Rifle City...
RIFLE, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Garfield County, CO
City
Glenwood Springs, CO
Garfield County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Garfield Re-2 employee base grows for upcoming school year

Garfield School District Re-2 is heading into the upcoming school with an additional 165 positions filled, a spokesperson said Tuesday. Garfield Re-2 Director of Communications Theresa Hamilton said 65 of those filled vacancies are certified teachers, with the rest being a conglomeration of administration, paraprofessionals and other support staff. Of...
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Obituary: Michael T N. Fitch

Michael T Newman Fitch – husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, telecommunications expert – succumbed to cancer on July 22, 2022. He was 77 and resided in Redondo Beach, CA. Mike was born July 7, 1945 in Little Rock, AR to Jerry and Marcie Fitch. The Fitch family moved...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Glenwood Springs’ canopy will need some work

Glenwood Springs hired a city arborist in March and she already has suggestions for improving the health of the city’s canopy. Beetle prevention, planting and diversifying are the three priorities Heather Listermann, downtown supervisor and arborist, is focusing on. The beetles the city is concerned with are called Piñon...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy