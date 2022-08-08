Read full article on original website
Re-2 Board President Meriya Stickler announces plans to step down
Garfield Re-2 School Board President Meriya Stickler announced plans to soon step down from her position. Stickler told school board members on Wednesday that she’s accepting a corporate compliance position and will eventually set an exact date of her resignation from the Re-2 board. “It is bitter-sweet for me,”...
Rifle takes next step toward removal of former water treatment facility
An old, inoperable water treatment plant in a Rifle residential neighborhood is now slated for asbestos removal, with the city now hoping it’s one step closer to razing the facility. Rifle City Council on Aug. 3 approved a $39,995 asbestos abatement for the property, which has been offline since...
Cactus Valley renovation delays first day of school by two days
The first day of school for an elementary school in Silt is being delayed two days to allow contractors to place the finishing touches on a major renovation project that started earlier this year. With the first day of school for all Garfield Re-2 schools slated for Aug. 15, students...
Wheels continue to turn for Grand Hogback bike trail development
Avid mountain bikers say right around 20 miles is when a Colorado trail reaches “destination status.” A current project creating a massive singletrack bike trail at Rifle Arch is one rock garden closer to joining the club, according to a Rifle official. “Everyone’s coming to Rifle,” Rifle City...
Wednesday letters: Fire threat, housing and hiring, Cali water, slow down for school children
It’s insane that these homeless are allowed to reside in a wildfire area. This is not the first time there has been a fire up there. I guess the city is going to wait until hundreds of acres are burned and property destroyed. Ken Fry, Glenwood Springs. Which is...
Garfield Re-2 employee base grows for upcoming school year
Garfield School District Re-2 is heading into the upcoming school with an additional 165 positions filled, a spokesperson said Tuesday. Garfield Re-2 Director of Communications Theresa Hamilton said 65 of those filled vacancies are certified teachers, with the rest being a conglomeration of administration, paraprofessionals and other support staff. Of...
Obituary: Michael T N. Fitch
Michael T Newman Fitch – husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, telecommunications expert – succumbed to cancer on July 22, 2022. He was 77 and resided in Redondo Beach, CA. Mike was born July 7, 1945 in Little Rock, AR to Jerry and Marcie Fitch. The Fitch family moved...
Glenwood Springs’ canopy will need some work
Glenwood Springs hired a city arborist in March and she already has suggestions for improving the health of the city’s canopy. Beetle prevention, planting and diversifying are the three priorities Heather Listermann, downtown supervisor and arborist, is focusing on. The beetles the city is concerned with are called Piñon...
PHOTOS: A look back at the Grizzly Creek Fire and subsequent debris slides
This week marks the second anniversary of the Grizzly Creek Fire‘s eruption in Glenwood Canyon near mile marker 120 around 1:30 p.m. on the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. The fire burned until it was 100% contained on Dec. 18 and spread to 32,631 acres. By Aug. 12,...
Family explains ‘anxious’ flight after emergency landing in Grand Junction
Daniel Perkins and his 12-year-old daughter were expecting to fly to Salt Lake City Saturday night until multiple delays and a mechanical issue landed the duo in Grand Junction.
Side track keeps Air Force recruit Ella Johnson on the home front as assistant Demons XC coach
Ella Johnson gave thought to the risk when she decided to close out her senior year at Glenwood Springs High School playing soccer and making a bid for another shot at a 4A state track meet podium finish. Johnson, who was recruited last fall to run track and cross country...
