Las Vegas, NV

Sandy Nystrom
4d ago

How can you sit and judge when you don't,r know all the facts please at a t it me like this keep your negative bullcrap to yourself GOD BLESS YOU EYAN GOD WILL TAKE CARE OF RGE FANILY

3
Gonzo Dallas
4d ago

If he loved his family so much, why didn’t he provide for them in the event of his death ( especially considering his hobby) instead of needing a GoFundMe?

6
juls williams
4d ago

Really gotta love all of the ignorant keyboard Warriors. those who pass judgment on things they know nothing about. RIP Ryan. May God be with your family at this time

4
 

Primetimer

Street Outlaws Star Ryan Fellows Dies in a Car Crash

Ryan Fellows, one of the stars of Discovery+'s Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, has died in a fiery car crash while filming the show. Fellows was racing another driver on Sunday morning outside Las Vegas in a scheduled race for the show when he lost control of the vehicle near the finish line, TMZ reported. Fellows was driving a gold Nissan 240z, which rolled over and caught fire. Onlookers were unable to get him out of the car on time.
