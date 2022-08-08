ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Report: 2023 Defensive lineman David Hicks Jr. states “nothing has changed” in relationship with Texas AM

By Cameron Ohnysty
 4 days ago

2023 5-Star Defensive lineman David Hicks Jr. has been the number one priority recruit for Texas A&M and head coach Jimbo Fisher, rivaled only by recent Aggie commit, 5-Star linebacker Anthony Hill. In early July, Hicks Jr. released his Final Seven school list, which includes Oregon, Michigan State, Alabama, Miami, Oklahoma, Texas, and Texas A&M, and recently visited Oklahoma on July 30th, the same day as the annual Texas A&M recruiting pool party. This gave Aggie fans pause concerning his recruiting status, though it was inevitable that the future star would take a visit to a program that was included in his final seven school list.

Recently, David Hicks Jr. spoke to On3 Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons , discussing his upcoming senior season, his recruiting timeline, and his current relationship with Texas A&M, who are still favorites according to the site at 60.2 %. After revealing that he plans to announce his destination at the Under Armour All-American Game, Hicks went on to explain the status of where he and the Texas A&M coaching staff presently stand:

Really, their message is that I can come in and be a Freshman All-American and nothing has changed ever since they started recruiting me in the eighth grade.”

Nothing has changed. Everything has has stayed the same, so… you just gotta trust that relationship that we have.”

Hicks also described his close relationship with head coach Jimbo Fisher, and defensive line coach Elijah Robinson, who he continues to be in close contact with. One of the most revealing quotes in the interview involved Hicks’s potential fit in the A&M defense, joining what may be the most talented defensive line group in the country come next season:

I fell like if I go to A&M, I’ll be competing against the best, and I won’t be able to be double teamed because they have so many people. So I feel like I could come in and show that I earned my spot there.”

With months to go before David Hicks Jr. announces his decision, don’t be surprised if he shows up to a couple of games this season at Kyle Field, and takes in the wonderful, and exhilarating atmosphere that is Texas A&M Football.

